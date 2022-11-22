Bunnings Is Having a Black Friday Sale, Here’s What’s On Offer

If you’ve been holding out for Bunnings to have a Black Friday sale, you’re in luck, my friends. The hardware store has jumped on the sale bandwagon with a bunch of deals on tools, tech, appliances, and even a Christmas tree.
The catch with Bunnings’ Black Friday sale is that sale items have limited stock only, so it’s first in best dressed. The sale is offered both in-store and online.
One positive, however, is that Bunnings’ price guarantee still applies during Black Friday. So if you find a competitor with an item in stock and they’re offering it at a lower price (including GST and delivery charges), Bunnings will beat it by 10%. Nice.
Got all that? Ok, now let’s see what’s on sale.
Bunnings’ Black Friday sale
You can see all Black Friday sale items on Bunnings’ website or check out the full list below:
- Keter Bevy Bar Drink Cooler/Side Table – $129
- Swann DVR Security System with 1TB HDD and 4 x 1080p Cameras – $249
- Jumbuck 61cm Black Electra Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill – $120
- Sandleford Black Free-Standing/Wall Mount Parcel Box – $149
- Ryobi 18V One+ 125mm Grinder 5.0Ah R18AG15 Kit – $199
- AEG 2000W 254mm Mitre Saw and Mobile Stand Combo – $399
- Ryobi 18V One+ Workshop Blower 4.0Ah Kit R18TB14P – $125
- Ozito PXC 18V Cordless Split Tube Blower Kit – $89
- Ryobi 300W Multi Tool – $89
- AKAI 60cm 12 Place Setting Black Dishwasher – $347
- AKAI 8kg Front Load Washing Machine – $435
- Lytworx 195cm Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – $99
- Karcher K2 HR Pressure Washer + Deck Kit – $179
- Matador Radiant Deluxe Kettle with Cart Charcoal BBQ – $199
- Pit Boss Black Ceramic Kamado Charcoal Grill BBQ – $699
- Matador 105cm Black and Silver Titan 6 Burner Built In Gas BBQ – $500
- Ryobi 1250W 15L Wet & Dry Vacuum RACWDV15 – $59
- Ozito PXC 18V 10mm Compact Drill Driver Kit – $59
- Ryobi 36V 4.0Ah Battery Twin Pack R36BTY42 – $299
- AEG 18V 6.0Ah FORCE Battery and Charger Kit A18OSK16 – $169
- Stanley 147PC 6 Drawer Tool Kit Trolley – $449
- 2 Burner Portable BBQ – $149
- Baileys 1.8m 150kg Dual Purpose Ladder – $159
- Makita 18V Brushless Hammer Driver Drill Kit – $379
- Pit Boss Champion Charcoal Smoker Barrel – $399
- DeWALT 18V XR Impact Driver 1 x 5Ah Battery Carton with 30 Piece Screwdriver Kit – $249
Not a bad bunch, hey? Just remember to get in while stocks last.
