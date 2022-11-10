Pop Me One of These Fancy ALDI Christmas Bon Bons, Thanks

Seasons greetings, lovely people. We know it still feels kind of early for the Christmas talk, but it’s here, so we’re going with it. And it seems ALDI is too. Not only has the bargain retailer begun rolling out festive decorations and advent calendars, but it has also announced that folks will soon be able to get their hands on swanky bon-bons stocked with booze and Swarovski crystals. …Yep!

Here’s the deal.

Tell me more about ALDI’s fancy bon bons

As of November 16, certain ALDI stores will be slinging both Christmas Gin Crackers and Swarovski Hidden Secrets bon bons, offering Aussie Christmas lovers a chance to level up their celebrations. The prizes in these crackers are a serious improvement on the paper hats we’ve all been settling for over the years.

And because this is ALDI we’re talking about, these babies are still pretty damn affordable.

The Christmas Gin Crackers are a returning Christmas goodie at ALDI because people naturally love these things. A set of six will cost you $39.99, and each bon bon comes with a 50ml bottle of gin waiting inside – nice! It’s worth noting, however, that these crackers are only set to become available in NSW, Victoria, ACT and Western Australia for the moment.

Moving over to the crystal crackers, ALDI’s Swarovski Hidden Secrets bon bons are $19.99 for a set of six, and each bon bon offers the chance to walk away with stud earrings, a necklace, a money clip or a tie clip. Pretty solid deal, no?

Be sure to check whether your local ALDI is stocking these fancy bon bons ahead of making the trip, but for the most part, we can assume that these delightful treats will be ready for your Christmas-loving hands on November 16.

While we’re talking ALDI Christmas deals, you should also know it has dropped a range of festive-inspired treats like shortbread, mince pies and pudding. All of these are super affordable and perfect for Christmas hampers.