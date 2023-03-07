Koala Will Give You 30% Off if You Conceived a Child on One of Its Mattresses (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

Yes, you read that correctly. Cult Aussie brand and sleep fanatics, Koala, have announced a rather cheeky ‘conception discount’ to celebrate the launch of their new children’s range, Joey. Get it? Cause Koala, Joey? Anyways, moving on.

What’s this conception discount you ask? Well, Koala is offering Aussies a massive 30% discount on their new baby cot and mattress if their baby was ‘conceived’ on one of their mattresses.

Obviously, conception journies are all different and unique to everybody and Koala recognises that. As such, the discount is available is technically available to every new Aussie parent or parent-to-be who also has a Koala mattress.

What is the new Joey range?

Not many people think about it, but the baby products market is a little messed up, according to Koala, and there hasn’t been any design innovation in the space since its inception.

I don’t have a child myself but I can imagine wanting your baby to sleep comfortably is a high priority.

We already know Koala has some of the sleekest products in the industry so you can sleep easy knowing your baby will probably have the coolest cot going around.

Plus, Koala’s Joey products are actually the country’s most certified baby sleep range with a mattress and cot that meets the Red Nose Australia Safe Sleeping criteria.

Being new, young parents can be a pretty daunting experience so as part of the range, Koala has created the first toolless-assembly cot ever to be designed in Australia. It literally only takes 10 minutes to set up, how convenient.

This convenience is something that James Whitta, VP of Design at Koala, said was important for the company to ensure new parents had.

“Buying baby furniture can be an extremely confronting, confusing and scary decision for new parents, at a time when they already have enough on their plate. We wanted to make parenting more comfortable by creating a range that focuses specifically on quality, style, safety and comfort at half the price of equivalent products,” Whitta said “A good nights rest for bub also normally means a good nights rest for young parents.”

You can check out the new Joey range here.

How to get Koala’s conception discount

As mentioned, Koala is slinging 30% discounts on the new baby cot and mattress to the first 50 eligible Aussies if their baby was ‘conceived’ on a Koala mattress.

According to Koala, the discount seeks to help out growing Aussie families have access to safe and comfortable furniture for their babies.

So, all you new Aussie parents or parents-to-be, you can apply for the discount at Koala’s website and fill out the form and provide proof of mattress purchase.

The Joey Conception Discount is available from March 6 until March 31, so you better get in quickly.

Sleep easy and happy ‘conceiving’, folks!