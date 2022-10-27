Everything Socceroos Fans Need to Know in the Lead Up to the FIFA World Cup

The journey toward the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is picking up steam, and there is a lot of excitement building around the biggest football event on Earth. Especially now that our very own Socceroos have qualified for the tournament. In saying that, there are concerning issues surrounding the event in Qatar which also deserve our attention.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide.

Where will the 2022 World Cup be held?

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup will be held in Qatar.

The event, and its 64 games, will be played out across eight different stadiums: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

Why is there controversy around Qatar hosting the World Cup?

The choice by FIFA to have Qatar host the 2022 Men’s World Cup has been met with criticism and concern since its announcement. Most recently, however, we’ve seen conversations arise about the treatment of migrant workers and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar due to the Socceroos and Football Australia making a public statement about these issues.

The Socceroos has released a video touching on the importance of values like “respect, dignity, trust and courage”. It’s a powerful video speaking to the need for better and more consistent conditions for migrant workers in Qatar and voicing support for LGBTQ+ communities.

You can watch it below.

The video has been released alongside a statement from Football Australia in collaboration with Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) calling for more to be done. You can read that statement in full here.

Which teams are competing?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams are set in groups according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners-up in the comp. Australia competed in the Asia World Cup qualifiers.

You can read a full breakdown of the World Cup qualifiers subsections here.

We’re now at the stage where competing teams have qualified for the competition, and we know which groups they’ll be playing in during the first stages of the World Cup.

The competing FIFA World Cup groups are broken up as follows:

FIFA World Cup Group A

Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Group B

England IR Iran USA Wales

FIFA World Cup Group C

Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland

FIFA World Cup Group D

France Denmark Tunisia Australia

FIFA World Cup Group E

Spain Germany Japan Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Group F

Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia

FIFA World Cup Group G

Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Group H

Portugal Ghana Uruguay Korea Republic

When is the FIFA World Cup, again?

The event, after being rescheduled due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, has been set to run from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The Opening Ceremony and first game of the World Cup (Group A – Qatar v Ecuador) are slated for November 21, 2:00 am AEDT.

The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 from December 3-6.

The quarter-finals will be played on December 9 and 10, and the semi-finals are slated for December 13 and 14. And the World Cup Grand Final for 2022 will be played on December 18, with the play-off for third place set for December 17.

When are the Socceroos playing?

Keen to catch the Socceroos hit the pitch in the World Cup? Aren’t we all? Here’s a list of the upcoming Socceroos matches for the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

Wednesday, November 23, 2:30 am AEDT: France v Australia

France v Australia Saturday, November 26, 8:00 pm AEDT: Tunisia v Australia

Tunisia v Australia Thursday, December 1, 1:00 am AEDT: Australia v Denmark

How to watch the Men’s World Cup in Australia

When it comes to tuning into the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the easiest place to do that will be through SBS, which will be airing games live and free.

FIFA Men’s World Cup schedule

We finally have a bit of a guide as to when we can tune in to certain events during the course of the FIFA Men’s World Cup for 2022. SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches, and eight live matches will also be aired on SBS VICELAND.

Daily World Cup schedule:

Here’s a general breakdown of how you can expect SBS coverage to go during the event.

2:00 or 2:30 am AEDT: First game of the day

First game of the day 5:00 or 5:30 am AEDT: Second game

Second game 5:30 pm AEDT: World Cup Daily Show

World Cup Daily Show 6:00 pm AEDT: FIFA Preview Show

FIFA Preview Show 8:00 or 8:30 pm AEDT: Third game

Third game 11:00 or 11:30 pm AEDT: Fourth game

Can I get tickets to games?

The first and second phases of ticket sales for the World Cup 2022 have closed. The last-minute sales phase for matches is now open for anyone keen to go and watch games IRL. Read more on tickets to the FIFA Men’s World Cup here.

The Women’s World Cup

If you’re wondering about the Women’s World Cup, we have some details for you in that space, too.

In major sporting news for Australia and New Zealand, it’s been confirmed that our nations will be the homes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20, 2023, and the comp will close at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. If you’re wondering where you can watch that event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live. You can read all about that event here.

This article on the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers has been updated since its original publish date.