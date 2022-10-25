Koala Has Added Two New Products to Its Comfy Furniture Range

If La Niña has taken its toll on the furniture in your home (hello, mould), and you’re in the market for some new stuff, then we’ve got some good news for you. Our mates over at Koala have quietly dropped a few new products and extended its 120-night trial period to across everything to go with it.

Yep, you read that right. Not only can you get your hands on some fresh furniture, but you can also try it for 120-nights risk-free. Here’s everything you need to know about Koala’s latest drop and how the trial period works.

Koala’s New Products

The Balmain Bed Base

Balmain Bed Base from $619

Koala’s Balmain Bed Base is the perfect companion to the brand’s famous Koala mattress, and if you throw in the attachable Balmain Bedside Table (sold separately for $109), you can score yourself a full bedroom set-up that looks both minimalist and chic. The new bed base starts at $619 (usually $759) for a single and costs up to $1,199 for a king.

The Stunner Sofa Bed

Stunner Sofa Bed, $2,199

Koala’s new Stunner Sofa Bed comes complete with storage in sofa mode and converts to a bed in three simple steps — pull out the drawers, move the cushions, and flip the bed. We’ve been assured that it’s equally as comfy in both forms. The Stunner Sofa Bed is around $2,199, which is pretty good when you think about the fact that it’s both a bed and a sofa.

The Getaway Sofa

Getaway Sofa from $1,799

Koala’s Getaway sofa is made from stain-resistant fabric and comes in a variety of colours to suit your home. It also comes with handy under sofa draws that can hold everything from extra blankets to remotes to other unused items around the home. Koala’s new Getaway Sofa starts from $1,799.

Alright, now for the 120-night trial.

How does Koala’s 120-night trial work?

Koala’s 120-night trial is free when you purchase any full-price or discounted Koala products and begins automatically once you receive your purchase.

To give your body adequate time to adjust, Koala recommends test products like mattresses and pillows for at least 14 days. However, if you find you’re still not a fan, you can ship it back at any time during the 120-night period and receive a full refund. The brand also offers free returns in metro areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide.

To find out more about the 120-Night trial period, head here.