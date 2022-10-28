How Football Fans Can Get the 2022 Socceroos Kit

The Men’s World Cup is under a month away, folks. And that means a few things. You need to start preparing your calendar (and your bodies) for the early wake-up calls, and you may want to sort yourself out with Socceroos merch so you look the part while supporting your team. The new official Socceroos jersey has been revealed for 2022, and there’s a whole lot of related merchandise Aussie football fans can get their hands on in the lead-up to the biggest football tournament on Earth.

Here’s where you can find it all.

Socceroos football jerseys: What do they look like?

Back in September, Nike and football Australia revealed the latest design for the 2022 Australian Men’s National Football Team (Socceroos) kit.

The home jersey is said to be a nod to the Golden Wattle flower, using shades of yellow ‘University Gold’ and ‘Tour Yellow’ combined with a shade of ‘Green Noise’. The away jersey, however, works to represent Australia’s waters with a deep blue highlighted with touches of green, also.

Where can I get one for myself?

If you’re keen to grab yourself a Socceroos jersey ahead of the 2022 World Cup, there are a couple of places you can do that. First off, Football Australia is selling kids’ jerseys from $100 and adult sizes from $115 in both the home and away colours. Rebel Sport is also selling the 2022 Socceroos jerseys in home and away colours from $99.99 (for kids sizing), along with 2020/21 kits if you want older gear.

You can also shop for pre-game shirts and jackets if you want to beef out your collection of Socceroos pieces ahead of the Men’s World Cup.

For those fans who want to cheer on the Socceroos but don’t want to go full out with a jersey, you can shop supporter gear at Football Australia, too. There are a bunch of t-shirts and hoodies to choose from on the site now.