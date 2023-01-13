Lovehoney’s Biggest Sex Trends for 2023, From Robots to Sexual Mindfulness

From sexual mindfulness to smart tech, Lovehoney Australia has revealed the hottest trends in sex for 2023, and the list is looking like it’s a fresh, open and fun list.

Sexual health and tech business Lovehoney has recently revealed its key findings from its Sex Trends Report for 2022 and has made its predictions for what’s coming (in more ways than one) in 2023. Using information from current trends, study findings and the latest innovations in tech, Lovehoney has shared five themes it expects to pop up in sex for 2023.

Here’s what that list includes.

Top Aussie sex trends for 2023

Sexual Mindfulness

We’ve all heard of mindfulness at this point, but sexual mindfulness is not quite as ubiquitous – just yet.

In essence, when we talk about sexual mindfulness, we are referring to turning your attention towards your sexual encounters and doing your best not to get distracted. In short: the goal is to stay present and enjoy the moment, rather than think five steps ahead.

Womanizer sex and relationship expert Christine Rafe explained that “of course, sex and intimacy is about so much more than an orgasm, and we have noticed that after the first wave of post-pandemic ‘make-up for lost time’ sex, people are now looking for a holistic experience rather than quick satisfaction.”

Open Intimacy

The next sex trend on Lovehoney’s list of predictions is open intimacy or communication. The sexual wellness brand explained that discomfort around topics like menstruation, sex and sexuality is a thing of the past.

Lovehoney predicts that people will lean into tackling formerly taboo topics around sex a little more in 2023.

Jessica O’Reilly (Dr. Jess), a sexologist and relationship expert, echos this point.

“Conversations around sex are more mainstream and with Millennials and Gen Z, there is an understanding that sexuality is a core component of overall health (from the emotional to the relational to the physical),” she shared in a statement.

This also means people are even more inclined to purchase sexual wellness products and try new things – which is great for everyone, really.

Smart Sex Tech and the Metaverse

We got a taste of the Metaverse in 2022, and this year, Lovehoney expects this digital curiosity will only grow.

Bryony Cole, Lovehoney’s global sex tech expert, shared:

“The Metaverse allows us to immerse ourselves in digital content rather than feeling like a separate viewer. People naturally look at entertainment as the only possibility for sextech, but there is also a great potential for sex education, sexual happiness and sexual health support in the Metaverse. Plus, the combined anonymity and intimacy of this platform, allows people to engage with this topic further, where they perhaps don’t feel comfortable in real life, allowing more people to educate.”

More than that, though, the sexual wellness brand believes smarter sex toys are growing in popularity, too.

According to its research, some 36 per cent of people would be interested in having sex with a sex robot, and there is considerable interest (60 per cent of people) in other smart options like app-controlled toys.

Intentional Dating and Sexual Fantasies

While at first, it may seem kind of strange that these two sex trends have been paired here, but on further reflection, it makes perfect sense.

Lovehoney predicts that “After two years of distance and isolation, a renewed desire for intimacy is shaking up the dating culture”.

Interest in slow burns and emotional connections is seemingly on the rise, and with that comes deeper discussions of sexual desires.

According to data from Lovehoney, 38 per cent of women and 46 per cent of men open up discussion of sexual fantasies within the first three months of dating – which can require you to be quite vulnerable, helping build more intimacy.

Re-exploring Anal Play

While anal play is certainly nothing new, Lovehoney predicts that more people – especially heterosexual people – will be interested in exploring this kind of pleasure.

Specifically, Lovehoney has shared it believes anal masturbation and outer play will win a fair bit of attention in 2023.

Lovehoney sex coach Cam Fraser explains that any men interested in this kind of play “should take their time, relax, breathe, use a generous amount of lube, and be curious about what they find pleasurable. A prostate massager or an anal vibrator can add that extra stimulation.”

When it comes to experimenting in this area, Lovehoney suggests considering anal surfacing, shallowing and pairing as options.

It explained that surfacing “describes the touching on and around the anus without penetration;” anal shallowing “is the touching just inside the opening [of the anus], but not very deep” and finally, anal pairing is used for people with vaginas and is “commonly known is the touch on or inside the anus at the same time as vaginal penetration or clitoral stimulation”.

In the mood to learn more about sexuality and pleasure? Check out our best sex tips next.