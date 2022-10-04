Renters, Say Hello to Privacy Film, the Solution to Everything From Nosy Neighbours to Ugly Views

It blows my mind that I’ve never heard of window film before. As both a renter and the type of person who can be quite guarded around windows, I’ve always made do with the fact I’m never going to have the privacy that comes from living in the middle of woop woop.

While scrolling on TikTok until the late hours of the night, I stumbled across this video by @wizardlizard. In it, she showed off the fact that her apartment overlooks her neighbour’s and that they just stare at each other uncomfortably unless one of them chooses to shut their blinds.

Understandably, this is a pretty annoying issue to deal with – especially if you want to maximise the natural light in your home. This TikToker isn’t alone. Many of us, myself included, have apartments that allow us an inside look into other people’s homes. So to combat this issue, it’s well worth it to invest in some window privacy film.

What is window privacy film?

Surprisingly, window film isn’t a new invention. In fact, your local Bunnings probably has some hiding in between its exhaustive shelves.

It’s a lot like cling wrap for your windows and its main purpose is privacy, so you’ll no longer have to worry about exposing your neighbours to a nude dash every time you forget your towel or underwear in your bedroom.

Thanks to the decorative or frosted pattern that comes with each roll, no peeping Toms will be able to look inside your home. While your view will also be obstructed on your side, it’s not much of a sacrifice if your home enjoys a picturesque view of the bins all week long.

That said, you don’t have to cover your entire window. The film itself can easily be trimmed and shortened so you can attach it to your window in any way you like.

The best part about window film is the fact that it doesn’t prevent any sunlight from reaching your room. You’ll still be able to take picture-perfect selfies from the comfort of your bed or work with as much natural light as you’re used to.

Most frosted window film will even allow pretty light rays to dance around your room like a kaleidoscope, which is much subtler than using a galaxy projector or sunset lamp.

If you’re a renter, your biggest question will probably be: is this going to damage my windows? And the answer, friends, is no.

Most window film is non-adhesive, requires no glue and leaves no residue. All it needs is a spritz of water and boom, slap that bad boy on. They also happen to be reusable, so you can take them with you the next time you move.

Just be sure to read carefully and check the instructions before you apply it to any surfaces.

How to install privacy film on your windows

What you’ll need:

Your window privacy film of choice

Measuring tape

Window cleaner and paper towel

A spray bottle of clean water

A ruler or something flat you can use to prevent bubbles

Instructions

First, you’ll want to measure your windows and cut the privacy film to size. Spray your windows with your window cleaner of choice and be sure to wipe it down. Once dry, give your windows another spritz using the water this time. Peel off the back layer of your privacy film and while the window is still wet, carefully lay the film over the top of it. Use your ruler or flat object to smooth out any air bubbles on the film. Leave for 5-10 minutes to stick.

Please note that instructions may vary from product to product.

Your best window privacy film options

Rabbitgoo Matte White Decorative Window Privacy Film

If you want frosted window film, this matte white version will do the trick. It’s a great choice for bathrooms or even storage sheds.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $19.99) | eBay ($16.95)

Rabbitgoo Rainbow Decorative Window Film

This film has got to be my favourite one and almost 38,000 reviewers on Amazon agree with me.

Not only does it have a stunning mosaic look that replicates stained glass, but this window film will also let rainbows of light bounce around your room adding a mystical touch.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $19.99) | eBay ($9.99) | Etsy ($12.01)

Rabbitgoo Bamboo Frosted Window Film

This charming bamboo print is a great way to dress up your window without completely obstructing your view. Guaranteed to make your home feel more peaceful and zen, it’ll still provide your plants with plenty of natural sunlight to grow indoors.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $17.99) | eBay (from $12.99) | Matt Blatt ($38.99)

Rabbitgoo Striped Decorative Window Film

If you still want the option to peek outside and see what all the hubbub is about, then this striped window film should be your go-to.

Simple and modern, this is the perfect choice if you want to maximise your privacy, but you don’t appreciate the look of stain glass windows.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $16.99) | eBay (from $9.99) | Etsy (from $13.21) | Matt Blatt ($37.99)