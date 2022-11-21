5 of TikTok’s Best Gingerbread Recipes to Sleigh This Christmas

The festive season seems to kick off earlier and earlier every year, and we’re so on board with it this year! Given it’s the first ‘normal-ish’ Christmas season we’ve had in a couple of years, we’re keen to celebrate, and what better way to do so than with gingerbread! Now, we know gingerbread is a little divisive – some people love it, and some people hate it – but we’ve gathered recipes from all over TikTok that will be sure to impress everyone. We’ve even thrown a cocktail in there!

So, without further ado, here are five of the best gingerbread recipes to try out this festive season!

5 gingerbread recipes to try at home

Sophie Bakas’ Gingerbread Cookies

Makes 75 small cookies (dependent on cookie cutter size).

We’ve got to kick off with a classic gingerbread man recipe, right? Sophie’s recipe has had almost 18m views on TikTok and is super simple. Definitely one to try this Christmas!

What you’ll need:

Gingerbread men cookie cutters

125g unsalted butter (room temperature)

90g brown sugar

3 tbsp honey

1 egg

370g all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp ground ginger

1tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Mix together the butter, brown sugar and honey. Add the egg. Stir in the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt) until they form a dough. Refrigerate the dough for at least 30min. Preheat oven to 180° Celsius. Roll out the dough and cut the gingerbread cookies using the cookie cutters. Transfer gingerbread cookies onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180° for 9 minutes. Let the gingerbread cookies sit on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Sophie Bakas’ Gingerbread Loaf

Makes 8 mini loaves.

Sophie is back at it again with another excellent gingerbread recipe, this time in loaf form! These gingerbread loaves are perfect for entertaining or as gifts.

What you’ll need:

Mini loaf tins

260g all-purpose flour

10g baking powder

1 pinch salt

40g brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cloves

100g whole milk (room temp)

2 eggs

350g honey

Directions:

Preheat oven to 170° Celsius. Mix all the dry ingredients, then add the milk, eggs and honey until smooth. Pour the batter into buttered loaf pans. Bake at 170° for 25 minutes (if using a big loaf pan, bake for 50 minutes). When the gingerbread is done, remove it from the oven and allow it to cool in the loaf pans for about 10 minutes. Remove from loaf pans onto a baking rack to cool completely.

Zaynab Paruk’s Gingerbread House

Makes one house.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a gingerbread house! Use Zaynab’s easy recipe to make your own from scratch and be a Chrissy hero. Make a few houses, and you’ve got everything you need for a decorating competition!

What you’ll need:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp baking soda

85g soft butter

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup golden syrup

1 tbsp water

Any lollies and decorations you want to use

Directions:

Put all dry ingredients into a bowl and whisk together. Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add the egg, golden syrup and water and whisk until combined. Pour in the dry ingredients and beat until it comes together, then use your hands to form a dough. Slice the dough in two, cover in cling wrap and put in the fridge for at least two hours or overnight. Preheat the oven to 180° Celsius. Roll the dough out between two pieces of baking paper and cut out the shapes for your gingerbread house. You can use the excess to make cookies. Bake in the oven for 8-12 minutes, until it’s slightly golden on the edges. Allow the pieces to cool completely, and then use melted sugar to stick the sides together (be careful not to burn yourself!). Decorate as you like!

@Sabsweets Gingerbread Layer Cake

This is sure to impress on Christmas Day (or any time, really!), not only does it look delicious, but one follower commented that they’re ‘addicted’ to it – so proceed with caution!

@sabsweets may I introduce you to the one and only: the gingerbread cake 🍰✨ ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Bublé

What you’ll need:

For the cake

3 cake tins (about 15cm in diameter)

200ml buttermilk

2 eggs

110mL melted butter

110mL grape seed oil

60ml cold coffee

A small drizzle of vanilla extract

A small drizzle of maple syrup

90g applesauce

420g all-purpose flour

200g brown sugar

3tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 tsp baking soda

For the icing

220g soft butter (room temperature)

450g cream cheese (room temperature)

Pinch of salt

A small drizzle of orange extract

200g icing sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180° Celsius. In a bowl, combine the wet ingredients together and whisk. Set aside. Combine the dry ingredients and whisk together. Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, using an electric mixer as you pour. Mix until there are no lumps. Pour the mixture equally among the three matching cake tins. Cook for 30-35 minutes. Allow the cakes to cool completely and cut off the rounded tops of the cakes, so they are flat and even. For the icing, add the butter to a mixing bowl and mix using an electric mixer. Add the cream cheese and continue mixing. Next, add a pinch of salt, a small drizzle of orange extract and some of the sugar. Mix together. Slowly add the sugar and continue mixing. Begin assembling! Place one cake on a plate, add some icing to the top, and then place the second cake on top and add more icing. Finally, add your third cake and use the rest of the icing to cover the entire cake. Decorate with fresh raspberries or anything you like!

The Cocktails Girls’ Gingerbread Man-tini

Makes one drink.

Even if you’re not super into gingerbread, give the Cocktail Girls’ Gingerbread Man-tini a try – it’s sure to lift your spirits!

What you’ll need:

Caramel ice cream

Gingerbread syrup

Baileys

Kraken spiced rum (or spiced rum of your choosing)

Whipped cream

Small gingerbread biscuit to garnish (a Tiny Teddy could also work!)

Directions:

To a blender, add a scoop of caramel ice cream, 25ml of gingerbread syrup, 45ml of Baileys, and 25ml of spiced rum and blend. Pour it into a martini glass, add some whipped cream and a small gingerbread biscuit and enjoy!

So, how many of these gingerbread variations are you going to try this festive season?