This Cooling Comforter Is A Godsend For Hot Sleepers

Hot sleepers rejoice! I have uncovered a cooling blanket that will allow you to kiss the night sweats goodbye. Introducing the Duvet Rest cooling comforter, a blanket that could be your secret to a dry night’s sleep.

While I’m not a hot sleeper myself, my partner certainly is. He often wakes up drenched in sweat from any temperature hotter than 22 degrees. He also can’t fall asleep without the fan on blast, whereas I’m a cold sleeper so it feels like I can’t win either way.

Since we’re both the type of people that feel naked sleeping without a blanket, I’ve been searching for some temperature-regulating bed sheets that will allow us to enjoy the best of both worlds. Recently, I spotted this miraculous blanket on my travels and I immediately went “You. You’re coming home with me.” It’s safe to say that my partner’s Christmas present is sorted.

The Duvet Rest cooling blanket is now on sale for as low as $224.25. It comes in three sizes and three different colours (aqua blue, cool grey and you can place a pre-order now for snow ivory).

If you want to know how this comforter will prepare you for a hot summer ahead, here’s the lowdown.

What’s so great about this cooling blanket?

According to Rest Duvet, this cooling blanket is embedded with Evercool technology, which makes it automatically cooler than most comforters on the market. The Evercool fabric on this comforter is a temperature regulator and is said to feel cool to the touch.

How can we fact check this? Well, the coolness of a fabric is typically measured by Qmax. The higher the value, the better temperature regulation a material offers. For example, cotton sits at about 0.11 and bamboo offers 0.15. In comparison, this Evercool comforter sports more than double with a 0.36 on the Qmax scale.

I think the hardest part about sharing a bed with a hot sleeper is the fact that you could roll over at any point and brush against their clammy arm or forehead. So as an added bonus, it’s great news to hear that this cooling comforter also happens to be moisture wicking. That’s right. See you later sweat, we don’t know you.

The inside of this comforter is also fitted with sorona, which is a hypoallergenic and sustainable fabric that aids the cooling effect and increases its breathability.

But the best part? This baby is soft. I’m talking all the animals in the house are about to start sleeping on the bed soft. And what luck because it also happens to be pet hair resistant – perfect for allergy-sufferers.

I can’t wait to get my hands on this cooling comforter. I think we’re going to embrace the Scandinavian sleep method, where you both sleep with your own comforter. But knowing me, I might end up claiming it for myself.

Where to buy

You can grab this ultra-cooling comforter exclusively from Rest Duvet here, starting from $224.25.