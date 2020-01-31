Turn Coffee Into A Summer Treat With These DIY Recipes

No one really gets sick of coffee but if you're making your own at home, it's not always the most exciting cup you'll taste. Thankfully, Nespresso linked us up with funky coffee recipes, courtesy of Masterchef contestant Poh Ling-Yeow, to give your home coffee the kick it really needs.
Iced Persian Delight
Recommended coffee pod: Starbucks Single Origin Colombia
- Place 2-3 saffron threads and 1 split cardamom pod, in an infusing basket, in your glass.
- Extract coffee as an espresso over the top.
- Add brown sugar to taste then stir well and infuse for 2 minutes.
- Fill glass with ice cubes and milk (or soda if you prefer).
- Add rosewater few drops at a time to taste.
- Garnish with a sprig of mint.
Szechuan Summer Soda
Recommended coffee pod: Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast
- Place ¼ tsp of crushed peppercorns, in an infusing basket.
- Place in your glass with 1 tsp of honey.
- Extract coffee as a lungo over the top and infuse for 2 minutes.
- Stir until honey is dissolved then top with ice cubes and soda water.
- Garnish with a sprig of mint.
Jaffa Hazelccino
Recommended coffee pod: Starbucks Caffé Verona
- Extract coffee as an espresso into your cup.
- Stir in ½ tsp hazelnut oil and a pinch of orange zest.
- Top with hot, frothy milk of your choice.
- Garnish with hot choc powder.
With these options on offer, you'll never need to resort back to a Moccona and powdered milk again.
