Glue Store Currently Has up to 60% Off if You’re Looking For New Year’s Outfits

Friends, it’s the most wonderful (and social) time of year. Christmas catchups are abundant, Boxing Day cricket is calling, and New Year’s eve plans are looming. All of this means that our wardrobes must be primed and ready for every occasion. The good news is that Boxing Day sales are fast approaching, so if you need a specific outfit for a particular occasion, you can find it on the cheap. If you need said outfit before Christmas, Glue Store is starting its Boxing Day sales early.

You can shop up to 60% off a bunch of clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Adidas, Nude Lucy, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion and more, both online and in-store.

If you thought up to 60% off was good, from the 24th to the 28th of December (aka the Boxing Day sale period), Glue will also be adding an extra 25 to 30% off the already epic sale price, so prep your wish lists, stat.

To help give you a head start, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks from Glue Store’s Boxing Day sale.

Shop Glue Store’s Boxing Day Sale

Still haven’t found the perfect ‘fit for your New Year’s Day activities? Allow us to suggest this cute floral mini dress from Lulu & Rose.

For the blokes, this denim button-up from Fender is a pretty sick ‘fit idea for NYD.

If you need a fresh pair of denim shorts for summer, these ones from Articles of Society are good quality and will only set you back $40 during the sale.

This little knitted midi dress from Owwy is perfect for those long beach days that turn into nights at the bar. Plus, it can be paired with slides or sneakers, depending on your preference.

It comes as no surprise that our men’s jeans of choice are these ones from Thrills Co. Called the Chopped Denim, they’re a lightweight, light blue wash that are perfect for every occasion.

Pool slides for summer? Yes, please!

All these summer events call for a party shirt, and this one from Article One is our pick. Floral and festive!

Nothing’s sexier than sun safety over the summer.

You can’t go wrong with a $30 pair of boardies for summer. These ones from Saratoga Swim come in seven colourways and look just as good as casual pants as they do for a day at the beach.

Keen to shop more of Glue Store’s Boxing Day sale? Head here.