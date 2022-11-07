How to Get Yourself a Free Smoothie or Frappe for 7-Eleven Day

Happy 7/11 Day, my good friends. As you may be aware, when this date rolls around, the team at 7-Eleven often brings out some kind of promotion to treat its customers. And this year, they’re giving out free smoothies or frappes for anyone keen for a sweet treat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

How to get a free 7-Eleven smoothie or frappe

The first 71, 711 My 7-Eleven Members (get it?) who step into participating stores from November 7 through to 11:59 on November 13 will be able to claim a free smoothie or frappe in one of 30 flavours.

You’ll have to activate the offer through the My 7-Eleven app, and from here, you can make your way towards claiming a free smoothie or frappe.

Examples of flavours for these babies include a Mango Passionfruit or Banoffee Breakfast Smoothie and the Choc Shake and Caramel or Ultimate Choc Mocha Frappé. You can rest assured that there should be something for every kind of taste preference out there.

Before you go running into the next 7-Eleven store you see, however, note that you can only redeem one free smoothie or frappe as part of this 7-Eleven promo, so choose wisely!

In any case, if you’re keen to get your hands on one of these free smoothies or frappes, the deal is live as of today and can be found via the My 7-Eleven app, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play Store now.

This promo comes after 7-Eleven announced it would be increasing the cost of its famous $1 coffee as of October 4. The cheap caffeine option will now set you back $2 instead – still a low fee, but it is double where the price originally sat.

Will you be grabbing yourself a freebie? Let us know in the comments below.