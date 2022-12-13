9 of the Best Sex Tips We Shared in 2022

As you may or may not be aware, we love a little bit of sex content here at Lifehacker Australia. If you’re not familiar with our sex and pleasure column, Sexhacker, we highly (highly!) recommend you check it out. But if you’re after a quick and dirty wrap-up of our top sex tips of the year, we’ve got that ready for you right here.

Based on the stories that captured your attention most, we’ve collated a list of the most head-turning sex tips we shared on-site this year. Check them out below.

9 of the best sex tips we shared this year

How to improve sexual stamina with a fleshlight

If you’re someone with a penis who feels like sexual interactions might be moving a little faster than you’d like, first of all, know that there’s nothing wrong with you! Second, there’s a way to work on that – and it’s pretty fun, too. Here are some tips on where to get started.

The nice person’s introduction to rough sex

So, you’re a sweet person who treats everyone with kindness and respect. That doesn’t mean you don’t enjoy a little rough love from time to time. If you’re interested in exploring the world of rough sex, here’s your introductory guide.

Six of the most-Googled sex positions, ever

While there’s no hierarchy of sex positions (whatever works for you is fabulous, honey), there certainly are some positions that get a little more attention on the internet. We did a deep dive into the sex positions that are Googled most often. Any guesses on which ones made the list?

How to build a sex room

Netflix introduced us all to the idea of building a sex room this year. So, naturally, we explored the hottest tips on how you can build a sex room of your own if you’re into that idea.

How to have anal sex for the first time

If you want to try anal sex but don’t know where to start, here’s everything you need to know, from preparation to aftercare.

The biggest sex trends of 2022

From ethical non-monogamy to masturbation for pain relief, here we explore all the buzz terms around sex, relationships and pleasure for 2022.

A sexpert explains pegging, in case you were wondering

If you’re after sex tips on pegging, we chatted to a sexual health expert to get a robust run down. Here’s your complete guide.

The biggest lessons to take away from The Principles of Pleasure

Another gift from Netflix, The Principles of Pleasure, gave audiences the sexual education guide they wish they got in school. We broke down the best sex lessons and tips from the series.

How to give a next-level handjob using a Tenga egg

Sex educator Cam Fraser offers his tips for using a Tenga egg for the first time and explains why this kind of toy is so fun for penis play.

As a bonus, it’s also worth checking out our write-up on NORMAL’s sexual education platform, which intends to give anyone anywhere access to inclusive insights on sexual health and pleasure.