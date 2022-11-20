Which Players Are Representing Australia in the FIFA Men’s World Cup?

The FIFA Men’s World Cup is here, pals. Jerseys are being purchased, alarm clocks are set, and Socceroos fans are preparing to lose a ridiculous amount of sleep as the largest football competition on Earth picks up steam. Amid all of that, though, one of the biggest questions Aussies have been asking up until this point has been, ‘who will make up the Socceroos squad for the 2022 World Cup?’

Well, folks. Here’s everything you need to know about that.

Who is in the Socceroos squad for the 2022 World Cup?

On November 8, Socceroos’ Head Coach Graham Arnold announced his line-up for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. Here is a full break-down of everyone hitting the pitch during the competition.

Update, November 21: It’s been announced that Ajdin Hrustic will be stepping in to take the place of forward Martin Boyle for the upcoming Australia v France game. Boyle has unfortunately been ruled out of the comp due to a knee injury that has not healed in time.

Socceroos squad Captain:

Mathew Ryan

Socceroos squad Goalkeepers:

Mathew Ryan

Andrew Redmayn

Danny Vukovic

Socceroos squad Defenders:

Nathaniel Atkinson

Aziz Behich

Milos Degenek

Thomas Deng

Fran Karacic

Joel King

Kye Rowles

Bailey Wright

Socceroos squad Midfielders:

Keanu Baccus

Cameron Devlin

Ajdin Hrustic

Jackson Irvine

Awer Mabil

Riley McGee

Aaron Mooy

Socceroos squad Forwards:

Ajdin Hrustic

Jason Cummings

Mitchell Duke

Craig Goodwin

Garang Kuol

Mathew Leckie

Jamie Maclaren

Head Coach Graham Arnold said that he was excited to see the Socceroos’ World Cup squad line up perform on the world stage, and shared that he feels the team is a strong representation of Australia.

“It’s been a unique and difficult qualification campaign and we now arrive in Qatar with an exciting squad which will do everything to make Australia proud on the world stage,” he said in a statement. “Over the past four years, 32 players have made their debut for the national team. I want to thank every player who has helped the team over this journey. We have called upon 68 players during the qualifying campaign and every one of them has played a part in getting us here. “The make-up of our team reflects Australia’s multicultural landscape. Our boys come from all over the world, they all have different journeys, but we are united by one jersey.”

What is Australia’s FIFA ranking?

Wondering how the Socceroos measure up to other international sides ahead of the World Cup? FIFA has a ranking of all international football teams on its website, which you can check out ahead of the tournament.

Presently, Brazil, Belgium and Argentina sit in first, second and third place for the men’s teams. Australia is currently ranked in 38th position.

Australia’s first World Cup match in 2022 is slated for November 23 at 6:00 am AEDT. The Socceroos will be playing France and you can catch the game on SBS.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.