You Can Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts From 7-Eleven Today

Thank god it’s Friday, folks and to add to the celebration 7-Eleven is giving out free Krispy Kreme donuts. Repeat: free donuts. Run don’t walk.

Aussies can visit their local 7-Eleven store and pick up a free six-pack of iconic Krispy Kreme glazed donut bites. If you haven’t tried a Krispy Kreme classic glaze then today is your day, my friend. This is a limited time one day only offer for today, November 20, 2020. Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven are running the deal throughout all 7-Eleven stores in Australia.

How to Get Free Donuts

Here’s how you can get your hands on this glorious deal. Customers will need to download the My 7-Eleven app and redeem the easy win before hitting their local 7-Eleven store. Show your redemption to your 7-Eleven staff member and the donuts are yours. But get in quick, because this deal is very limited and once the allocation is exhausted you’ll be out of luck.

7-Eleven is also home to other excellent Krispy Kreme flavours, like caramel icing, chocolate glazed, jam-filled and that magical Oreo cookies and cream creation. So why not grab some extra donuts while you’re at it?

The 7-Eleven app also has some other great offers. You can lock in your fuel price for any 7-Eleven branded petrol station before you arrive. Plus the app has a loyalty program and every 7th visit you receive a free reward. There are also exclusive 7-Eleven deals, like $2 chocolate bars and two for $5 deals on your favourite snacks that you can redeem through the app. Free stuff for the win!

Plus the app is super easy to use, just scan your card within the app every time you shop. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded on the Apple and Google Play app stores right now. Now, get out there and score some donuts!