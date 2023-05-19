You Can Add Privacy to Your Windows With Decorative Film

Upgrading your windows for privacy or to reflect light to keep your home cool can get expensive. Changing the shape of windows or the glass type can run into the hundreds per window and window treatments can cost almost as much. In addition to tinting your windows yourself, which you can do to improve energy efficiency and for privacy, window film is a cost-effective option if you’re after an upgrade on a budget.

There are a few different types of window film you can try for privacy or to reflect light. The most common is a film that sticks to the surface of your window using a sticker-like glue. You can also find static-cling type film as well as a more relaxed, removable temporary press-on type. For high-traffic areas, especially if there’s a chance of moisture or draft, the sticker-type film is likely the best. For a renter-friendly option or for items like glass cabinet doors, the latter types of film will work just fine.

For this project, you will only need a pencil, tape measure, painter’s tape, the window film of your choice, a razor knife, and a straightedge or scissors. Aside from those tools you’ll also need to make sure the window surface is clean, and a vinyl-smoothing tool will help keep any bubbles out.

How to install window film

To measure your film, leave the backing on and use some tape to lay it over the opening of your window. If you’re trying to cover the whole surface, you can mark out the shape of the glass onto your film. If you only want to cover part of the surface, you can use some painter’s tape to delineate where the edge of your film will go. Once you’ve marked the film to the size you want, place the film on a flat, firm surface that you don’t mind cutting slightly with a razor knife and use the straightedge to make a clean cut. If you’re confident with your cutting skills, or if you need to make a shape other than a straight line, you can use your scissors for this part.

Once you have your piece cut, if you use a product with a backing rather than the static cling variety, you’ll need to line up the film before you peel and stick it. The simplest way to do this is to begin at the top centre of the window and peel a little bit of backing away, allowing the film to stick from the centre out at the top edge of the glass. This will allow gravity to work in your favour and help keep the film straight as you go. Then, peel the backing slowly from the top centre down and to the sides, using the vinyl tool to scrape bubbles towards the edges of the film. Press the edges down firmly once the bubbles are out to make sure the film is stuck firmly.

For static cling film, the process is even easier because there’s no backing. Hold the film at one corner at the top, lining it up with the edges of the glass. Allow the static to help pull the film out flat over the surface of the glass you want to cover, and then use your fingers to chase out any wrinkles or bubbles. If you get a deep wrinkle, you can peel back the film and straighten it as you go since there’s no glue involved.