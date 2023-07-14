Kmart Australia Has Cut the Prices of 1,000 Products In-Store and Online

Everyone’s favourite bargain retailer (well, one of them at least), Kmart Australia, has gone ahead and decided to drop the prices on over 1,000 items both in-store and online. The move is an attempt to make products a little more affordable for everyday Aussies dealing with the cost of living crisis, the store shared. So, if you’re keen to get your hands on a sale item at Kmart Australia, here’s what you need to know.

What’s included in the discounted Kmart range?

Spanning across homewares, beauty and more, it appears Kmart’s discounted items should (hopefully) touch on every area of everyday life – and shopping – for folks.

Here are some of the bigger deals included in the bunch.

Kmart Australia home deals:

2000W Bagless Vacuum $49 (was $52)

Honor Sage DB quilt cover set $40 (was $45)

Leo table lamp $12 (was $15)

Tapered basket with lining $10 (was $15)

4-piece cookware set $29 (was $32)

Fraser Rattan Bedside Table $39.00 (was $45)

Stella Marble Side Table $39.00 (was $45)

5 Pack Self Adhesive 3D Tiles – Herringbone $20.00 (was $26)

Bamboo Garment Rack with White Shelves $39.00 (was $42)

9L Twin Air Fryer $125.00 (was $129)

34L Microwave $119.00 (was $125)

Kmart Australia beauty deals:

Lustre lipsticks – $2 (was $2.25)

Black LED Mirror $10 (was $12)

Fragrance-free wipes 80pk. $1.50 (was $1.75)

200 Pack Organic Cotton Pads $2 (was $2.25)

Kmart Australia health and travel deals:

8kg Dumbbell $27.00 (was $32)

3 Pack Printed Fabric Bands $14.00 (was $15)

Yoga Mat $9.00 (was $10)

Base Camper Sleeping Bag $14.00 (was $15)

25L Freezer Tote $12.00 (was $13)

12.4L Classic Everyday Backpack – Black $9.00 (was $10)

Kmart Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, John Gualtieri shared a statement on the price drops, stating that, “I believe that everybody, irrespective of where you live or how much money you earn, should have access to good quality products, and that’s what Kmart does best.”

“Now more than ever Australian families are really relying on Kmart, and we want to be there for them as much as we can during these tough times.

“Dropping the price of these 1,000+ products means that our customers can afford the things that they need, but also the things that they deserve, and we are committed to maintaining a relentless focus on keeping costs low for our customers,” he said.

Some of Kmart Australia’s discounts are fairly small, but we’ve got to admit that the prices are pretty attractive, especially right now. You can take a peek at the full list of discounted products here.

If you’re interested in reading more about our favourite Kmart hacks and bargains, you can find those here. And if you’re after more deals that’ll hopefully save you some sweet cash, you can find those here.