Everything You Need to Know About the Socceroos’ Next World Cup Qualifier

There may not be a World Cup tournament to follow right now, but we’re by no means short on exciting football games to watch. The Champions League competitions have started for another year, for one, but you also have loads of opportunities to support the Socceroos and the Matildas in their upcoming international matches – there are a few!

When is the next Socceroos game?

Socceroos vs Lebanon: What are the details?

The 2026 World Cup journey for the Socceroos continues as they move into Second Round qualifiers for the comp.

This upcoming match follows the team’s successful games against Bangladesh (7-0) and Palestine (1-0) in November 2023. The Socceroos vs Lebanon game is slated to hit CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, NSW, in March 2024. Here are the full details:

World Cup qualifier: Socceroos vs Lebanon

Socceroos vs Lebanon When: Thursday, March 21 2024 at 8:00 pm AEDT

Thursday, March 21 2024 at 8:00 pm AEDT Where: CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson gave a statement on the World Cup qualifier match, sharing:

“We are thrilled to host the Subway Socceroos for this FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at CommBank Stadium, a venue renowned for its world-class facilities,” Johnson said. “This event not only signifies the resumption of our journey towards the FIFA World Cup but also reflects the vibrant football culture in New South Wales, thanks to the region’s high grassroots participation rates.”

How can I watch the game?

If you’re looking to watch the World Cup qualifier between Lebanon and Australia, there are a couple of ways to do that.

First of all, you can buy tickets to watch live! The match is being played in Sydney, Australia, and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 8 via Ticketek.

If you’re looking to tune in from home, Channel 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ are the best places to watch the Socceroos match live and on demand.

Obviously, free-to-air will cost you zero to watch the Socceroos matches from, but you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’re interested in tuning into the games from there.

