Sam Kerr Football: Your Favourite Player Is Starting an Academy for the Next Generation of Matildas

Football fever is still sweeping Australia (rightly so), and Sam Kerr is here to help inspire the next generation of Matildas and Socceroos.

Fresh off the back of the Matildas’ history-making Women’s World Cup performance, Kerr has announced that she is launching a kids’ soccer program across Australia: Sam Kerr Football.

Getty

The striker announced the news of the program’s arrival on Instagram, sharing with her followers, “So excited for this Australia”.

Per the program’s website, Sam Kerr Football is “designed for girls and boys aged 3 – 14” and “supports young players on their sporting journey by building their football skills, their confidence, resilience, expectations and their knowledge”.

For all the budding football stars feeling inspired after the Women’s World Cup, the announcement is likely a hugely exciting one. We may be a little out of the age range ourselves, but we’re incredibly keen to see what a Sam Kerr Football program will look like – and how it helps develop the future of the sport in Australia.

In a launch video for the academy, the Matildas player announced that Sam Kerr Football is set to offer a “modern” teaching style for young players with a focus on the love of the sport, health and wellbeing and, of course, fun.

The Sam Kerr Football academy is slated to launch in 2024, so if you’d like to get involved as a partner or coach (for if you have a young soccer player in your life who would like to register), you can do so on the website here.

This announcement is the latest update in an incredibly exciting period for the sport in Australia, and signals that the future of the beautiful game in the country stands to be an incredibly bright one – especially if Sam Kerr has anything to say about it.

