Bunnings Is Having a Black Friday Sale, Here’s What’s On Offer

If you’ve been holding out for Bunnings to have a Black Friday sale, you’re in luck, my friends. The hardware store has jumped on the sale bandwagon with a bunch of deals on tools, tech, appliances, and even a Christmas tree.

The catch with Bunnings’ Black Friday sale is that sale items have limited stock only, so it’s first in best dressed. The sale is offered both in-store and online.

One positive, however, is that Bunnings’ price guarantee still applies during Black Friday. So if you find a competitor with an item in stock and they’re offering it at a lower price (including GST and delivery charges), Bunnings will beat it by 10%. Nice.

Got all that? Ok, now let’s see what’s on sale.

Bunnings’ Black Friday sale

You can see all Black Friday sale items on Bunnings’ website or check out the full list below:

Keter Bevy Bar Drink Cooler/Side Table – $129

Swann DVR Security System with 1TB HDD and 4 x 1080p Cameras – $249

Jumbuck 61cm Black Electra Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill – $120

Sandleford Black Free-Standing/Wall Mount Parcel Box – $149

Ryobi 18V One+ 125mm Grinder 5.0Ah R18AG15 Kit – $199

AEG 2000W 254mm Mitre Saw and Mobile Stand Combo – $399

Ryobi 18V One+ Workshop Blower 4.0Ah Kit R18TB14P – $125

Ozito PXC 18V Cordless Split Tube Blower Kit – $89

Ryobi 300W Multi Tool – $89

AKAI 60cm 12 Place Setting Black Dishwasher – $347

AKAI 8kg Front Load Washing Machine – $435

Lytworx 195cm Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – $99

Karcher K2 HR Pressure Washer + Deck Kit – $179

Matador Radiant Deluxe Kettle with Cart Charcoal BBQ – $199

Pit Boss Black Ceramic Kamado Charcoal Grill BBQ – $699

Matador 105cm Black and Silver Titan 6 Burner Built In Gas BBQ – $500

Ryobi 1250W 15L Wet & Dry Vacuum RACWDV15 – $59

Ozito PXC 18V 10mm Compact Drill Driver Kit – $59

Ryobi 36V 4.0Ah Battery Twin Pack R36BTY42 – $299

AEG 18V 6.0Ah FORCE Battery and Charger Kit A18OSK16 – $169

Stanley 147PC 6 Drawer Tool Kit Trolley – $449

2 Burner Portable BBQ – $149

Baileys 1.8m 150kg Dual Purpose Ladder – $159

Makita 18V Brushless Hammer Driver Drill Kit – $379

Pit Boss Champion Charcoal Smoker Barrel – $399

DeWALT 18V XR Impact Driver 1 x 5Ah Battery Carton with 30 Piece Screwdriver Kit – $249

Not a bad bunch, hey? Just remember to get in while stocks last.

If you’re looking for other Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of offerings from Big W, Kmart and JB Hi-Fi.