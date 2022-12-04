Christmas Day Weather Predictions: La Niña May Leave Us Alone

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. Time really does fly when you’re allowed outside of your house, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day weather can be hit or miss in Australia. Some years we’ll get bloody hot summer’s days and others we’re kept indoors by loads of rain. This year, with our pal La Niña hanging around again, it may be another warm and wet summer.

Here’s how the holiday weather for 2022 is looking.

What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Obviously, it’s still a bit early for an accurate weather forecast for Christmas, but there are some things seasonal predictions can tell us.

Of course, we’ll continue to update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period roll out for 2022. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:

The below quotes are taken from the Bureau of Meteorology regarding the coming weeks and summer months:

December to February rainfall is likely (greater than 60% chance) to be above median for the Queensland coast, north coastal and southern New South Wales, all of Victoria, south-eastern South Australia and eastern Tasmania. Below median rainfall is likely for parts of Western Australia.

December to February maximum temperatures are likely (greater than 60% chance) to be warmer than median for Tasmania, and most of northern and western Australia. Below median temperatures are likely for south-eastern parts of Queensland, central and eastern New South Wales, parts of Victoria and the south coast of Western Australia.

December to February minimum temperatures are likely to very likely (greater than 60% to greater than 80% chance) to be warmer than median for most of western, northern and south-east Australia. Below median temperatures are likely for parts of north-east New South Wales.

This wet outlook over northern and eastern Australia is consistent with several climate drivers, including La Niña, a weakened negative Indian Ocean Dipole event, a positive phase of the Southern Annular Mode, and record warm waters around Australia. A Madden–Julian Oscillation pulse is strengthening as it moves into the Western Pacific region, which may also contribute to wetter conditions for parts of north-eastern Australia.

So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!

Christmas Day weather predictions for 2022

AccuWeather has an early weather forecast for all the major Australian cities for Christmas Day in 2022. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.

Sydney Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 17-23°C

17-23°C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: S 11 km/h

Brisbane Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 20-27°C

20-27°C Weather : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: SSE 15 km/h

Melbourne Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 13-25 °C

13-25 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5 %

% Wind: NE 4 km/h

Darwin Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 23-32°C

23-32°C Weather: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms Chance of rain: 62%

62% Wind: NNE 9 km/h

Adelaide Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 18-29°C

18-29°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: ENE 22 km/h

Hobart Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 11-19°C

11-19°C Weather : Cloudy

: Cloudy Chance of rain: 2 5%

5% Wind: NNE 6 km/h

Canberra Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 10-23°C

10-23°C Weather : Cloudy

: Cloudy Rain: 25%

25% Wind: ESE 6 km/h

Perth Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 17-25 °C

17-25 °C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Rain : 5%

: 5% Wind: S 13 km/h

The forecast has changed a fair bit since we started updating this article (it’s the weather, that’s normal), but right now it looks like some of the predicted rain in certain cities has switched to sunny days. Yay! It also doesn’t appear to be too hot in most of the cities across Australia, so hopefully that’s good news for outdoor gatherings.

But, as we mentioned earlier, bear in mind this is the weather, and it will probably change in the lead-up to the big day.

This article on Christmas has been updated since its original publication date.