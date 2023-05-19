Koala’s Dropped a Whopping Buy-One-Get-One 50% Off Sale for This Weekend Only

Hands up if you want a bargain (!!!) because our cult-fave mattress and furniture brand, Koala, is currently offering a sweet Buy-One-Get-One 50% off sale right now. That means if you purchase a mattress at full-price this weekend, the legends at Koala will throw in a bed frame at half-off to go with it.

If you’re frantically trying to do the mental maths in your head to work out the total cost saving, let us chime in: that’s over $1,000 that gets to stay sitting pretty in your bank account (or go towards some of the other amazing deals Koala has on bed frames, sofas and more).

What do you need to know about Koala’s sale?

This sale kicked off this week, and will be running until Sunday, May 21. That means you have just a little under three days to get your mitts on some new wares.

This sale is store-wide, so it includes the award-winning Koala and Calm As mattresses, along with the Modern Sofa and Cushy Sofa Bed. Here are a few examples of how the discount from Koala’s sale shakes out:

If you’re going for a full bedroom makeover, you can also grab pillows, sheets and bed bases, too.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial.

You can check out more of Koala’s Buy-One-Get-One 50% off sales right here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.