Spice Things up With This Homemade Hot Sauce Recipe

We all like a bit of hot sauce, right? Or if you don’t like hot sauce, surely you like watching other people eat hot sauce. Hello, Hot Ones? Or maybe you’re not after sauce quite as hot as those featured on Hot Ones, but if you’d like a recipe to make some delicious hot sauce at home, we’ve got you covered.

BBQ expert and co-founder of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance, Adam Roberts, has blessed us recently with his strip steak recipe and best Christmas BBQ sides. Now he’s given us another banger recipe for his homemade hot sauce. Not only does it sound delicious but this sauce is guaranteed to liven up any dish.

Homemade hot sauce recipe

What you’ll need:

700ml passata (or fine-blend tomato puree)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

3 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper

4 habanero chillies

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon mustard powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 cups water

Directions:

In a large pot, add the water and bring to a boil, turn the heat down to medium-high, add the passata, and occasionally stir to prevent the passata from sticking. Once the passata and water start to bubble with heat, add all other ingredients one at a time, stirring in each one before adding another. Allow the mix to simmer away and reduce for a least 1-2 hours, occasionally stirring to prevent sticking. Once the sauce has been combined and reduced, strain the sauce through a sieve into a large bowl or container and allow to cool before placing in the fridge for storage.

If you, like me, are not great at handling the spice here are some tips for eating chilli without dying.

If you are ready to go with all things hot sauce, however, here are some suggested foods to lather it all over once you get the recipe down.