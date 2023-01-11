11 of our Best Dips for Any Dip-Worthy Event

Dip is one of the pillar food groups in my diet. It’s versatile, and it significantly improves the eating experience of anything from omelettes to raw vegetables. Heck, sometimes it’s even made of vegetables. Here at Skillet we’ve thoughtfully developed and explored many dips, and dip-making options, suitable for everything from the Rihanna concert/Super Bowl party to a solo night with a bag of pita chips and your cats by your side.

Pimento cheese dip

Photo: Claire Lower

It can be hard to convince folks that dip is more than just salt and sour cream. A good dip exhibits a balance of flavours that encourages continuous dipping. Take, for instance, this pimento cheese dip. There’s umami from the Worchestire sauce, sweetness and acidity from the pimentos, salt from the mayo, and of course, that rich, dippy goodness from the cheeses. Use a food processor to make the preparation quick and easy.

Three-ingredient hot spinach and artichoke dip

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

I’m a sucker for short ingredient lists. This is about as short as it gets, and the time it takes to assemble a bowl of this flavorful, creamy dip is equally brief. Drop everything in a bowl, and with the help of your handy microwave, this luscious condiment will be ready for eager chips in about two minutes.

Yogurt tahini dip

Photo: Randa777, Shutterstock

There’s nothing wrong with a salty, cheesy dip, but if you enjoy a tangy snap, this yogurt tahini dip is a sure winner. As with most recipes, you can make small adjustments. Try increasing the quantity of tahini to cut through some of the yogurt’s sharpness, and if you think raw garlic will be too abrasive, try adding some roasted cloves to the mix instead.

Ultra-creamy baba ganoush

Photo: Civil, Shutterstock

For a smoky-flavoured dip that has an almost fluffy texture, try this creamy baba ganoush. It’s made with greek yogurt instead of olive oil, which contributes to its whipped-like consistency, and also happens to significantly reduce the fats involved with most baba ganoush recipes. Serve with anything from roasted meats to corn chips.

Melty cheese dips

Photo: Claire Lower

Depending on how much time and effort you want to put into your cheese dip, you can decide if you’re in the Velveeta camp, or the real cheese with melting salts party. If neither of those fits the bill, grab your whisk and build a silky roux base for your cheese dip. Read the details here.

Hot honey goat cheese dip

Photo: Nina Firsova, Shutterstock

Maybe I’ve sent you to this page already, but that’s because our senior food editor, Claire, is a boss and put a trio of killer recipes in one post. They’re each so different and beautiful in their own way, they deservedly get their own descriptions. This hot honey goat cheese dip is a one-bowl wonder, quick to assemble, and, as she so concisely describes, it’s “the perfect combination of creamy, spicy and sweet…”

Roasted vegetable dip

Photo: A.A. Newton

There is a world full of vegetables out there; use them to your advantage. This article can help you transform any vegetable into a hearty, flavour-packed dip with the help of your oven. Simply char the heck out of your tasty veg, then blend with the other delicious ingredients in the recipe.

Pantry sour cream dip

Photo: Claire Lower

Turns out, you can pull a lot of things out of your pantry and make a dip out of them. Sour cream is a tangy base ingredient that holds up well as either a hot or cold dip. All you need to do is add some bulk and flavour. Try any of the iterations mentioned here, or mix up something of your own using the tips.

Mashed potato dip

Photo: Claire Lower

Why not make leftover mashed potatoes into a dip? It’s already halfway there, smashed and smooth like it is — you just need to loosen it up. Add some sour cream, maybe a touch of mayo and a few other ingredients to this ingenious concoction, and you’ve got a certified dip. Just crack open a bag of crispy carbs and dip to your heart’s content.

Charred beetroot dip

Photo: Claire Lower

I find it nearly impossible to turn down beets. If you’re a fan of the garnet root, you get me. Their earthy sweetness pairs beautifully with salt (and acid), making salt & vinegar chips the perfect vehicle for this jewel-toned dip.

The onion-iest onion dip

Photo: Claire Lower

Why bother with inferior single-onion dips anymore? Do yourself a favour and go for the rainbow of alliums with a five-onion dip. The different varieties, from red onions to scallions, each provide unique flavours and textures to give you the most complete, and flavorful caramelised condiment.