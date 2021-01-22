Here Are the Most Popular Fetishes in Australia

As our ever-growing obsession with Bridgerton has more than proven, we Aussies love a little bit of sexy content. Honestly, I love that for us. It’s fun, it’s spicy and it means that folks are learning and chatting about sex – which is great for de-stigmatising the whole topic, and boosting peoples’ enjoyment as well.

For that reason, our little team at Lifehacker Australia has decided to kick off a new content series for you all. That series is called Sexhacker: Just the tips (see what we did there?) and in it, we will explore questions about sex and sexual health. We’re going to look at the things your high school teachers didn’t teach you; cover fun tips and tricks and create an informative space that everyone can hopefully get something out of.

To start, we’re looking at popular fetishes in Australia (oh yeah, we’re diving right on in).

First of all, how common are fetishes?

You may be somewhat surprised to hear this (or maybe you’re not) but sexual fetishes – of which there are many – are not all that rare. As Women’s Health reported back in 2016, the Journal of Sex Research found that one in six people have some kind of kink, and one in three have experimented.

These range from the fairly low-intensity preferences, to the pretty obscure. And hey, as long as everyone is safe and consenting, there’s certainly nothing wrong with either end of that spectrum.

What are Aussies into?

A new study by Slotsup reviewed Google trends data and from that, deduced what the most-searched-for kinks around the world are.

Australia came in the top five countries in terms of search volume for the following terms:

Wax play

Swinging

Dogging

Furries

Choking

Dominatrix

Where things get really interesting is in the news that Australia took out the top spot for countries searching for the act of Urolagnia. Never heard of it before? Well, Slotsup describes the term as “as a sexual activity involving arousal from urine or urination”.

Who would’ve guessed it!? Anyway. If you’d like to check out the full list of search terms and the sexual preferences of other countries, take a peek at the neat little infographic we’ve shared below, or read on at the link here.

If you have a question or topic you’d like to see us cover in Sexhacker, feel free to let us know in the comments below.

Until then, stay peachy.