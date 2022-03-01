Try These Stick-on Wall and Floor Decals for a Modern Makeover Minus the Price

After spending the majority of the last year or two at home, you probably got into some good ol’ DIY. We know we did — from flipping some op shop finds to making our resin art, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed our crafteroons. But, the one thing we haven’t had a chance to try yet is tiling our bathroom floor or kitchen backsplash with these nifty little adhesive floor decals.

For those of you who haven’t seen the waves these decals have been making on TikTok, they’re basically adhesive tiles that perfectly cover your existing ones and are an easy way to change the look and feel of any room especially your bathroom, laundry or kitchen. Most of the floor decal designs are peel and stick, meaning they’re simple to apply and don’t require a tradie to install. They’re also water-resistant, washable and durable, so they won’t start peeling up after a bit of wear and tear.

Just be sure to measure out the area you’re placing the floor decals over before you order because they come in varying packs and sizes, so you may need to order multiple sets. Most of them are designed for permanent use, so if you’re a renter looking to jazz up your apartment, maybe check with your landlord before you get your DIY on.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different floor decals from, Moroccan prints to marble and classic tiling options, so that you can find one to fit the unique aesthetic of your space.

The Best DIY Tile Decals

Moroccan Print Wall and Floor Decals

If you’re looking for an easy way to add a little flavour to your kitchen or bathroom without having to hire a tradie, try these cool Moroccan print decals. They come in a range of different colours and patterns so you can find something to suit your taste. From traditional blue and white Moroccan prints right through to bold, brighter colourways, we’ve found something for every home.

Classic Tile Print Wall and Floor Decals

If bold, bright prints aren’t your vibe and you’re leaning towards giving your home a minimal-esque aesthetic, we suggest trying something a little more simple, like a traditional tile decal. They come in a range of big and small square or subway tile styles that will blend effortlessly into your existing space. They also come in a range of neutral colours, so you can easily find something to fit your colour palette.

Wooden Look Wall and Floor Decals

If you love the look of oaky wooden walls or floorboards, this selection of faux wooden wallpaper and tile decals will give any room in your house that rustic cottage core vibe that people often pay hundreds for. Whether you’re after a deep brown or a distressed lighter wood to complement your space, there’s a wide variety on offer. If you’re feeling daring, you can also try using the wallpaper to cover old furniture like desktops and chests of drawers for an upcycled wooden-look finish.

Marble Wall and Floor Decals

You can never go wrong with a good old marble tile. Not only does it scream elegant and chic, but its muted colour palette allows it to match absolutely everything from white furniture to gold detailing and wooden pieces.

Again, you can also use the adhesive decals to contact over furniture to give it that extra faux luxe marble look.