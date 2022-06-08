RIP Your Wallet: Koala’s New Homewares Range is Lush

Wallets, beware. Beloved Aussie furniture brand Koala has announced it has expanded its offering by introducing a new homewares range that’ll have you planning to restyle your living room before you know it.

Made up of a collection of 34 pieces including rugs, cushions and throws (who doesn’t love a throw?), Koala’s homewares range is essentially everything a home decor obsessive could want. In addition to that, it’s shared that the rug selection is the first in Australia to use certified Responsible Wool (Responsible Wool Standard RWS certified).

What’s included in the new Koala homewares range?

Glad you asked. Some of the hero pieces in the Koala homewares range include the below:

Descriptions are via Koala.

The Beach Bum Cushion: a quirky, retro-inspired embroidered design that features surfing koalas and cockatoos with native floral motifs

a quirky, retro-inspired embroidered design that features surfing koalas and cockatoos with native floral motifs The Sand Dune Cushion: a beautiful woven jacquard pillow with a monochrome textured reed design

a beautiful woven jacquard pillow with a monochrome textured reed design The Rockpool Throw: a cosy organic cotton throw with a reversible design and soft tassel edges

a cosy organic cotton throw with a reversible design and soft tassel edges The Shear Beauty Rug: a woven rug made with responsibly-sourced wool using an organic loop technique so each product is unique

a woven rug made with responsibly-sourced wool using an organic loop technique so each product is unique The Shear Bliss Rug: an ultra soft, hand tufted rug made from responsibly-sourced wool and finished with a calming wave design

an ultra soft, hand tufted rug made from responsibly-sourced wool and finished with a calming wave design The Bottlebrush Rug: made from recycled plastic bottles, the brushed finish features a subtle shine which is to die for (fun fact: Koala’s rug collection created from 100% PET recycled plastic bottles, prevents around half a million bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfill.)

In terms of price points, you’re looking at a range of $70 – $100 for cushions, $80 – $200 for throws, and $280 – $1,400 for rugs.

Homewares also come with Koala’s 120-night trial, one-year warranty and free metro delivery.

While I haven’t personally had a play with the full range, I can say my feet have spent some time on one of the woollen rugs and it was a delicious experience.

You can check out the Koala homewares range here.

How about sustainability?

One of the reasons Koala is so well-loved is its policies around sustainability and ethical production.

On this range, Koala shared that the collection “has been designed with the planet in mind. This includes blended or 100% OCS Organic Cotton, responsibly sourced wool and fabrics made of recycled plastic bottles. Koala worked with suppliers who prioritise fair work practices, to meet the retailer’s high sustainability standards”.

In addition to that, wool rugs are made with Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) wool, with ZQ classification (wool produced with farming practices with a lower impact on animals and the environment).

It also released a range of rugs created from 100% PET recycled plastic bottles – not bad!

If you’re new to Koala, we suggest checking out our review of its home office furniture next, or our write up on the whole mattress in a box trend and why they’re actually pretty brilliant.