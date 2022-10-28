Put Chimichurri on Everything, You Cowards

I bloody love chimichurri. I love it so much that I will put the sauce on almost anything. While it’s most often used as a sauce paired with steak in Argentinian and Uruguayan cuisines, that is absolutely not where the options for chimichurri end.

Drizzle chimichurri on prawns. Douse your potatoes in it. Cook eggs in it. Make chimichurri chicken. Spread it on bread. Pour it over mixed veggies. You can even use it in rice. The options are endless, and you’re almost guaranteed a tasty result every time.

Simply put, the blend of fresh herbs, vinegar, oil and garlic is the perfect combination of flavours for elevating any of your basic protein, grain or veggie dishes. And the best part? It’s so damn easy to make.

If you’ve never made chimichurri before, here’s a simple guide. And yes, we found a TikTok recipe to help teach you how.

How to make chimichurri at home

We came across this popular recipe for chimichurri on TikTok, but we will preface this by saying it’s not a strictly traditional recipe. The video comes from creator @chefthombateman, who noted that if you want a traditional take, you should remove the fresh chilli and onion. So keep that in mind if you decide to try out the recipe at home.

In any case, here is the recipe for you.

What you’ll need to make chimichurri:

200g flat-leaf parsley

4 garlic cloves

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Oregano 2 tbsp fresh or 1 tbsp dried

150-180ml olive oil

Pinch chilli flakes

Salt

Optional

Shallot/onion

Fresh Chilli

Directions for chimichurri:

Finely chop parsley (as well as onion and chilli if you’re adding those) and add to a bowl. Grate in your garlic and add salt, dried herbs, oil and vinegar. Drop in your dried chilli and mix it all together. You’re set. Enjoy!

You can watch the full video and follow along here.

@chefthombateman Chimichurri – always provokes an opinion but an amazing addition pretty much anything cooked on a grill/over fire 200g flat parsley 1/2 onion finely diced 1 red chilli finely diced (optional) 4 garlic cloves 2 tbsp fresh oregano or 1 tbsp dried 3 tbsp red wine vinegar 2 tsp chilli flakes 150-180ml olive oil Salt/pepper #cooking #sauce #sauces #herbs ♬ original sound – Chef Thom Bateman

Happy snacking, pals!