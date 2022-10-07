Say Hello To Google’s Pixel Watch

October has brought us another smartwatch with the reveal of Google’s Pixel Watch. The new device has been a long time coming, particularly after Google acquired Fitbit back in 2021, and now it’s finally arrived.

Google Pixel Watch Guide

Design

The design of the Pixel Watch was never much of a mystery after Google revealed it in its promotional materials for its October showcase.

As you can see, the Pixel Watch kind of looks like what an Apple Watch would be if it were rounded, with a domed screen, exposed crown and stainless steel finish.

Like other smartwatches on the market, it comes in a variety of colours including a champagne gold combo, matte black and polished silver. There are also 20+ new band designs to choose from.

Some other specs to take note of are:

Diameter: 41mm

Weight: 36g (minus band)

4G and Bluetooth 5.0 compatible

294 mAh battery, up to 24 hours battery life

WearOS 3.5

Built-in microphone and speaker

Features

As expected, the Pixel Watch adopts many of the well-loved features of Fitbit, including accurate heart tracking with readings of once per second that don’t impact battery life.

The sensors within the watch also provide ECG readings, fall detection, sleep scores, breathing rate, GPS tracking and other health metrics via the Fitbit app.

The watch is also designed to work seamlessly with Google’s Pixel phone and earbuds as well as its suite of software, including Gmail, Maps and Google Pay.

The smartwatch also operates on Google’s new WearOS software which has been built for the new circular design. It will be compatible with all Android devices but not iOS.

Pixel Watch price and release date

Google’s October event gave us all the details we need about the new smartwatch, including its launch date and price.

The Pixel Watch comes in both cellular and Wi-Fi-only models and the price undercuts the new Apple Watch 8 by a fair margin.

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi = $549

Cellular + Wi-Fi = $649

The devices are available for pre-order now with an expected release date of October 13.