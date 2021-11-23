This BBQ Marinade Recipe Will Have You Licking Your Plate Post-Meal

You can make an elaborate meal, but if it lacks flavour, what’s the point? That’s where a good sauce comes in. A decent marinade can turn a dish from zero to hero, plus they’re usually pretty easy to make. Take this moreish marinade recipe for instance.

This recipe comes from our friends at Cash Only Diner in Sydney, which recently celebrated its official opening! Owner Chau Tran passed on a family recipe she saw a lot of growing up, which is guaranteed to enhance any dish.

“This marinade goes on everything at my family barbecues. My mum is a wizard in the kitchen, she can make something magic out of nothing. Items so flavourful, whether they were bourgie cuts of meats or cheap bits of offal,” Chau said. “My mother worked three jobs as I was growing up, feeding five kids and never once was there a bad meal. This marinade is special, it’s easy and can turn any protein around.”

Let’s find out how to make it.

Chau Tran’s BBQ marinade recipe

Ingredients:

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp five-spice powder

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp chicken bouillon powder

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp vegetable oil

1 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

3 garlic cloves minced

Optional – 1 tsp chilli flakes or fresh minced

Method:

Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix. Marinate the meat for 2 hours or overnight in the fridge and throw onto a barbecue. Cook until done and enjoy with a crisp lager.

Once you’ve made your marinade you’ll need a protein to go with it. Chau said she loves it on lamb cutlets and chicken feet, but it also goes amazing with chicken, pork belly strips and beef, before barbecuing.

If you like this marinade, chances are you’ll like the Vietnamese food over at Cash Only Diner as well, so be sure to check that out the next time you’re in Sydney CBD.