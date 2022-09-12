11 Rightfully-Hyped Books on TikTok for Your Spring Reading List

If you’re an avid user of TikTok, there’s a hot chance that you’ve come screen-to-screen with the app’s ‘BookTok’ niche. For those of you who haven’t had the pleasure of being on this side of TikTok, the videos are essentially just book-lovers giving us insider gossip on what we should be reading this month.

The craze, which has garnered over 26.9 billion hashtags on the app, is a gateway to the best book recommendations on the internet. And in my humble opinion, it brings together a wholesome community of bookworms (so, yes, now you can unite over your mutual hate for that toxic character together).

Whether you’re into fantasy/dystopian genres or are a sucker for a good old love story complete with heartbreak, BookTok has you covered, with different videos dedicated to a whole heap of interests. The more niche, the better.

If you’re new to the reading game or just not sure where to start, BookTok also has more general recommendation videos like ‘book recommendations that made me forget I was reading‘, ‘book recommendations that make me feel alive‘ and ‘book recommendations I’d sell my soul to read for the first time again‘ to give you a beginners guide. I recommend just popping ‘BookTok’ or ‘Book Recommendations’ in the TikTok search bar, and you’ll find hundreds of options.

Now, I know there’s beauty in having so much choice, but it can be overwhelming at times. That’s why I, a self-proclaimed ‘BookTok’ addict, have trawled TikTok to put together a manageable list of the best reads on the app — all of which have been dubbed novels that people wish they could read for the first time again.

A word of warning before I dive in: you might want to cancel your plans for the next two weeks because you won’t want to put these babies down.

So, let’s get into it, shall we?!

Written by the iconic Emily Henry, who has authored a running list of other New York Times bestsellers, this TikTok-hyped novel has been doing the rounds for its tale of wanderlust and reconciling friendship. Set in different destinations around the world, following two former best-friends’ — Poppy and Alex — on a journey of reconciliation, this plot will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.42), Booktopia ($26.25), Angus & Robertson ($26.75)

Debut author Sally Thorne offers a funny (albeit sexy) workplace comedy all about that thin, fine line between hate and love. The plot line follows the rivalry between two executive assistants after their two respective publishing firms merge together. Of course, some romance and chemistry follow.

Where to buy: Amazon ($11.99), Booktopia ($17.50), Angus & Robertson ($17.25)

Recommended by my colleague who claims this BookTok essential is one of the best novels she’s ever read, the storyline follows a young woman in 18th-century France who makes a deal with the devil. In exchange for immortality and youth, she is cursed to be forgotten by every single person she meets. Until she meets Henry Strauss, the one person in history who cannot forget her.

Where to buy: Amazon ($25.73), Booktopia ($26.25), Angus & Robertson ($26.25)

Now a successful TV show on Amazon Prime, this TikTok-hyped book follows the protagonist Isabella as she spends a perfect summer at her favourite place in the world — the Fisher family’s beach house. It has everything a girl could want — a swimming pool, a private stretch of sandy beach and two boys who have never paid her any romantic attention…until now.

Where to buy: Amazon ($12), Booktopia ($14.95), Angus & Robertson ($14.95)

Combining magic, mysticism, wisdom and wonder into an inspiring tale of self-discovery, The Alchemist has become a modern classic, selling millions of copies around the world. If you’re struggling to navigate life’s (sometimes tumultuous) paths or are currently feeling pretty stagnant, this TikTok book is a must-read. Warning: it will really strike a chord, but for good reason.

Where to buy: Angus & Robertson ($28.75), Amazon ($32.29)

If you’re a sucker for self-improvement and growth, this BookTok book is an absolute must-have on your shelf (or in your hot girl summer tote). From exploring the cognitive biases that impact how we see our lives to asking why we hold on to things that aren’t meant for us, Brianna Wiest has given us the ultimate page-turner. Spoiler alert: it will, in fact, change the way you think.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99)

In this inspirational memoir, celebrated poet, speaker and educator Najwa Zebian gives us her take on the concept of home and shares why building one inside yourself can help form the basis of your self-worth, belonging and happiness. She likens this to “never experiencing inner homelessness again”. Our petition to make this BookTok book compulsory in schools starts here.

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.99), Booktopia ($26.25), Angus & Robertson ($26.75)

I can’t say I’ve ever read a book faster than I consumed this heartbreaking but awe-inspiring masterpiece by Khaled Hosseini. The storyline, which follows two young girls from Afghanistan, walks us through the dark realities of living under Taliban rule as a woman in the 1990s. While it doesn’t sound like a light-hearted poolside read, the undertones of love — both platonic and romantic — and the strength we see both women embody throughout makes this recommendation one you can enjoy just about anywhere. It also serves as one of the most interesting history lessons you’ll ever have. This is a BookTok book worth the read tenfold.

Where to buy: Amazon ($14), Angus & Robertson ($18.95), Booktopia ($19.25)

If you didn’t see the masses absolutely rave about this novel on BookTok at least eight times this month, you have to have been living under a rock. Bringing back ultimate Wattpad vibes, this heart-wrenching storyline reminds us that while love is beautiful, it can often come at the ultimate price. I’d suggest packing some tissues too, because let’s just say, you’ll need them for this one.

Where to buy: Amazon ($12), Booktopia ($14.95), Angus & Robertson ($14.95)

If you can’t get enough for TikTok’s fave author, Colleen Hoover, her other title Verity is another truly worthy read about a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin who accepts the job offer of a lifetime. What’s the job, you ask? She’s tasked to complete the remaining books of a successful series as the author has become injured — but what happens next might just be more than she bargained for…

Where to buy: Amazon ($12), Booktopia ($17.25), Angus & Robertson ($17.25)

What can I say, the hype is 100 per cent warranted on this best-selling TikTok book that follows fictional Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo on her journey from making it to Los Angeles in the 1950s to the end of her show business career in the ‘80s. We, of course, also hear about her seven husbands along the way, and as you can imagine, it’s as spicy as it sounds. Thank you, BookTok!

Where to buy: Amazon ($12), Booktopia ($14.95), Angus & Robertson ($14.95)

Happy reading!