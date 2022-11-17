Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event Is Back, Here’s What’s on Offer

Of all the Black Friday deals on offer, the products that are often most sought after are from Apple. The problem is that Apple very rarely does sales, seeing as people seem content to pay whatever, whenever for their products. But even Apple is showing up to the Black Friday party this year.

Apple’s Black Friday deals aren’t a typical “sale” per se, but rather a four-day shopping event.

Basically, any eligible Apple product you buy between November 25 and November 28 can land you an extra Apple gift card for your next purchase. That gives you four days to take advantage of a very rare Apple sale, so get out your wish list.

Apple’s 2022 Black Friday deals

So which products are eligible and what amount of gift card dollars can you earn? Let’s break it down:

Get a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $120 Apple gift card when you purchase AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods 3rd gen with Lightning charging case or AirPods Max

Apple gift card when you purchase or Get a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase an Apple Watch SE.

Apple gift card when you purchase an Get up to a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPad Air, iPad or iPad Mini.

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $400 Apple gift card when you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini or iMac.

Apple gift card when you purchase a or Get up to a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Apple gift card when you purchase or Get up to a $80 Apple gift card when you purchase select Apple accessories including Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio or MagSafe Duo Charger.

While you won’t get a discount on your first purchase (depending on what it is), this is a pretty hefty saving on your next purchase from Apple, which is about as good as it gets from these guys, so take advantage of it!

Apple’s new all-in-one gift cards can be used in-store and online on products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows and iCloud purchases.

If you want to take this discount even further, you can pair your purchase with a trade-in deal that will give you extra money off your new device and get you a gift card in tandem with Apple’s Black Friday event.

While you’re here — if you’re looking for further year-round bargains on any other Apple products, make sure you stop by our coupon page to save on an extended selection of devices and AppleCare services.