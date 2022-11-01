What Seasonal Predictions Tell Us About Christmas Weather in 2022

I must inform you that Christmas Day is currently speeding around the corner. Time really does fly when you’re allowed outside of your house, hey? Anyway. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the Christmas season this year, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather if you’re trying to plan.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day weather can be hit or miss in Australia. Some years we’ll get bloody hot summer’s days and others we’re kept indoors by loads of rain. This year, with our pal La Niña hanging around again, it looks like another warm and wet summer.

Here’s how the holiday weather for 2022 is looking.

What’s the weather outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Obviously, it’s still a bit early for an accurate weather forecast for Christmas, but there are some things seasonal predictions can tell us.

Of course, we’ll continue to update this piece as more weather forecasts for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the rest of the holiday period roll out for 2022. But for the moment, here are the key points to take note of:

The below quotes are taken from the Bureau of Meteorology regarding the coming weeks and summer months:

November to January rainfall is likely to be above median for most of eastern Australia, with the highest probabilities occurring in November. Below median rainfall is likely for large parts of Western Australia.

For the fortnight 31 October to 13 November, above median rainfall is likely for most of eastern Australia, increasing to very likely for north-east and far south-east parts of the mainland. Below median rainfall is likely for large parts of Western Australia extending into the western Northern Territory, increasing to very likely around the Kimberley.

November to January maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than median for much of north-west Australia and Tasmania. Below median temperatures are likely for southern Queensland, and most of New South Wales and Victoria, increasing to very likely for eastern parts of New South Wales and south-east Queensland.

November to January minimum temperatures are likely to be warmer than median for much of the northern halves of Queensland and the Northern Territory, and south-eastern Australia with chances increasing to very likely for the northern halves of the Northern Territory and Queensland, western and southern Victoria, far south-east South Australia, and Tasmania. Below median temperatures are moderately to highly likely along the Kimberley coast and over north-east New South Wales extending into southern parts of Queensland.

Several climate drivers are contributing to this wet outlook, including La Niña, a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event, an expected positive phase of the Southern Annular Mode for most of November and December, and warmer waters around Australia. The Madden–Julian Oscillation may also contribute to wetter conditions for eastern parts of Australia over the next fortnight.

So, yeah. The broad outlook is that the coming summer months will be hotter and wetter for a good chunk of Australia. Fingers crossed it doesn’t impact your holiday plans too much!

Christmas Day weather predictions for 2021

AccuWeather has an early weather forecast for all the major Australian cities for Christmas Day in 2022. While it can probably be expected these predictions will change, here’s what we have so far.

Sydney Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 15-25°C

15-25°C Weather: Blend of sun and clouds.

Blend of sun and clouds. Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: 20 km/h West

Brisbane Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 20-30°C

20-30°C Weather : Sunny

: Sunny Chance of rain: 1%

1% Wind: 6km/h NW

Melbourne Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 13-23 °C

13-23 °C Weather: Showers, possible storm

Showers, possible storm Chance of rain: 58%

58% Wind: 19 km/h WSW

Darwin Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 24-34°C

24-34°C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 13%

13% Wind: 25 km/h WSW

Adelaide Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 10-25°C

10-25°C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: 28 km/h SW

Hobart Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 10-19°C

10-19°C Weather : Showers and thunderstorm

: Showers and thunderstorm Chance of rain: 58%

58% Wind: 28 km/h SW

Canberra Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 8-24°C

8-24°C Weather : Partly cloudy, some showers

: Partly cloudy, some showers Rain: 58%

58% Wind: 17 km/h West

Perth Christmas weather

Christmas Day:

Temperature: 17-30 °C

17-30 °C Weather: Sunny and very warm

Sunny and very warm Rain : 2%

: 2% Wind: 19 km/h E

All-round it looks like Australia will be a bit of a mixed bag on Christmas day. There are a few mentions of clouds and rain, we’re sorry to say. But, as we mentioned earlier, bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead-up to the big day.

This article on Christmas has been updated since its original publication date.