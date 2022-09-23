Google’s Pixel Watch Is a Few Weeks Away, Here’s What We Know About It

Soon we’ll have another smartwatch on our hands (pun intended) with the reveal of Google’s Pixel Watch set for October. The new device has been a long time coming, particularly after Google acquired Fitbit back in 2021.

Here are all the rumours and confirmations we have about the Google Pixel Watch ahead of its release.

Google Pixel Watch: What do we know?

Design

We don’t have to speculate too much about the design of the new watch after Google revealed it in its promotional materials for its October showcase. Just head over to the Google Store and see for yourself.

As you can see, the Pixel Watch kind of looks like what an Apple Watch would be if it were rounded, with a domed screen, exposed crown and stainless steel finish.

Like other smartwatches on the market, it will seemingly come in a variety of colours with different watch bands to match.

Features

We know that Google is developing a new Wear OS for its own smartwatch. Previously, the Wear OS software has been available on Samsung devices, but this is the first time we’ll see it in a Google wearable.

All that Google has said officially about the software is that it is built for the circular design of the Pixel Watch, will work fluidly with Google apps like Maps and Wallet and will integrate the health features of Fitbit.

We also know that Google’s watch will only be compatible with Pixel and Android devices, which is sad news for any Apple fans.

As for features, we know the Pixel Watch will have some inbuilt sensors, we just don’t know what they’ll do. It’s unclear what hardware the Pixel Watch will use, with many speculating it will be similar to that of the Fitbit Charge 5 and others speculating it’ll have the BioActive sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Pixel Watch price and release date

Google’s October event will give us all the details we need about the new smartwatch, including its launch date and price.

The event is scheduled for 12:00 am AEDT on October 7, and we can expect the release date for the watch to be in the weeks immediately following.

9to5Google has the rumoured price of the Google smartwatch starting at US$349, which would equate to around $500 in Aussie dollars. Presumably, this will be the base price for the Wi-Fi watch, with another model being slightly more expensive if you want cellular data capabilities.

We’ll keep you posted on all developments about the Google Pixel Watch as they’re announced.