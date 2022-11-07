Spread Some Vegemite on Yourself With This New Summer Merch

There are very few things that scream ‘Aussie’ more than a jar of Vegemite. And this summer, you’ll be able to not only spread some Vegemite on your toast but also across your body with some new merch.

Following the success of Vegemite’s ‘Ugly Christmas Jumper’ and the corduroy cap and beanie, we’ve now got a new line-up of merch ready for the festive summer season.

The new merchandise has got everything you need for the Aussie heat (providing that La Niña stays away). There are Vegemite tees, matching shirts and shorts (perfect for a music festival) and a cropped tee. If subtly is your thing, there is also a legionnaires hat and a bum bag.

Take a look at the range below.

Honestly, the merch looks pretty iconic. I, for one, definitely would walk around this summer repping my favourite spread.

I think the Vegemite merch will be the hottest thing we see this summer. It’s a fashion statement, for sure.

Everyone knows that one of the best parts about music festivals in the summer is all the weird and beautiful things people wear. A few years back, we had the infamous Cotton On button-up shirt that every single man decided to wear. Now I think it’s time for everyone to become tiny little Vegemites.

Vegemite’s Marketing Manager, Jess Hoare, even said that they “hope that there’s a sea of yellow taking to festivals across the country in Vegemite’s latest range.” You heard her, we need seas of yellow people!

The summer range is available exclusively at Vegemite’s Mitey Merch store, which has all of the things you could possibly dream about. There’s even merch for your furry friends too.

It’s always fun to see what Vegemite comes out with. Over the years, we’ve had some pretty interesting products hit our shelves, from Cadbury chocolate to baked beans, so it’s clear that Vegemite really knows how to keep us talking.

If looking at the summer merch has made you hungry, check out all the classic international dishes you should add Vegemite in.