Koala is Slashing Up to 20% Off Everything From Mattresses to WFH Set Ups RN

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: September 21, 2021 at 9:48 am -
Filed to:furniture
koalamattressessale
Image: Koala
To celebrate its sixth birthday, furniture kings Koala are giving us presents. Yep, you read that right, the box mattress empire is currently slashing up to 20% off absolutely everything. We’re talking those fancy lounge setups, the cloud-like unfolding sofa bed, those lush timber bookshelves, that WFH set up we’ve all been eyeing off, and of course, the OG mattress.

Believe me, when I tell you, it’s a bad day to be my debit card.

Before I give you the guided tour of my shopping cart, here’s a small sample of the saucy savings you can score during Koala’s birthday sale:

Double Duvet Set, was $195, now $156

Double Duvet Set – was $195, now $156

If you’re after a plush new duvet set, might we suggest this one? It’s currently 20% off, comes in nine different colours and is sustainably sourced, so you know it’s good for both you and the environment.

Memory Foam Pillow, was $160, now $144

Memory Foam Pillow – was $160, now $144

In the market for some non-lumpy pillows? Why not treat yourself to the Koala Memory Foam Pillow? It was designed for all kinds of sleepers, comes with a 120 trial period and a year’s warranty. Oh, and it’s 10% off right now thanks to the Koala birthday sale.

Tall & Wide Timber Bookshelf, was $950, now $855

Tall & Wide Timber Bookshelf – was $950, now $855

Lean right into your newfound personality of being a Plant Parent™ with a setup like this. The Koala Timber Bookshelf comes in three different size ranges — tall and wide, tall and narrow, and short and wide — so you can find one to fit your space and budget.

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed in Gum Leaf, was $1600, now $1440

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed in Gum Leaf – was $1600, now $1440

If you’re getting excited about the idea of hosting friends and family post-lockdown, but you’re not sure where they’ll all sleep, now is the time to invest in the Koala Cushy Sofa Bed. Not only is it lush as hell, but it’s also on sale!

If you’re ready to revamp your entire apartment after all this time inside, pop on over to the Koala website, and dig into the Koala Birthday sale.

