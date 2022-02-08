How to Make the Most Indulgent Loaded Potato Gems Ever

It’s BBQ season, and that means feasting sessions are in full swing. Whether you’re prepping the perfect steak, whipping up a finger-licking marinade, or you’re simply after a handful of gorgeous sides to bring to the party, building a catalogue of killer BBQ recipes is always a worthwhile task. If you’re in need of a new side dish to try, may we suggest this potato gem beauty from the team at Traeger Grills – a wood-fired grill brand that knows a thing or two about putting together a drool-inducing spread.

Combining cheese, tater tots (or potato gems) and a dash of spice, this baked loaded tater tots recipe is one that is set to impress at any event. Perfect for any Super Bowl parties you may be hosting, too.

Here’s how to make it for yourself at home.

Baked loaded potato gems recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes |Cook Time: 35 minutes | Serves: 6

What you’ll need:

1 kg frozen tater tots (potato gems)

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 ½ cups salsa

1 cup cheese, shredded

1 whole red onion, finely diced

¼ cup chopped coriander

½ cup sour cream

1 jalapeno, sliced

Directions:

When ready to cook, set your Traeger Grill (or BBQ equivalent) temperature to 190°C and preheat with the lid closed for 15 minutes. Spread frozen tots (potato gems) out on a sheet tray and place directly on the grill grate. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until tots are crispy. Top with warmed chilli, queso and beans. Place back on the grill for 15 minutes. Remove from the grill and top with red onion, coriander, sour cream and jalapeño. Enjoy!

If you’d rather put your air fryer to work when preparing potato gems or tater tots (totally fair), you can always try out this recipe for a cheesy bake using potato gems that takes just 20 minutes to pull together.

Happy snacking, pals.