The Hottest New Aussie Bars and Restaurants to Open in 2023

If you’re one who likes to stay ‘in the know’ when it comes to new restaurant and bar openings, this article will be a real treat for you. Tourism Australia has dropped its Hot List of Aussie travel experiences for 2023, and it details all the biggest hospitality openings around the country.

So, if you’re someone who tends to Google ‘new restaurants near me’ on the regular, allow us to help with this curated list of venues you’ll probably want to check out.

Tourism Australia’s hot list: new restaurants and bars

The below descriptions can be attributed to Tourism Australia.

New bars and restaurants in Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales

Eddy’s by Bathers’ Pavilion

Opened October 2023

Located overlooking one of Sydney/Warrane’s most stunning harbour spots, Balmoral Beach, the team behind the successful Bathers’ Pavilion has popped up a new summer hangout spot, Eddy’s. Eddy’s is a cross between an enoteca (regional wine shop) and an Aussie-style milk bar. Created to attract beach goers, Eddy’s offers a casual beachside dining experience and delicious takeaway, with a menu featuring their hero Roman-style pizza. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Eddy’s offers a range of pastries and baked goods headed by pastry chef at Bathers’ Pavilion, Shruti Punji. Guests can also indulge in a range of irresistible dishes featuring ciabatta crostini with scrambled eggs and parmesan, spaghetti aglio e olio, and pineapple carpaccio with yoghurt and mint.

Easy Tiger

Opened September 2023

Steps from Bondi Beach sits Easy Tiger, a restaurant offering a vibrant and energetic dining experience featuring bold South-East Asian flavours and beer brewed on site. Head chef Andrianto (Andy) Wirya takes inspiration from his Indonesian heritage, along with iconic flavours of Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand to create a harmoniously curated menu of reimagined pan-Asian dishes like crispy corn larb, beef rendang party pie, babi guling buns and more. Home to the local beer brand, Bondi Brewing Co., guests are invited to try freshly brewed Asian-inspired rice beers and light crisp styles that perfectly complement the Asian cuisine, alongside a range of Asian-inspired cocktails.

Kurumba

Opened July 2023

Located in Sydney/Warrane’s lively suburb of Surry Hills, indulge in a tasty fusion of Sri Lankan cuisine and enjoy a vibrant ground level bar at Karumba. Bringing a modern spin to generational recipes, the culinary ensemble at Kurumba is a family affair, led by acclaimed Head Chef, Augustus (Augi) de Hoedt and his wife and two sons. Symbolising a baby coconut in Sinhala, the name Kurumba informs the venue’s inviting design, with warm, green tones, batik features and artwork by a local Sri Lankan artist. The innovative menu features signature dishes highlighting Australian and Sri Lankan produce, such as lobster kuttu, Kurumba roast chicken and more. Kurumba has also partnered with a local brewery to create its bespoke beer along with other local Sri Lankan beers and spirits.

Barrelhouse Cellars

Opened August 2023

Discover a new realm of indulgence at Barrelhouse Cellars, the latest endeavour from the esteemed Barrelhouse Group.

Following the footsteps of their award winning Sydney/Warrane bars: Hickson House, The Barber Shop and The Duke of Clarence, The Barrelhouse Cellars celebrates the craftsmanship behind premium wines and cocktails.

Nestled in the historic laneways of The Rocks, Barrelhouse Cellars showcases independent craft producers with an Australian focus, inviting guests to meet the creators behind the labels and share their appreciation for their passion and craft.

Nu’u by Nativo

Opened August 2023

After the success of traditional taqueria Nativo Mexican, the inspired team have taken on their biggest project yet, Nu’u by Nativo – a two-storey, authentic Mexican restaurant and mezcal bar.

Located In the Sydney/Warrane suburb of Glebe, Australia’s only Mezcologist Diana Farrera and executive chef Manuel Diaz’s newest venture combines their fine-dining expertise and love of Mexican cocktails to create an authentic culinary experience.

With the menu paying homage to the indigenous cultures and cuisines of Oaxaca and southern Mexico, the menu promises strong and unique flavours.

King Clarence

Opening October 2023

Prepare the bunting as the reign of King Clarence, a contemporary Asian-inspired restaurant from the minds behind award-winning Bentley Restaurant Group, is set to open this October. Influenced by Chinese, Korean, and Japanese cuisines, the menu will feature dishes cooked over a custom-built BBQ and grill, with a large live seafood tank within the restaurant. King Clarence’s extensive wine program will showcase 40 wines by the glass. Global in its approach, the list will feature undiscovered winemakers suited to Asian cuisine and special bottles from the Bentley Wine Vault. The 100-seat venue shall be a warm and expansive space, designed by long-time creative collaborator Pascale Gomes-McNabb in collaboration with local architects Jasmax, and will combine an industrial vibe with an eye for comfort.

Midden By Mark Olive At The Sydney Opera House

Opening July 2023

Famed First Nations chef Mark Olive is set to bring a remarkable dining experience that pays homage to his Indigenous Australian heritage to the Sydney Opera House, Midden by Mark Olive.

With a focus on native Australian seasonal ingredients and First Nations tradition, the menu is a celebration of the country’s rich produce, with highlights including blue gum-smoked barramundi, wallaby shanks braised in bush tomato, and quandong-glazed chicken stuffed with warrigal greens. Located in the Sydney Opera House’s Western Foyers, Midden adds a fresh vision to Opera House’s esteemed collection of bars and eateries, with an atmosphere perfect for elegant harbourside lunches and matinee high teas.

Experience the mellifluous flavours of Tokyo in the heart of Sydney/Warrane at Kanade. Inspired by a deep appreciation for Japanese cuisine and culture, Kanade seeks to bring people together over good food, drinks, and conversation. Kanade’s menu blends traditional Japanese flavours with contemporary twists, crafted by a team of experienced international chefs with influences from venues like Lumi Dining and Kuon Omakase. The menu highlight is Australia’s first Japanese-Italian fusion kaiseki, a limited-time offering available to only 12 lucky guests per week. Located within a heritage-listed building in the centre of Sydney city, the interiors blend Japanese elements with contemporary accents; featuring retro Tokyo vibes, brick and timber walls, and red timber columns reminiscent of iconic torii gates. Semi-private dining rooms offer a cozy setting for intimate gatherings, while the open 360-degree stone sushi counter provides a theatrical dining experience.

Welcome to Clam Bar, the latest culinary sensation in Sydney’s city centre. Located in the heart of Sydney on Bridge Street, Clam Bar’s design harks to classic New York steakhouses; seats are split between booths and tables, with custom local artwork and a pared-back eye for lavish flair. The menu, sharply focused on seafood and quality Australian produce, includes tableside filleted fish, cooked to perfection in their state-of-the-art Josper charcoal oven, and for meat lovers, mouthwatering steaks cooked on the bone, accompanied by delectable beef-fat potatoes. Most importantly, don’t forget to elevate your dining experience with Clam Bar’s premium caviar. Created by the renowned team behind dining destinations Pellegrino 2000 and Bistro 916, Clam Bar promises a seafood grill and steakhouse experience like no other.

Soot

Opened May 2023

Korean BBQ’s unmatched experience and atmosphere are taken up a notch at SOOT, the first Korean BBQ in Sydney/Warrane’s sophisticated Barangaroo precinct. A feast for the senses, SOOT’s range of the finest Wagyu, with nothing on the menu below MBS 7+, and Australian cuts, which diners grill at the table themselves, and flavour-packed Korean dishes and banchan are complemented by an exceptional selection of Korean liquor and cocktails. The Korean BBQ experience is all about sharing and cooking together, and with tables for two, four, and six persons, and staff on-hand to guide you through how best to cook the meat and vegetables.

Le Foote

Opened June 2023

Sydney/Warrane’s historic precinct, The Rocks, welcomes Le Foote, a new gem from the team behind critically adorned and locally beloved restaurants Hubert and Alberto’s Lounge. Housed in a heritage-listed space dating back to 1838, Le Foote offers a unique blend of a part-Parisian wine bar and part-Mediterranean grill dining experience, just steps away from the iconic Sydney Harbour. Le Foote’s menu brings the flavours of the Mediterranean to Sydney, from succulent meats cooked over charcoal to fresh seafood and seasonal produce, each dish is expertly crafted in homage to the vibrant cuisines of the region. Step into Le Foote’s Parisian-esque front bar from the cobblestone streets of The Rocks, and follow the winding path through the venue to find this enchanting 50-seat restaurant where art and romance dance in candlelight.

Fauna Restaurant & Bar

Opened May 2023

Dive into innovative dishes that explore humanity’s natural curiosity at Surry Hills’ newest restaurant, Fauna. Billed as a contemporary-Australian restaurant and bar, head chef Ace Espiritu gently leans on his Filipino heritage and time at the Bondiinstitution Iceberg’s Dining Room and Bar to serve a menu of refined Italian classics popping with native Australian accents; think kangaroo tartare and piadina served with pork cheek. Seating 50 people across three intimate dining spaces, – a courtyard, upstairs bar, and front dining room – dining at Fauna is an experience centred around a connection to food, to each other, and to the world around us.

Armorica Grand Brasserie

Opened April 2023

Sydney’s beloved inner-city suburb, Surry Hills is glowing up French style with the arrival of a new brasserie from the team behind Franca in Potts Point. Armorica Grand Brasserie is a celebration of the Parisian dining experience, with a menu showcasing traditional wood-fired cooking, built around the custom built Josper charcoal grill at the kitchen’s heart. Menu highlights include octopus roulade, handmade pasta, and an extravagant dessert selection. Step off the buzzing Crown Street and settle into the caviar and burgundy-coloured banquettes at the 150-seat venue to enjoy an authentic taste of modern-day France with a healthy side of bubbles and cocktails.

Havenstone

Opened April 2023

Up and coming Sydney/Warrane foodie hotspot Parramatta has welcomed a new café and lunch eatery, with the recent opening of Havenstone. Offering dishes perfect for leisurely catch ups with friends, family, and even the dogs, Havenstone’s menu includes orange and honey French toast, a house tea-smoked salmon rice bowl, beautiful breakfast bagels, plus a range of baked goods including scones and pavlova. Just under an hour via public transport from the city, Havenstone is housed within the heritage-listed Female Factory building and is part of a large urban renewal project in Parramatta, breathing new life into this historical district.

Palazzo Salato

Opened April 2023

Inner-city Sydney/Warrane has an elegant new Italian restaurant, with Palazzo Salato now open for bookings. Palazzo Salato, from the team behind Sydney stalwarts Ragazzi and Fabbrica, is offering a uniquely pasta-focused menu, with adventurous hand-shaped pastas and grilled meats complemented by a detailed wine list as well as on-hand sommeliers to guide your pairings. The 120-seat venue, boasts interiors inspired by traditional Italian trattorias, and is split across four spaces: a bar with private entry from the bustling Clarence Street, a second bar, a private dining room, and a full restaurant.

Pleasure Club

Opening July 2023

Late night, live entertainment has found a new home in Sydney/Warrane at Odd Culture’s newest venture, Pleasure Club. A sanctuary for lovers of good hospitality, innovative drinks and live music, Pleasure Club is a celebration of every part of a perfect night out. Descend into the 120-person basement bar to find a seven-day-a-week roster of free live bands and entertainment, including dirty jazz, rock n’ roll, and blues, thoughtful and warm service, playful but precise drinks including natural wines, spirits, and a rotating tap list of local craft options and international breweries, all converging to nail the ambience of a hazy twilit evening with friends old and new alike.

Messina HQ

Opened April 2023

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to the new Messina HQ, the new headquarters of Australia’s favourite gelato pioneers, Gelato Messina. Located in Sydney/Warrane suburb Marrickville, this newest addition to the Messina family boasts 35 signature gelato flavours, five rotating specials, and a host of delicious takes on Messina classics. Best of all, through floor-to-ceiling glass walls you can witness the in-house production facility, where skilled chefs hand-make gelato cakes, custom tubs, and chocolate bars. You can watch the entire process from start to finish, including the addition of baked treats that get smashed into the gelato.

Coyoacán Social

Opened April 2023

Socially conscious, tantalising Mexican cuisine has arrived at Sydney/Warrane’s vibrant South Eveleigh precinct. With a menu influenced by Head Chef Roman Cortes’ mother and the local cuisine from her birthplace Coyoacán, guests can expect to indulge in signature dishes such as Birria Tacos, Cochinita Pibil, and Chicken Tinga, as well as a large selection of traditional Mexican non-alcoholic beverages, healthy salad bowls, and gluten-free alternatives, making it a welcoming dining experience for all. Located alongside South Eveleigh stalwarts Re and Lucky Kwong and part of social enterprise Plate it Forward, Coyoacán Social Coyoacán Social aims to work with local charities to create a safe space for community to come together and share food, connection and stories.

El Primo Sanchez

Opened February 2023

Oxford Street in Paddington now has a shot of Mexico, with the arrival of the bar and casual eatery, El Primo Sanchez. Greeted by wait-staff wearing double-breasted jackets, guests step into vibrant orange-tiled venue serving up cocktails with bite alongside a unconventional Mexican food menu bursting with flavour. To keep the night going, diners and drinkers can make use of a hidden karaoke room fitted with a telling “push for tequila” button. El Primo Sanchez is headed up by the creative director of the award winning Maybe Group, Martin Hudak, alongside co-owner Stefano Catino and bar manager Eduardo Conde.

Glory Days

Opened March 2023

Glory Days Bondi is now open for dine-in in the newly refurbished Bondi Pavilion. Situated at the northern end of the colonnade, diners can bask in uninterrupted views of Bondi Beach while indulging in beachside California dining and Australian cafe fare for all-day dining or takeaway. Brought to ‘the Pav’ by Aaron Crinis of The Good Atelier (the mastermind behind Glorietta and Glory Days Coffee in North Sydney, and The Woolpack in Redfern) this new cafe is inspired by the rose-tinted memories of holidays by the sea. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, Glory Days Bondi has got you covered.

Promenade Bondi Beach

Opened March 2023

The rejuvenation of the Australia’s most iconic beach continues with the arrival of Promenade Bondi Beach, located in the Bondi Pavillion. Nestled under the historic arches and Spanish-inspired roof of the Bondi Pavilion, this 900sqm venue offers a restaurant, intimate private spaces, and a sprawling beachside terrace bar. Recapturing the convivial spirit that made the Pavilion a community cornerstone in the 70s, Promenade Bondi Beach is the perfect spot to soak up the sun and surf while indulging in delicious food and drinks. Larger groups of up to 20 guests can relish the semi-private space ‘The Dunes’, while those seeking complete intimacy can book ‘The Grotto’ which boasts views of Bondi Beach through the Pavilion archways, as well as a semi-private terrace for pre or post-dining drinks.

Longshore

Opening April 2023

Longshore, a seafood-focused restaurant and bar, is bringing an approachable and sustainable dining experience to Chippendale. Combing coastal Australian ingredients with Asian techniques and flavours in what head chefs Jarrod Walsh and Dorothy Lee dub ‘freestyle cuisine’, the five-course tasting menu highlights signature dishes from their à la carte menu alongside an experimental 10-course snack flight. The 100-seat venue is Chippendale’s first wine bar and restaurant, with spaces tailored for a quick snack and glass of wine, and a warm ground floor dining room with prime view. Sustainability is front of mind in all of Longshores decisions; the curated cocktail menu uses the kitchen’s leftover ingredients, and minimal waste practices extend throughout the restaurant.

Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume

Opening July 2023

Internationally renowned British chef Simon Rogan, will be bringing one of the UK’s top restaurants, the newly three-Michelin starred L’Enclume, to Balmoral Beach’s iconic Bathers’ Pavilion in July 2023. Only taking residency in Sydney/Warrane for five weeks, it will be the first time Rogan transports his signature menu and style from it’s Northern England home. Staying true to his sustainable and regenerative ethos, Rogan will adapt some of L’Enclume’s renowned dishes to local and native ingredients from farms and fisheries close to Sydney/Warrane. Rogan’s extraordinary gastronomic vision and dedication to his craft will be on full display in Sydney’s north shore from 19 July.

Mirazur Beyond Borders

Opening March 2023

The culinary magic of Parisian Michelin starred restaurant Mirazur is set to open its doors right on Sydney Harbour for three weeks from March 10. Led by Mauro Colagreco, three star Michelin chef and owner of Mirazur, the French restaurant will showcase its unique take on Australian produce, in a prime residency at Pier One Sydney Harbour, a location that sits right near the iconic Harbour Bridge. Mirazur won first place on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list between 2019-2021 and is a passionate advocate for sustainability.

Petermen

Opened February 2023

Prepare to taste acclaimed Sydney/Warrane chef Josh Niland’s latest take on the best Australian seafood at his new venture, Petermen, located in St Leonards. The stellar menu is made for the table, with raw fish dishes including South West Rocks line caught bonito, and Corner Inlet Snapper and Stag Seaweed. The preserved section of the menu will feature fresh Australian seafood cured and cooked in oil with dishes including Port Lincoln Berrima Octopus, Espelette Pepper, or Flinders Island Scallops and Tasmanian Horseradish. The 60-seat restaurant and bar joins Josh’s growing seafood empire, which includes the hatted Saint Peter restaurant, Charcoal Fish in Paddington, and Fish Butchery in Waterloo. Petermen’s mission is to champion the growers and producers that seek to elevate the standard and change the culture of how we consume food.

Beau

Opened February 2023

The team behind popular restaurant Nomad have launched Beau, an eatery and bar located in Fracks Lane, which connects with the sister venue in Sydney/Warrane’s Surry Hills. Beau is an intimate two-part laneway restaurant offering contemporary Australian cuisine led by Chef Troy Spencer. With a menu designed to share – dishes include; roasted artichokes with labneh, brown butter and hazelnuts; mafaldine with heirloom mushrooms and shiitake XO; and spaghetti with stracciatella, spanner crab and aleppo butter. The laneway is the perfect option for afternoon aperols and oysters, and by night, Beau offers an intimate eat-in bar setting with an exquisite and extensive wine list – making it the perfect date night spot. Tourism Australia, with edits via the Beau team

The Rover

Opened December 2022

The Rover has unveiled the final phase of its reinvigoration with the opening of its British-inspired seafood bistro, located upstairs at the Surry Hills bar. Featuring a daily rotation of oysters, the coastal menu also features caviar and potato chips, raw scallop with horseradish cream, cucumber and dill oil and a selection of cold poached crustaceans. More substantial dishes include Turbot chunk with pil pil and sauce vierge and a whole flathead served with clams and garlic. With a carefully curated drinks list and striking interior, The Rover’s newest restaurant is a must try for seafood lovers.

Buddy’s Newtown

Opened December 2022

Pour as little or as much as you like at Buddy’s, New South Wales’ first self-serve bar. Located on the iconic King Street, the heart of Sydney/Warrane’s cool suburb of Newtown, Buddy’s sprawls across two levels with alfresco footpath dining, the space is designed with conversation in mind, whether with friendly strangers or strange friends. Head upstairs to the dedicated event space and catch live music, DJs, gallery nights or a host of special events. With a selection of over 30 taps of craft beers, house-made cocktails, premium wines and a food menu inspired by long lunches with friends; a night at Buddy’s is a night of sharing, exploring, and spontaneity.

Rancho Seltzo

Opened January 2023

Rancho Seltzo has popped up on the ground level of the Pacific Bondi Beach. Serving resort-style drinks and food inspired by the flavours of Baja California and the Mediterranean, Rancho Seltzo is a must for Bondi Beach goers. The interior space, inspired by photographer Slim Aarons, offers the perfect spot to kick back, relax and enjoy the atmosphere at Sydney/Warrane’s most iconic beach. A collaboration between Bondi Brewing Co. and House Made Hospitality, Rancho Seltzo will operate as a pop-up into autumn, with the hope to make it a permanent offering.

Blue Mountains, New South Wales

Megalong Restaurant

Opened May 2023

Discover acclaimed chef Colin Barker’s exploration of sustainable paddock-to-plate dining at the recently opened 60-seat Megalong Restaurant, with over 90 per cent of menu offerings coming directly from the restaurant’s planters and paddocks. Formerly head chef of hatted Sydney/Warrane restaurant The Boathouse on Blackwattle Bay, chef Barker brings his unique hunter-gatherer-angler approach to sustainable fine dining to the Megalong Valley, just over two hours drive west from Sydney in the gorgeous Blue Mountains. Perfect for a day trip, Megalong Restaurant is open for dinner from Thursdays through Saturdays, and for a long lunch sitting at the weekends.

Bondi Beach, New South Wales

Chouchou

Opened April 2023

Located in the heart of Bondi Beach, Chouchou is a new French bistro and bar bringing a touch of Gallic charm to the bustling beachfront suburb with a focus on Parisian bistro classics, an expertly curated wine list, and iconic French cocktails. Chouchou’s intimate yet relaxed setting provides the perfect atmosphere for a romantic date, drinks with friends, or group dinners. Seating 40 inside, and 30 outside, the space is thoughtfully designed to accommodate a variety of dining experiences. Conveniently located on O’Brien Street, Chouchou is just a short walk from Bondi Beach, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a meal or drink before or after hitting the waves. With its relaxed ambience and focus on classic French fare and drinks, Chouchou is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Bondi’s dining scene.

Newcastle, New South Wales

Larrie’s at the Merewether

Opened May 2023

Larrie’s, a retro takeaway shop inspired by Aussie milk bars serving up cheeky twists on beach classics, is now open at The Beach Hotel in Newcastle’s sunny seaside suburb, Merewether. Designed with the whole family in mind, Larrie’s is a true community hub, offering guests prime views of the beach as they share a plate of chicken-salt chips. Bite into a contemporary take on a chiko roll served with curry mayo or be drawn to the hum of retro-style fridges filled with the best Aussie brews and icy colas as they grab a cold one to-go. Designed in collaboration with local architects EJE Interiors, Larrie’s has taken cues from the Australian takeaway and bottle shops of decades past and paired them with a surfer aesthetic complimenting the beach town. Custom printed tables surrounded by timber inlay created from vintage surfboards sit on checkerboard floors, and a hero’s gallery of sun-bleached images donated by the Merewether Surfboard Club adorns the walls.

Nabiac, New South Wales

The Artisan Farmer

Opened December 2022

Newly opened, The Artisan Farmer brings a true paddock to plate dining experience to the town of Nabiac on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. Three and half hours drive from Sydney/Warrane, Nabiac is full of unique shops and attractions, all dripping with classic country town charm. From the herbs grown in the garden, to the coffee roasted and the beef in the burger, everything served at this ultra local bakery, cafe and butchery is produced on site. With a dedication to creating vibrant culinary experiences centred on locally grown and sourced produce, The Artisan Farmer authentically delivers a dining experience like no other.

Mosman, New South Wales

St Siandra

Opened March 2023

Indulge in delicious Mediterranean cuisine while soaking up stunning views of Middle Harbour in the refined North Shore region of Sydney/Warrane at St Siandra, the city’s newest luxury restaurant. Headed up by former Nomad chef Sam McCallum, the menu is a celebration of Australian seafood and Mediterranean flavours, with highlights such as Pacific Oysters with Ajo Blanco, wood-fired flatbread with smoked garlic chickpea hummus, and Jack’s Creek Angus bone-in Wagyu striploin with butter-poached lobster tail. The interiors, designed by Sally Taylor, transport diners to the Amalfi Coast, with sunny yellow walls, terracotta tiling, and Italian iron furniture, all overlooking turquoise waters and luxury yachts of Middle Harbour Yacht Club. Located on a private beach and with access to private moorings, the luxury of arriving by boat has never been easier.

Byron Bay, New South Wales

The Smoking Camel

Opened July 2023

Inspired by a love for bright, bold and flavourful food that leans into the intricate tapestry of the Middle East, The Smoking Camel brings a modern twist to traditional Levantine cuisine combining fast-moving flavours from Lebanon, Turkey, Israel and beyond.

Situated right on Byron’s Main Beach, The Smoking Camel combines vibrant interiors, share-style dishes cooked over charcoal and fragrant cocktails, enjoyed with a neon backdrop.

The menu has been curated to lean into the playful atmosphere that diners know and love at their previous venture, Byron hotspot – Light Years.

Hanwood, New South Wales

McWilliam’s Hanwood Cellar Door

Opened August 2023

Relax and unwind at one of Australia’s most recognisable cellar doors, McWilliam’s Wines’ newly refreshed Hanwood Cellar Door in New South Wales Riverina region in the south-west of the state.

To celebrate 50 years since the McWilliam’s team opened the now iconic barrel-shaped cellar door 1973, the expansive space has undergone a significant upgrade and restoration.

The renovated space is accompanied by a revamped wine menu which allows guests to indulge in an extensive array of top-tier offerings from the family winery, as well as the winery’s pinnacle release, Eliza Jane Shiraz.

To experience the McWilliam’s Wines’ wealth of fortified wine making expertise, visitors can also take part in a flight of Australian wine history through winemaker-led vertical tastings.

New restaurants and bars in Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia

Open from July 2023 to December 2023

Tucked away in the basement of a heritage listed site lies a late-night French gem with a local Australian flavour.

Located in Adelaide/Tarntanya’s CBD, La Louisiane is a limited-time pop up bar and restaurant is open until 23 December 2023 and seeks to transport you right back to 1930s Paris. Headed by the French-born head chef behind Sydney’s much-loved Restaurant Hubert, enjoy live jazz, a world-class beverage program, and classic French brasserie.

Dishes such as beef tartare, pâté en croûte, snails, steak frites and creme brûlée fill out the menu, all sourced from local produce with some imported French ingredients.

The drinks lineup is curated by co-owner and bartender of popular Adelaide bar Memphis Slim, Michael Keogh. Expect French wines and signature and classic cocktails, particularly the showstopper which is surely the Le Lou’s Martini.

Paper Tiger

Opened April 2023

Paper Tiger is the newest addition to Adelaide/Tarntanya’s Rundle St. Headed up by chef Benjamin Liew, Paper Tiger specialises in Southeast Asian eats, inspired by Liew’s Malaysian heritage. With no shortage of competition along bustling Rundle St, the chef is determined to make Paper Tiger stand out. From green nam jim oysters in coconut cream infused with makrut and kombu, to a Malaysian Chinese Wagyu brisket stew with a “slightly more than five-spice” master stock, Paper Tiger has created a share-style menu bursting with flavour. Liew’s background as a pastry chef means he also takes his desserts seriously. The most striking example of this is the coconut and mango mousse; a tropical jam of pineapple, passionfruit and mango covered in cream cheese, then encased in coconut mousse that’s dipped in chocolate and brushed until it resembles a coconut.

Dokeo

Opened February 2023

There’s no shortage of wine bars in Adelaide/Tarntanya, but Dokeo, a cafe-by-day, bar-by-night, is serving up wine with a difference. Owned by duo Vasily Sekerin and Daniel Gregg, Dokeo is focused on sourcing coffee ethically and reducing barriers for small winemakers entering the market. The pair are passionate about supporting emerging local producers, with a wine offering that draws on mostly natural, minimal-interventional, and small-batch drops, poured by the bottle and glass. Once the sun sets and the espresso machine is powered down, wine is served alongside an inventive food menu, with Filipino-influenced dishes like Salmon Kinalaw and Chicken Adobo.

Any Given Sunday

Opened March 2023

Discover Any Given Sunday, the newest addition to Adelaide/Tarntanya’s north-west hospitality scene. Open all week, this coffee shop is located in a charmingly converted corner store and is already causing a stir among locals. Serving up delectable coffee and pastries, along with a selection of sandwiches and toasties, Any Given Sunday is the perfect spot for a morning pick-me-up or a leisurely breakfast. Co-owners Alex and Alice Perisic spent six months renovating the space and the minimalist interior is both stylish and inviting, making it the perfect spot for a casual catch-up with friends or work meeting. On weekends, Any Given Sunday offers a special treat – gibanica, a traditional Serbian pastry made with a secret family recipe passed down from Alex’s mother, offering something a little unique that you won’t find anywhere else.

The Light Room

Opened January 2023

Named after its stunning views over Light Square and artistic light fixtures, The Light Room has opened above Aurora Restaurant and The Lab in Adelaide/Tarntanya’s inner city. This unique bar and event space brings people together to celebrate, connect and explore. More than just a bar, The Light Room is serving up bespoke cocktails, beer, wine and spirits alongside a collection of ‘grammable fine art and lighting fixtures. Set to hold a range of immersive experiences throughout the year, the space encapsulates a moody, all-black gallery featuring artwork by local and international artists, as well as a studio with enormous LED screens for something truly spectacular.

Lady Luck

Opened February 2023

Lady Luck is the new brunch spot in Mount Barker, Adelaide Hills, that is already becoming a favourite with the locals.

Bunches of sunflowers and a colourful array of fruits and vegetables, make it feel like you’re stepping into owners, Maddi and Taylah Cannys’s home. Located only 30 mins from Adelaide/Tarntanya’s city, Lady Luck is serving up a small but curated menu of mouthwatering dishes including a crispy chicken burger, falafel bowl, and leek and chive dumplings and De Groot coffee. The menu is inspired by the sisters’ 20 years of local and international hospitality experience while the space has been designed to reflect their eclectic taste.

Patch Kitchen and Garden

Opened February 2023

An 1880s post office and general store has been transformed into the Adelaide Hills’ newest restaurant. Located in the town of Stirling, Patch Kitchen & Garden celebrates local food and wine producers with their extensive menus serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The space blends the cosiness of a country home with trendy European design and serves as a hub for people to eat, explore, or share a bottle of wine. With local wineries, breweries, distilleries, markets, farms and even strawberry fields in this beautiful regional haven, Patch Kitchen & Garden has a plethora of produce to work with when creating their delicious food.

Kiin

Opened December 2022

Created by hospitality greats Ben Bertei and David Wickwa, Kiin (Thai for ‘eat’) brings a taste of modern Thai cuisine to Adelaide/Tarntanya. The menu reflects Bertei’s extensive experience with the Thai cuisine. Dishes include turmeric, ginger and brie arancini to start, followed by white peach ‘som tum’, and charred Port Lincoln squid with yellow curry butter sauce, lemongrass and lime leaf. Located in the heart of the CBD with frontage that opens onto Angas Street, the restaurant has a charming appeal and inviting atmosphere sure to beguile any curious passers-by.

Dolly

Opened January 2023

Dolly, a new disco-inspired bar and eatery, has opened in Unley, one of Adelaide/Tarntanya’s trendiest suburbs. The sleek new bar is located just south of the CBD on the ground floor of a sleek new apartment complex. Created by the team behind Bar Lune, Dolly is the perfect spot for your next night out, offering share-style snack bites and a crafty cocktail menu. The cocktail list features inspired creations like The Parton with gin, elderflower, chartreuse, apple and lemon and Pandanic mixing pandan-infused white rum, macadamia and pineapple. Whether you’re looking to have a drink, for something delicious to eat, a boogie with friends, or all of the above, Dolly brings all the vibes with a touch of disco.

Allegra

Opened January 2023

Adelaide/Tarntanya’s only plant-based fine dining restaurant, Allegra, is set to return this month after a 16-month hiatus. The much loved restaurant will be reopening with a new approach to seasonal plant-based dining and moves to serving a decadent 12 to 16 course degustation menu instead of the 10-dish menu previously on offer. Located on central Gilles Street, the venue is a dapper affair with refined furnishings across the 28-seat dining room. Owners Melissa and Federico Pisanelli are excited to once again be serving up exceptional plant-based dishes following a brief break to explore Basque country, which is sure to have influenced the new menu celebrating fresh, seasonal produce.

Bar Riot

Opened January 2023

Sustainable wine company Riot Wine Co, now has a CBD outpost with Bar Riot opening in the centre of Adelaide/Tarntanya . Located on Gilbert Street, Riot Wine Co’s adventurous food menu features dishes such as pig’s head croquettes, Molotov cake and sardines with chorizo salsa matcha, all made to compliment the company’s signature tap wines served out of a 1000-litre terracotta wine vase, custom-crafted and shipped from Italy. The wine vase is the focal point for the bar, tying in with the pastel pink seats and open-air stone kitchen.

Adelaide Hills, South Australia

Shaw and Smith Cellar Door

Opened June 2023

Award-winning winemakers Shaw & Smith newly-renovated cellar door is now open for bookings. Located in the Adelaide Hills, the new building boasts stunning views of the Mount Lofty Ranges and surrounding vineyards, and now includes a large tasting room to accommodate more wine-lovers. Guests can enjoy a range of wine flights, along with a carefully-curated menu of sharing plates including burrata with zucchini, sourdough and smoked yellowtail kingfish with fennel and dill. For those seeking a little more, the Balhannah Tour offers guests the chance to see behind the scenes of the winery, with a comprehensive tour of the vineyard and winery, followed by an extended tasting and small plates from the cold larder menu, available Monday, Friday or Sunday.

New Bird in Hand Cellar Door

Opened March 2023

Iconic winery Bird in Hand has officially reopened its doors after a three-year, multi-million dollar redevelopment. Visitors are now invited to experience the newly revamped cellar door, which has been updated to provide an enhanced tasting experience. Bird in Hand has worked diligently to upgrade both its cellar door experience and its winery operations, with a plan to offer a full restaurant service in the near future. Bird in Hand has also unveiled a new private tasting space in the cellar. This exclusive area offers access to rare and back-vintage wines that are only available on-site.

Greenock, South Australia

El Estanco

Opened April 2023

El Estanco invites visitors to gather and indulge in delicious, seasonal food influenced by Head Chef Julian Velasquez’s Colombian heritage, while enjoying an enviable drinks list showcasing local, small batch South Australian wine, cocktails, local beer and cider. Featuring an ever-evolving menu of delicious, fire-cooked seasonal food, Friday night pizza and cocktail specials, and a daily selection of incredible cakes, pastries, and sourdough breads baked fresh by the in-house pastry chef, El Estanco’s menu is made for people to gather, socialise, eat, and love. A beautifully restored property in Greenock, a suburb an hours drive from Adelaide on the edge of the Barossa Valley, named and inspired by a hole-in-the-wall ‘tabaqueria’ originating in South America, El Estanco aims to be a social hub bringing people together with warm vibes and endless vino.

Barossa Valley, South Australia

Orleana

Opened June 2023

Discover the degustational delights of the Barossa Valley at Orleana, located inside the exclusive Kingsford property. Combining the best of the Barossa Valley’s world-famous wine and produce, Orleana takes diners on a seven-course journey through the history of the homestead, now occupied by Kingsford the Barossa, with locally-inspired dishes created with world-class skill and a cleverly curated guide to the region’s history. Taking up residency in Kingsford’s historic cellar, an intimate candlelit dinner awaits at Orleana, just 45-minutes drive from the bustling city of Adelaide/Tarntanya.

McClaren Vale, South Australia

Somos Wines

Opened July 2023

About a 40-minutes drive north of Adelaide/Tarntanya, McLaren Vale has welcomed a new charming cellar door – Somos Wines.

Located in one of Australia’s most prestigious winery regions, iconic wine duo Ben Caldwell and Mauricio Ruis Cantú push the boundaries of winemaking techniques with a lo-fi and sustainable ethos. Somos Wines showcase a flavourful mix of Spanish and Italian varieties which are climate-appropriate and sustainably farmed in accordance with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia (SWA).

With close proximity to the beach, charming wildlife, and stunning farmland as far as the eye can see, there’s no reason to not stop into Somos for a tasting.

New restaurants in Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria

Rooftop at QT

Opened October 2023

Conveniently located on one of Melbourne/Narrm’s busiest streets, admire sweeping views of the vibrant city and a range of cheeky cocktails at QT’s new rooftop bar. Heading for higher ground, Melbourne’s esteemed locale is home to bold new cocktails and savours sun-kissed Mediterranean food flavours. Pair innovative cocktails with a range of creative bar snacks such as snapper cannoli, suckling croquette, lobster cocktail and more. Stepping out to unparalleled cityscape surrounds, guests will see eye-to-eye with Melbourne’s iconic skyline at Rooftop at QT. The reimagined rooftop includes intimate alcoves featuring private booths, a private lounge and outdoor bar, blended with modern design and bespoke art.

Ghost Donkey

Opened October 2023

Following huge success in America and New Zealand, Ghost Donkey brings its Mexican flair to Australia for the very first time, announcing its new venue in Crown Melbourne. The renowned New York bar celebrates the warmth of Mexican hospitality, featuring eccentric and quirky design. With Mexican heritage at its core, Ghost Donkey provides over 35 mezcals and tequilas served traditionally in either handmade copitas or shot glasses, and served alongside fresh seasonal fruit and salts. The drinks menu also highlights the El Burro Fantasma signature cocktail, served in a proprietary ceramic donkey cup and topped with fresh flowers. Those looking for some classic mexican cuisine to soak up the cocktails can enjoy a menu with crowd favourites including Baja kingfish tacos, mole chicken soft shell tacos, Sonoran hot dogs, elotes and churros.

With Gusto

Opened September 2023

Found on Melbourne/Narrm’s bustling Little Collins Street, With Gusto offers an intimate wine cellar experience showcasing Victoria’s best wineries and artisanal producers. With Gusto provides an exciting wine shopping experience combining global hospitality experience and local wine knowledge. Before you buy, visitors are offered the chance to sample a wide variety of regional Victorian produce all under one roof.

More than just a wine store, With Gusto also offers an array of Victoria’s finest regional produce, including artisanal cheeses, locally-crafted spirits, exquisite charcuterie, gourmet chocolates, and a selection of irresistible snacks.

Puttanesca

Opened August 2023

Renowned Australian chef Guy Grossi opens his newest venture Puttanesca, inside Melbourne/Narrm’s Clifton Hotel, promising a modern laid back dining experience paired with delicious Italian classics. Following the success of his previous restaurants including Grossi Florentino and Grossi Grill, Puttanesca is a vivacious and playful Italian Restaurant featuring classic family dishes with a refreshing Italian flair. The space is designed with inviting interiors; sunset-hued terrazzo and posters of iconic film stars providing a fun and flirty experience. Named after arguably the most delicious pasta sauce, Puttanesca serves up a quintessential Italian menu with a twist with its menu featuring woodfired clam pizzas, bolognese jaffles and an Italian-style take on the classic pub burger.

Beso

Opened August 2023

Located on Melbourne/Narrm’s vibrant Flinders Lane, guests are invited to indulge in the flavours and colours of contemporary Spanish cuisine and tapas at Beso. Led by head chef, Ana Cortes Garcia, former Head Chef of two-hatted Lee Ho Fook, Beso showcases Garcia’s personal interpretation of Spanish food. With two decades of esteemed culinary experience, Garcia combines the best elements of Spanish cuisine with innovative culinary techniques using top-tier Australian produce. Enjoy a range of reimagined tapas including crowd favourites chicharrones with togarashi, Córdoba oxtail dumplings with Parmentier and Lanzhou chilli oil. Guest are welcomed by floor-to-ceiling windows, long leather banquettes, an illuminated marble bar and a kitchen surrounding an open flame for an intimate dining experience.

Square One Rialto Cafe

Opened August 2023

Situated on one of Melbourne/Narrm’s most bustling streets on the ground floor of The Rialto Hotel, social impact coffee roaster and cafe, Square One Rialto, adopts a new and unique approach to its seasonal menu. Every three months, 10 chefs are serving 10 innovative dishes spotlighting quality produce grown on nearby farmland. For the menu’s first season, diners can expect star appearances from Lee Ho Fook’s chef Victor Liong with his cumin-lamb pancake with Lanzhou chilli oil, and Kiln’s Mitch Orr’s ube waffle with whipped Pepe Saya butter, along with seasonal staples like chilli-whipped ricotta, seasonal omelette, and eggs on toast. The cafe sets out to create a positive impact for the community with 10% of all profits going to its social enterprise Common Ground Project.

Studley Park Boathouse

Opened August 2023

Enjoy a uniquely crafted Australian menu and local wine at the newly renovated Studley Park Boathouse on the banks of Melbourne/Narrm’s stunning Yarra River.

First established in 1863, the Studley Park Boathouse is the river’s oldest public boathouse. After undergoing extensive redevelopment, the $5.8 million transformation now provides a range of three distinct modern spaces including a waterfront deck that flows on from the Pavilion dining space, offering a beautiful riverside dining experience. With a unique range of dishes, Studley Park Boathouse curates Australian produce-led, seasonal menus, along with signature cocktails and an all Victorian wine list.

Melbourne Moutai Boutique

Opened August 2023

Located in the heart of Melbourne’s Chinatown, luxury Chinese liquor brand, Moutai has launched its first Melbourne Boutique offering a new immersive tasting experience.

The Moutai Melbourne Boutique stands as an inaugural concept store offering cultural displays, premium shopping and a personalised “taste before you buy” service hosted by an experienced team.

The store also offers an exclusive Moutai Masterclass giving locals the chance to experience this prestigious and highly complex drink, and learn about it’s fascinating 2,000 year-old history through a 78 step tasting and pouring ritual.

Morris House

Opened July 2023

Sitting on the corner of Exhibition and Little Collins Street, Morris House fuses Melbourne/Narrm’s love of the arts, city rooftop views and good food and drink across four levels.

Visit the New York-inspired basement for Melbourne/Narrm’s best live comedy shows, enjoy a meal in the dining room, or meet friends for a drink and live music. For fresh air and city views, visitors can also head to the leafy-green rooftop and settle in for sociable snacks and nostalgic signature cocktails.

Formerly the European Bier Café, the renovated venue accommodates 550 guests across the four revitalised levels, with the spacious rooftop allowing for 180 guests.

Louey’s Bar & Kitchen

Opened June 2023

Enjoy a night of good vibes and Italian-American flavours at Louey’s Bar & Kitchen in the iconic waterside St Kilda pub, The Hotel Esplanade.

Located 20-minutes drive from the centre of Melbourne/Narrm, Louey’s Bar & Kitchen invites guests to enjoy their flavoursome Italian classics alongside an array of exciting cocktails, local beers and wines.

The lively venue has been decorated to radiate fun, food and frivolity with splashes of neon, luxe red leather booths, soft lighting and a disco ball that drops from the ceiling. This makes this the perfect hang-out for group celebrations and nights out with friends.

Central Club Hotel

Opened June 2023

Experience an authentic Australian pub meal with a flavourful sophisticated touch at a 150-year-old revamped pub located in the heart of North Melbourne.

Now featuring a fresh and classic feel, Central Club Hotel invites visitors to explore Australia’s traditional pub culture and taste its elevated pub grub.

Led by the hotel’s team of drinks and hospitality experts, the public bar, is crafted with a lineup of authentic Australian-sourced drinks (with the exception of Guinness!). In the kitchen, Head Chef Alessandro Carestia brings an Italian twist to classic meals you’d find in all Australian pubs.

Apollo Inn

Opened June 2023

The team behind the famed Gimlet restaurant have launched their first standalone cocktail bar, Apollo Inn. Drawing inspiration from Europe’s timeless cocktail bars, Andrew McConnell and partner Jo McGann have crafted an glamorous yet inviting space that looks set to swindle the most dapper cocktails in Melbourne/Narrm. Step inside the revived Renaissance building and discover a cocktail list that seamlessly blends old-world classics with a new-world sensibility. Or, indulge in a selection of wines by the glass or bottle, complemented by access to neighbouring restaurant Gimlet’s extensive cellar. The concise yet delectable food menu features a range of snacks and small dishes, including oysters, mussels, and tantalizing grilled cheese. Located on the ground floor of a stunning 1920s neo-renaissance-style building at the corner of Flinders and Hosier Lane, the 30-seat Apollo Inn offers a stylish and atmospheric setting in a prime city-centre location.

Reine & La Rue

Opened August 2023

Reine & La Rue, the newest venture from Aussie culinary champions NOMAD is set to grace the Melbourne/Narrm’s restaurant scene this August. Inspired by classic French dishes, NOMAD’s chefs will deliver a menu closely focused on supporting Victorian producers. Expect to see dishes like charcoal cooked Lakes Entrance calamari and dry aged O’Connor rib eye with bordelaise. The wine list will lean heavily toward French and American wine, with plans to have the largest American wine list in Australia, and a cocktail list based on the classics, Manhattans and Martinis all round! The 150-seat venue has been designed to respect the original purpose and highly decorative, gothic interiors of the heritage-listed building, formerly the Melbourne Stock Exchange, and has added an eight-seat speakeasy, La Rue, as a deliberate counterpoint to the grandeur of the main dining room.

Stellas

Opened May 2023

If you like inventive cocktails and state-of-the-art loudspeakers, then Stellas in Melbourne/Narrm is the place for you. Drawing inspiration from Japanese listening lounges, Stellas provides a curated experience celebrating talent behind the decks and behind the bar. Soundtracking your evening are custom-built loudspeakers playing hand-selected music from a rotating roster of Melbourne artists on Fridays and Saturdays, and sustainably designed signature cocktails celebrate Australian native ingredients in both flavour and inspiration. Rounding out Stellas offerings is a selection of local and international wines, chosen by head sommelier Aleks Jeremic, and a snacks menu made for sharing, including Macedon Ranges duck croquettes, and Moloolaba prawn sandos. Located in the beachside suburb of St Kilda at the Saint Hotel, Stellas’ enchanting interiors of exposed brick, marble, and alternating levels of seating offer a relaxed atmosphere to sit back and enjoy the music.

Olivine Wine Bar

Opened May 2023

Wine aficionados rejoice, as the elegant Olivine Wine Bar has recently opened its door at Melbourne/Narrm’s Pentridge lifestyle district in Coburg. Pouring over 500 wines selected by one of Australia’s most exciting sommeliers, Liinaa Berry, Olivine Wine Bar offers a journey through the world’s wine regions, spanning old and new-world styles, small-batch local wunderkinds, and longstanding global legends, all complemented by a contemporary grazing menu perfectly matched with each wine choice. The 100-seat venue, as part of TFE Hotels’ rejuvenation of the heritage-listed Pentridge Prison, has been designed to respect the location’s heritage, transforming the former prisons’ B Division cell block with lavish marble and velvet interiors, chosen to contrast with the moody bluestone walls.

North & Common

Opened May 2023

Coburg’s new local, North & Common is all about locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. The team here draw inspiration from diverse backgrounds to create unique and flavourful dishes to surprise and delight. The produce-driven seasonal menus at North & Common feature dishes such as rock oysters served with a classic mignonette, grilled rib-eye, smoked bone marrow glaze with a horseradish cream and a roasted bass groper with crustacean sauce and fermented tomato. Sitting within the billion-dollar Pentridge lifestyle precinct, North & Common has transformed the former prisons’ mess hall into a spacious yet cosy 180-seat diner, elevating the buildings iconic bluestone walls with a soft colour palette and gentle interior choices.

Odd Culture Fitzroy

Opened May 2023

Get ready for an exploration of fermentation like no other as Sydney/Warrane hospitality hero’s Odd Culture bring their award-winning hybrid bar and bottleshop concept to Melbourne/Narrm. Located on Fitzroy’s Brunswick St in the suburbs heritage-listed Post Office, this natural wine and wild ale bar will offer one of the most extensive offerings of its kind, accompanied by a seasonal cocktail program of local ingredients and rolling ferments. While the focus won’t be on traditional restaurant fare, there will be a small kitchen that focuses on high-quality, locally and internationally sourced bar snacks. Odd Culture’s concept-first philosophy is all about creating welcoming and thoughtful spaces that embody the principles of genuine hospitality, and who better to bring this to than the bohemian communities of Fitzroy?

Beverly

Opened April 2023

Step into the serene oasis that is Melbourne/Narrm’s rooftop bar Beverly, and discover what happens when genuine hospitality meets unparalleled urban escapism. A flawless drink and dine experience unravels across indoor and outdoor lounges, bars, and intimate table settings, perfect for lunches and casual catch ups. Spectacular, sweeping city vistas from Beverly’s South Yarra location make sunset cocktails magical, with the interiors designed for a seamless transition between dusk and dark. The comprehensive menu contains nods to Southern Californian influences, with a modern Australian take, and the open kitchen and bar represents Beverly’s core value of supply chain transparency and a focus on ethically sourced and served ingredients.

Atria Dining

Opened March 2023

Be mesmerised not only by the food, but by the views at The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne’s new signature dining experience, Atria. With a refined and luxurious aesthetic, soaring 80 floors above Victoria’s capital and breathtaking views of the city skyline, the vision for Atria is driven by a “quest for the unusual, the hard-to-find, and the hyper seasonal.” At the helm is Chef Michael Greenlaw, who’s spent more than 15 years in five-star hotels and restaurants, with stints at Bibendum in London and Melbourne/Narrm’s own Vue de Monde, and culinary adviser Mark Best. Cameo bar sits alongside it with a menu focussing on rare vintages, art nouveau embellishments and a 90 metre bar made of Victorian Ash, above which sits a chandelier by local artists Flaming Beacon running the entire length of the restaurant.

Maha North

Opened March 2023

Indulge in the culinary delights of Maha North, an intimate 60-seat brasserie, serving up a mouth-watering mix of local produce and Middle Eastern flavours and the latest addition to Shane Delia’s restaurant empire in Melbourne/Narrm, Maha North’s menu showcases the best of Middle Eastern cuisine in a fusion of small plates, snacks, and mains, including lamb kebabs, grilled octopus, and crispy chicken with tahini and harissa. With over 150 bottles on the wine list and a selection of classic cocktails, Maha North caters to everything from romantic dinners to group celebrations. Located on the cusp of Gertrude Street and Smith Street, Maha North is easily accessible by public transport or car. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and with its warm and inviting atmosphere, Maha North is the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploring Melbourne/Narrm’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

Monet & Friends at No. 35 Restaurant

Opened February 2023

Indulge the senses with a three-course culinary masterpiece inspired by Claude Monet and French Impressionism at Sofitel Melbourne on Collins’ No. 35 Restaurant. Available every Thursday and Friday from 12:30 pm, the menu celebrates Sofitel Melbourne on Collins’ partnership with Australia’s first permanent digital art gallery, The LUME, by paying homage to the gallery’s multi-sensory Monet & Friends experience. Guest can kick off their Monet-inspired culinary adventure with an entree of 62° egg, garlic and parsley mixed mushroom, parmesan croutons and porcini velouté followed by a main course of confit duck leg tagine, slow cooked apricot, couscous, almonds, glazed carrots and beetroot and finished off with a pistachio sponge cake, vanilla patisserie, granola, compressed strawberry and dulce de leche ice cream.

North and Common and Olivine

Opened February 2023

Melbourne/Narrm’s newest elevated bistro, North & Common, and chic wine bar, Olivine have opened in the billion-dollar Pentridge lifestyle precinct in Coburg. The produce-driven seasonal menus at North & Common have been created by Melbourne-born Head Chef, Thomas Woods and feature dishes such as Rock Oysters served with a classic mignonette, grilled rib-eye, smoked bone marrow glaze with a horseradish cream and a roasted bass groper with crustacean sauce and fermented tomato. Evidenced by the extensive walk-in cellar, wine is the star of the menu at Olivine which has been curated by one of the country’s most exciting Sommeliers, Liinaa Berry.

The Singleton’s Delicious Discoveries

Opened February 2023

A new gastronomic adventure has hit Melbourne/Narrm, with beloved Malaysian-born Australian chef, Poh Ling Yeow, teaming up with The Singleton malt scotch whisky to treat ing guests’ taste buds to a sensational dining experience. Diners are invited to head to the quirky QT Melbourne in the heart of the city, for an exclusive journey of taste with The Singleton’s Delicious Discoveries. Indulge in a spread of eight delectable sweet and savoury dishes, whilst sipping on two signature cocktails. Be wowed as the courses make their way to you on a sushi train conveyor belt, and take the flavours to the next level with paired whisky.

Stokehouse Pasta & Bar

Opened December 2022

Stokehouse Pasta & Bar, a relaxed all-day Mediterranean restaurant, has opened on the sand level beach club downstairs of Stokehouse in the seaside suburb of St Kilda. The new restaurant is led by veteran Melbourne/Narrm restaurateur Frank van Haandel’s two sons Hugh and Pete van Haandel and pays homage to the venue’s rich 30 year history with a strong focus on the high-quality food and service the Van Haandel Group is known for. The pasta led menu, created by Stokehouse Executive Chef Jason Staudt and Stokehouse Pasta & Bar’s Head Chef Brendan Anderson, features dishes such as tortellini with spinach, ricotta and pine nuts and the always popular spaghetti with crab and chilli. The menu includes Murray cod and Cape Grim sirloin to share and Italian dessert classics like Tiramisu and cannoli, alongside the hugely popular Stokehouse bombe Alaska.

New restaurants and bars in Ballarat, Victoria

The Goods Shed

Opened October 2023

Inspired by the regional town of Ballarat’s local spirit, The Goods Shed has recently opened its beautifully refurbished heritage space, serving up a an enticing line up of dishes and drinks. Located just over an hours drive west of Melbourne/Narrm, in the vibrant city of Ballarat, the new hangout highlights local fresh ingredients, offering a sensational tasting experience through innovative meals and delicious drinks, all served with a warm, friendly service. The vast yet cosy nooks and crannies create an inviting atmosphere for guests to dine, sip and stay, all encompassed by the charming bluestone walls and high ceilings of the retained Ballarat Goods Shed shell.

Lorne, Victoria

Totti’s Lorne

Opened March 2023

Merivale’s beloved Bondi restaurant Totti’s has expanded its horizons and ventured beyond Sydney/Warrane to the coastal town of Lorne, Victoria. Executive Chef Mike Eggert, the mastermind behind the concept, has combined his signature dishes with the local knowledge and expertise of Surf Coast local, Matt Germanchis, who is heading up the kitchen. Totti’s Lorne is the perfect spot for beachgoers to indulge in some delectable dishes with the menu showcasing the finest local seafood and produce, from succulent King George Whiting to tender Apollo Bay octopus, every dish is accompanied with local wines to show off the best of the region.

Romsey, Victoria

Mount Monument Restaurant

Opened March 2023

Mount Monument Winery’s long-awaited restaurant has finally opened its doors. Nestled on the southern side of Mount Monument in Victoria’s stunning Macedon Ranges, the two-storey restaurant is carved into the hillside. Designed by the renowned architect behind Hobart/nipaluna’s MONA, Nonda Katsalidis, the venue includes a elevated floor offering breathtaking views of the eastern horizon and vineyard, while the cellar door faces west towards the forecourt and curated sculpture park. The restaurant features a menu of modern European fine dining staples that perfectly complement Mount Monument’s minimal-intervention, French-style wines.

Gippsland, Victoria

Carrajung Estate

Opened March 2023

The flavours of Gippsland’s bountiful produce are waiting for you at Carrajung Estate. Led by head chef Patrick Haney, the estate showcases the regions’ impeccable produce, from pasture-raised meats to artisanal cheese, as well as the first ever release of Carrajung Estate’s own label. Offering experiences that are both indulgent and sustainable, with a strong focus on seasonality and ethical sourcing practices, the restaurant’s menu is a feast for the senses; bold flavours, vibrant colours, and elegant presentation. The estate’s cellar door offers on-site wine tastings, and for a more intimate experience, The Nest, a one bedroom cottage, offers a cosy and luxurious space to relax and bask in the glorious views. Located in the heart of Gippsland, Carrajung Estate is immersed in the natural world, stunning views of the rolling hills and forests of the Strzelecki Ranges surround the property which is home to a variety of friendly animals, including alpacas, pigs, chickens and goats.

Mornington Peninsula, Victoria

T’Gallant Vineyard

Opened May 2023

Taste the flavours of Italy via Victoria on the Mornington Peninsula, as T’Gallant Vineyard has reopened after an impressive refurbishment. This beloved icon, deeply rooted in the region, invites guests to immerse themselves in its rich history and culinary sensations. Just over an hours drive from Melbourne/Narrm, the venue’s refurbishments exude Tuscan Rustica charm, inviting visitors to relax and enjoy the stunning hillside vistas. From the barrel-filled outdoor seating area to the inviting Cellar Door and the captivating Spuntino Bar, each space tells a unique story. The menu celebrates the best of Italy, offering woodfired pizzas, small plates, and delectable mains, with ingredients sourced from local suppliers and carefully created to complement T’Gallant Vineyards Pinot Grigios and Pinot Gris vines.

New restaurants in Brisbane/Meeanjin, Queensland

Vertigo Brisbane

Opened October 2023

Cultural precinct, the Brisbane Powerhouse has taken fine dining to all new heights, with Australia’s first vertical restaurant, Vertigo. With your seat suspended at the table, 17 metres/55 feet above ground, enjoy an exclusive and thrilling gastronomic experience like never before. Experience city vistas with this unique combination of adventure and fine dining, with dishes featuring locally sourced produce from fine dining restaurant Bar Alto. The meal finishes with the option to either descend through Brisbane Powerhouse or via an adrenaline-pumping dropline exit down the building’s facade.

Babylon

Opened December 2022

Babylon Brisbane, the city’s hottest new urban dining and drinking metropolis housing a 120-seat restaurant and 14-person private dining room. The Levantine-inspired menu incorporates seafood influences from the eastern Mediterranean with the rustic, bold cuisine of the Middle East, creating a celebration of flavours and innovative dishes that are perfect for sharing. Sprawling from Eagle Street to the Brisbane River, the remaining stages of the development, three levels of multiple bars, terraces and vibrant dining spaces, will open later this summer.

New restaurants and bars in Cairns, Queensland

Calypso Club

Opened October 2023

Calypso Club is the vibrant new rum bar and seafood kitchen in Northern Queensland’s tropical city of Cairns/Gimuy, decorated with warm sunset hues to bring to life the epitome of Aussie beachside living. Tucked inside the Crystalbrook Riley, Calypso Club is inspired by endless summers spent lounging by the pool and invites guests to unwind while savouring fresh seafood and curated cocktails. Led by cocktail expert, Tom Bulmer, from The Social Spirits, the unique cocktail offering pays homage to the region’s sugar cane history, highlighting local and international rums and fresh tropical fruit. Calypso Club’s dining menu draws inspiration from beloved Australian fish and chip shops and American crab shacks, with modern takes on fish burgers, grilled scallops, and bug rolls all using fresh seasonal seafood.

Gold Coast, Queensland

Sofi Restaurant and Rooftop Bar

Sofi Restaurant and Rooftop Bar is the Gold Coast’s latest Mediterranean-inspired experience, offering discerning diners breathtaking views and a tightly curated menu.

Explore a menu crafted with the best ingredients from land and sea, and start your culinary journey with the rooftop bar menu where “Petite” dishes await. Be sure to try the delectable Cornetto, a blend of crab rillette and roe, and kickstart your night with one of Sofi Restaurant and Bar’s generous selection of signature martinis and margaritas.Spanning two luxurious levels, Sofi Restaurant and Bar offers breathtaking views of the Gold Coast skyscape from its prime location in Surfers Paradise. Sink into the chic cabanas or cozy lounges and relax into luxury while watching afternoon turn to night over the Gold Coast.

Happy Endings Speakeasy Bar

Opened May 2023

Prepare to be enchanted by the Gold Coast’s Happy Endings Speakeasy Bar. Nestled above its sister venue, Fig + Frankies, and neighboring a tattoo parlor, this Japanese-inspired hidden gem is a haven for hedonistic pleasures and delectable eats. Dive into their late-night-style Japanese menu, featuring mouthwatering bites ranging from Kimchi and Cheese Taiyaki to Wagyu Tataki with crying tiger sauce and baby cos lettuce, accompanied by a selection of Japanese spirits, beer, signature cocktails, soju, and sake. With warm finishes and tasteful nods to Japanese interior design, visitors can enjoy an intimate experience cosying up in a booth, at a table, or perching at the bar.

Isla Cantina

Opened May 2023

Southern California and Mexican cuisine has a new Australian home at Isla Cantina in the Gold Coast’s Isle of Capri precinct, in Mulpha Hospitality Groups latest restaurant venture. Isla Cantina’s modern twist on Mexican-Californian fusion offers delectable bites including their corn and Oaxaca cheese croquette, the blue swimmer crab tostada, and the must-try guacamole with totopos, lime and coriander. Isla Cantina serves up authentic Mexican cocktails including a signature margarita, a tantalising combination of cenote green-orange liqueur, tequila, agave syrup, napoleon mandarin liqueur and lime. The 100-seater bar centres on an inviting waterfront deck, offering outdoor dining alongside a cocktail bar, with the green and neutral interiors designed to let the stunning views sing.

New bars and restaurants in Perth/Boorloo, Western Australia

Enoteca Centro

Opened October 2023

In the heart of Perth/Boorloo, Enoteca Centro is the intimate haven for wine lovers offering expert wine tastings in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. Offering a cellar door type experience, guests are invited to explore and sample a range of varietals produced both locally and around the world. In addition to casual wine nights, Enoteca Centro also runs wine courses and masterclasses, where guests can taste, experience and learn. Pair the world-class wines with an Italian-inspired food menu including charcuterie and a selection of cheeses, perfect for pre-dinner reservations.

Folly

Opened April 2023

Nothing says elegance and style quite like sipping cocktails on a rooftop bar, and Perth/Boorloo’s newest venue Folly takes the rooftop experience to new heights. Offering unrivalled 360-degree city views, classic cocktails, and a concise menu of bar snacks, Folly is the sophisticated and lively sunset experience you’re looking for. Nestled on the 18th floor of the centrally located Quest East Perth Hotel, the stunning views from Folly’s wrap-around verandah, and lush, leafy green dining room, are the perfect backdrop to the start of an evening exploring Perth’s vibrant nightlife. Chef Jose Perez-Baros has designed the considered menu with inspiration from global flavours, including Sichuan-spiced dumplings, Korean fried cauliflower, or Fremantle octopus with an extra special duja kick.

6HEAD

Opening June 2023

6HEAD, the iconic contemporary steakhouse restaurant, is arriving in Perth/Boorloo this June, making its home at One The Esplanade in the central waterfront precinct of Elizabeth Quay. Best known for its large sharing steaks cut to serve at the table, bespoke seafood offerings, and modern Australian interpretations of classic dishes, 6HEAD’s unique twist on the contemporary steakhouse, reputation for quality, locally-sourced produce and charismatic service combine to create a memorable culinary experience. With spectacular waterfront views over the Swan River, the new 185-seat eatery on level 29 of One The Esplanade is sure to dazzle any foodie looking for an outstanding dining experience.

Shuì

Opened December 2022

Newly opened Shuì brings a taste of contemporary Asian cuisine to the leafy suburb of Subiaco in Perth/Boorloo. Located on Rokeby Road, Shuì – as in feng shuì – is all about the balance of spicy, sour, sweet, and salt, with dishes served alongside an exciting selection of fresh and flavourful cocktails. Brought to you by Perth/Boorloo’s hospitality stalwarts Benny Tua and Leigh Power, the later of whom was crowned WA’s Chef of the Year at this year’s Restaurant & Catering Awards, Shuì’s menu features a selection of small and large dishes made for sharing.

The Claremont Hotel

Opened January 2023

Perth/Boorloo institution, The Claremont Hotel, has reopened its doors following a highly anticipated and comprehensive renovation. The two storey heritage hotel, originally built in 1902, has been completely reimagined with a stylish new design. Perfect for any occasion, The Claremont Hotel is set to host everything from sports viewings in the main bar, to leisurely lunches in the dining room, and family friendly hangouts in the courtyard. The expanded, restored and modernised space includes sports bars, lounges, a bistro, rooftop dining terrace and significant function and meeting spaces, all enveloped by original balconies and newly-created open-air dining and relaxing terraces.

Margaret River, Western Australia

Swings & Roundabouts Cellar Door

Opened October 2023

Located three hours from Perth/Boorloo, in one of Australia’s most prestigious wine regions, guests are invited to explore Swings & Roundabouts’ new cellar door in Margaret River. Surrounded by the beautiful scenery of Yallingup, wine lovers are invited to experience the cosy cellar door hidden behind grand timber doors, indulge in an elevated wine tasting experience with Swings & Roundabouts’ signature warmth and character.

With its recent acquisition of Brash Road Vineyard, a 24-year-old sustainability-certified vineyard, the vineyard now produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc in low volume and high quality and has been the recipient of various accolades.

Beyond Distilling

Opened September 2023

Set in the bustling foodie town Margaret River, Beyond Distilling invites guests to indulge in the unique taste of Western Australian gin, served with welcoming Aussie charm. Bringing 20 years of experience to the table, winemaker and Distiller Greg Garnish has paired up with retired Australian Football League player Josh Kennedy and former teammate Chris Masten to develop a range of award-winning gins utilising sustainably sourced grains and grown botanicals from across all regional areas. Open daily for tastings, Beyond Distilling is a must-see for lovers of craft spirits. Guests can witness the distillery in action and the talented distillers working the still where they bottle and blend every single bottle. Greg, Josh, and Chris will take guests through a tasting of the Beyond Distilling range, and their signature Distillery Collection range.

Maison Lassiaille

Opened December 2022

Maison Lassiaille, a fine French patisserie in Margaret River, has recently launched a new High Tea offering. Bringing a taste of Paris to the Western Australia wine region since opening its doors earlier this year, Maison Lassiaille’s High Tea is available on Thursdays between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, served in the French-themed café and gardens. The menu features French favourites such as foie gras Gougère, macarons and panna cotta, with vegetarian and vegan options also available.

New bars and restaurants in Freemantle, Western Australia

Vin Populi

Opened February 2023

Dine on a new era of authentic Italian cuisine at Vin Populi. Step inside from Fremantle’s High Street and be transported to a classic Italian trattoria, complete with exposed plaster walls, mosaic-tiled floors, and soft linen valance curtains. The menu at Vin Populi features traditional and contemporary Italian dishes, including freshly-made pasta and sensational cured meats. With an extensive selection of both Italian and local wines, there’s always the perfect pairing for every meal. The 1950’s Italian soundtrack playing in the background adds to the ambience and dining experience.

New bars and restaurants in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

Koto

Opened September 2023

Right in the heart of ‘The Lobby’ in Canberra’s historical Parliamentary Triangle, lies newly opened KOTO, serving top quality sushi presented by esteemed sushi master Shinya Nakano. Offering an all-encompassing cultural dining experience, KOTO’s menu has been meticuloursly created by Executive Chef and Sushi Master Shinya Nakano. Nakano trained in Kyoto with a fifth-generation sushi master, and boasts an acclaimed background from Nobu and Kisume in Melbourne/Narrm, where he was awarded two-hats in the Good Food Guide for his 18-course omakase-style menu. The KOTO menu features dishes inspired by traditional Japanese cuisine informed by Japanese kaiseki philosophy (the belief in seasonality and locality) and includes an extensive selection of nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, robata and

Louis

Opened June 2023

Take your tastebuds to the south of France at Louis, the new flagship restaurant at Hotel Realm In Canberra. Headed up by two-hatted Ben Willis, behind the acclaimed Aubergine, Louis offers a classic European dining experience with sophisticated cocktails. The menu, inspired by Provence and the French Riviera, celebrates mediterranean flavours ranging from John Dory with braised beans and chorizo, to fougasse and tapenade. Also included are an impeccable selection of French cheeses, including roquefort, comté and délice de bourgogne, and classic desserts such as chocolate fondant and crème caramel. Located in Barton’s Realm Precinct within the five-star hotel, the venue pays homage to the classic European bistro; views into the kitchen, leather upholstery, geometric tiles, all spreading out over indoor and outdoor dining spaces.

Heywood, Nick O’Leary Wines’ New Cellar Door

Nick O’Leary’s award winning wine, served in restaurants across Australia, has a new home at Heywood Restaurant and Cellar Door. Showcasing a lovingly curated selection of Nick O’Leary’s award-winning vintages, new releases, and museum wines, as well as cocktails and a mouth-watering snack and share plate menu, Heywood Restaurant and Cellar Door is the latest addition to the stellar array of cellar doors in the Canberra Wine District. Located in the heart of Wallaroo in the Canberra Wine District, just 20-minutes drive past sweeping views of vineyards and rolling hills from Canberra’s city centre, Heywood Restaurant and Cellar Door offers a remarkable place to taste and sip to your heart’s content.

Lim Peh Wan Tan Mee

Opened April 2023

Unapologetically authentic Singaporean noodles have arrived at Canberra’s beloved Verity Lane Market with the opening of Lim Peh Wan Tan Mee. Inspired by the hawker stalls of Singapore, Wan Tan Mee (translating to wonton noodles) is a hawker staple, comprising a comfortable bowl of dry egg noodles, topped with wontons, choy sum and char siu pork, all drenched in a beautiful, hearty broth. With oodles of other noodle dishes, including Hainanese beef noodles, Teochew braised duck noodles, and Lor Mee, there’s a dish for every taste, as well as a rotating range of smaller snack-style options, such as rice noodle rolls, curry pok, and wan tan. Verity Lane Market, a stylish food hall in the centre of Canberra, is an experience just by itself, with a brewery and multiple bars and restaurants all housed within the complex.

Margot Espresso and Wine Bar

Opened February 2023

A new all day Parisian-style espresso and wine bar has opened on the lakes edge at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra. Margot Espresso and Wine Bar is situated in the middle of the Parliamentary triangle, and celebrates the best of the region with a focus on local produce and impeccable drops. The welcoming and relaxing space is just as perfectly suited to your morning coffee as it is your evening wine. While drinks are the focus here, a selection of delicious snacks and accompaniment is also available. A welcoming and relaxing space where guests can unwind with a satisfying drink, Margot is a small bar with a big selection of wine.

Such and Such

Opened January 2023

Drop into Such and Such and taste the new food from the team behind the acclaimed two-hatted Canberra restaurant, Pilot. Such and Such is designed for company, with dishes made to share. Pull up a chair at the luxurious 80 seat venue and relax with a glass of wine, from an extensive wine list boasting premium international and Australian drops. Oysters, pasta, and whole fish are among the highlights of the tastefully luxurious a la carte menu, all locally sourced from producers that share the team’s focus on sustainable, quality cuisine.

New bars and restaurants in Launceston, Tasmania

Tatler Lane

Opened January 2023

A new cafe, bar and restaurant from the Sweet Brew team has opened in Launceston, in the form of Tatler Lane, the latest venue to open in Launceston’s new dining precinct Tatler Arcade. Featuring its roastery on site, Tatler Lane has a focus on educating the community about coffee, from how the bean is cultivated to how it ends up in your cup. Open seven days a week as a cafe and five nights a week as a bar, Tatler Lane has future plans to introduce an evening dining experience.

Hobary/nipaluna, Tasmania

Manky Sally’s

Opened May 2023

Get a taste of Tasmania’s acclaimed Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) at Manky Sally’s, a new luxurious walk-in taphouse and bar gracing Hobart/nipaluna’s Salamanca Strip. Developed by the team behind Moo Brew – Tasmania’s oldest craft brewery owned by MONA – Manky Sally’s has 14 beers on tap, pouring all of Moo Brew’s range as well as select drops developed by head brewer Jack Viney in the taphouses very own nano-brewery, so be ready to expect experimentation as varied as MONA’s famed art collection. Complementing the beers is head chef Sam Bray’s flavour-packed and Asian leaning bar snacks, ranging from banh-mi sliders to okonomiyaki with wild venison.

Pilgrim Coffee Dining Room

Opened January 2023

Pilgrim Coffee Dining Room, the latest venture from the city’s coffee staple, Pilgrim Coffee, has opened in the heart of Hobart/nipaluna. The new venue from Hobart/nipaluna’s most awarded baristas is serving up the high grade specialty coffee they are known for along with tasty, simple, locally sourced food perfect for a leisurely breakfast or lunch.

Huon Valley, Tasmania

The Kiln Eatery

Opened April 2023

Global cuisines converge in a joyous celebration of sharing plates at The Kiln eatery in Tasmania’s Huon Valley. the shared plates eating experience caters for most palettes, food preferences and dietary requirements. An exciting melting pot of cultural influences spill into the menu, creating a layered eating experience that hits all the senses. The ever changing menu and unique eating spaces mean that no visit to Kiln Eatery will be the same. Set within an eye-catching converted Oast house (a building used for kilning hops), The Kiln is a 40-minute drive from Hobart/nipaluna in the town of Ranelagh, and promises a layered eating experience catering for everything from family lunches to lazy afternoons with your favourite company.

New bars and restaurants in Darwin/Gulumerrdgen, Northern Territory

Bustard Town

Opened February 2023

Bustard Town, Darwin/Gulumerrdgen’s newest bar and restaurant, has opened in the heart of the city. Created by the team behind The Lucky Bat, the new venue is serving up authentic wood-fire pizzas with an extensive drink selection. Sure to be a new local favourite, the eatery provides a tropical oasis to unwind and take in the local surrounds in its urban laneway inspired al-fresco seating.

Also worth mentioning, although it didn’t make Tourism Australia’s hot list, Bondi restaurant Taqiza has reopened as of May 2023, and we recently checked it out. It was a delight – try the aguachile!

If you want more insight into things you can do and see across Australia this year, here are the festivals happening around the country this year.

This article has been updated since its original publish date. The article has been corrected to update details on restaurant Beau, which no longer operates as Beau & Dough.

Lead Image Credit: Crown Melbourne/Easy Tiger/Swings and Roundabouts