Here Are the Best Australian Wines for the Year, According to the James Halliday Companion Awards

If you’re familiar with the world of Australian wine, you’ll know that the annual James Halliday Wine Companion Awards are a big old deal. This year, over 8,000 wines and 50 new wineries were blind tasted by founder James Halliday and a handful of other wine pros, and 26 drops have been recognised in the James Halliday Wine Companion Awards for 2023.

Most notably, it was announced this year that Reisling is arguably Australia’s best-value grape variety, and Perth Hills – one of Australia’s oldest wine regions – took home an award for its $50 Shiraz. Are you making notes yet?

If you’d like the full list of winners from the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards, so you can brag to your pals about your wine knowledge, we’ve listed them for you below.

Major James Halliday award winners for 2023

Winery of the Year – Pooley Wines, Tasmania

– Pooley Wines, Tasmania Winemaker of the Year – Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA

– Glenn Goodall, Xanadu Wines, Margaret River, WA Viticulturist of the Year – Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC

– Tom Carson, Serrat, Yarra Valley, VIC Best New Winery – Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA

– Living Roots, Adelaide Hills, SA Dark Horse Winery – L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA

– L.A.S. Vino, Margaret River, WA Best Value Winery – Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA

– Deeps Woods Estate, Margaret River, WA Wine of the Year – Best’s Wines Foudre Ferment Riesling 2021, Great Western – 96 points

Varietal award winners for 2023

Sparkling White of the Year – Gilbert Family Wines Blanc de Blancs Chardonnay 2016 Orange – 97 points

– Gilbert Family Wines Blanc de Blancs Chardonnay 2016 Orange – 97 points Sparkling Red of the Year – Teusner MC Sparkling Shiraz 2017 Barossa Valley – 95 points

– Teusner MC Sparkling Shiraz 2017 Barossa Valley – 95 points Sparkling Rosé of the Yea r – Pipers Brook Vineyard Kreglinger Brut Rosé 2017 Tasmania – 96 points

r – Pipers Brook Vineyard Kreglinger Brut Rosé 2017 Tasmania – 96 points Rosé of the Year – Spinifex Luxe 2021 Barossa – 93 points

– Spinifex Luxe 2021 Barossa – 93 points Sauvignon Blanc of the Year – Flowstone Wines Queen of the Earth Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Margaret River – 96 points

– Flowstone Wines Queen of the Earth Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Margaret River – 96 points Other Whites (and Blends) of the Year – Briar Ridge Vineyard Albariño 2021 Hunter Valley – 95 points

– Briar Ridge Vineyard Albariño 2021 Hunter Valley – 95 points Semillon of the Year – Brokenwood Sunshine Vineyard Semillon 2014 Hunter Valley – 97 points

– Brokenwood Sunshine Vineyard Semillon 2014 Hunter Valley – 97 points Riesling of the Year (two winners) – Henschke Julius Riesling 2021 Eden Valley – 98 points, Best’s Wines Foudre Ferment Riesling 2021, Great Western – 96 points

– Henschke Julius Riesling 2021 Eden Valley – 98 points, Best’s Wines Foudre Ferment Riesling 2021, Great Western – 96 points Chardonnay of the Year – Stella Bella Wines Luminosa Chardonnay 2020 Margaret River – 98 points

– Stella Bella Wines Luminosa Chardonnay 2020 Margaret River – 98 points Pinot Noir of the Year – Lowestoft La Maison Pinot Noir 2020 Tasmania – 96 points

– Lowestoft La Maison Pinot Noir 2020 Tasmania – 96 points Grenache (and Blends) of the Year – Chalk Hill Alpha Crucis Old Vine Grenache 2020 McLaren Vale – 98 points

– Chalk Hill Alpha Crucis Old Vine Grenache 2020 McLaren Vale – 98 points Other Reds (and Blends) of the Year – Koomilya Cabernet Touriga 2018 McLaren Vale – 97 points

– Koomilya Cabernet Touriga 2018 McLaren Vale – 97 points Shiraz of the Year – Battles Wine Granitis Shiraz 2020 Perth Hills – 96 points

– Battles Wine Granitis Shiraz 2020 Perth Hills – 96 points Cabernet Shiraz of the Year – Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard The Peake Cabernet Shiraz 2020 McLaren Vale– 97 points

– Hickinbotham Clarendon Vineyard The Peake Cabernet Shiraz 2020 McLaren Vale– 97 points Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year – Bleasdale Vineyards The Iron Duke Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Langhorne Creek – 98 points

– Bleasdale Vineyards The Iron Duke Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Langhorne Creek – 98 points Cabernet Sauvignon (and Family) of the Year – Mount Mary Quintet 2020 Yarra Valley – 98 points

– Mount Mary Quintet 2020 Yarra Valley – 98 points Sweet Wine of the Year – Brown Brothers Patricia Noble Riesling 2019 Victoria – 95 points

– Brown Brothers Patricia Noble Riesling 2019 Victoria – 95 points Fortified Wine of the Year – Seppeltsfield 100-Year-Old Para Vintage Tawny 1922 Barossa Valley – 100 point

If you’re keen to continue your fancy wine appreciation journey, you can get your hands on the Halliday Wine Companion from August 5.