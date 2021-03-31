Bunnings’ Hottest Tips For Home and Gardening DIY Projects

Many people will choose to travel this long weekend, but for some of us, it’s a good opportunity to spend some quality time at home. It’s also a great opportunity to spend some time with your home.

New research commissioned by Bunnings has revealed that 1 in 4 Aussies are planning to do some home improvement projects over the Easter break. We’ve all spent a lot of time at home over the past year, so the long weekend is the perfect chance to tackle those jobs around the house.

Bunnings DIY expert Mitch Mclean gave us his top tips for how to achieve success with your home projects this weekend, so get your tools ready.

Painting

Bunnings’ research indicates that 22% of DIY projects over the Easter break will involve painting.

Preparation is key when it comes to painting around the house. Mclean says you should prepare your walls by filling any holes or cracks and sanding surfaces if needed. He also has some pointers for painting those tricky areas:

“When cutting-in your edges with a brush, don’t get too far ahead of yourself. It’s best to cut-in a section and then blend in that area with a roller whilst it is still wet. If you allow the cut-in section to dry, you’ll be double coating that area and a distinctive border will be seen when the paint dries.”

It’s also worth considering water-based paints rather than oil-based ones. Mclean says water-based paints have less odour, provide longer-lasting finishes and are easier to clean up.

Gardening

The top project over the Easter break is predicted to be gardening with nearly 30% of those surveyed indicating the yard is the top of their to-do list.

Of course, any gardening project begins with the right tools. Mclean says now is a great time to look over your garden tools and check for any damage. Make sure to sharpen and oil them where necessary.

Easy to use tools make for an easy job. And if you’re missing something from your toolbox, now is the time to get it.

He also said now is a great time to give your garden a little love before the cooler months set in:

“After a fantastic growing season, it’s a perfect time to remove any weeds, debris and spent crops from your garden beds, returning them to a clean slate. It’s a great idea to use this opportunity to apply compost, manure and a thick layer of heat-retaining mulch in anticipation of when temperatures start to drop.”

Don’t forget about mowing the lawn. Mitch suggests aerating your lawn to help it look healthy all year round. Use a pitchfork or aerator to break open hard and compacted soil. This will help oxygen, water and nutrients seep into the grass root system.

Other DIY tips

Painting and gardening are two of the most achievable projects for a four-day weekend. But other participants said they’d be looking at decluttering and updating their outdoor areas over the break.

No matter what household project you’re planning you’ll find everything you need over at Bunnings (along with a sausage sizzle).

If you need extra tips you can also find heaps of suggestions and guides at Bunnings’ DIY advice page. There’s everything from kitchen design suggestions to a paint calculator.

If you’re looking inside to try and make your small space feel a bit bigger this weekend, we’ve got a round-up for that too.