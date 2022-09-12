Daredevil Rewatch: Essential Episodes Every Marvel Fan Should See

Daredevil is making a comeback in a big way over in the MCU right now with roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk and a new solo series Daredevil: Born Again. With Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock it’s a pretty good time to revisit how it all began in his original series Marvel’s Daredevil.

The show was created under a deal Marvel made with Netflix, but now it’s found its way over to Disney+. If you’re just looking for the best of Daredevil, we thought we’d pick out some of the top-rated episodes, as per IMDb user ratings.

The best Daredevil episodes

Daredevil – Season 1, Episode 13

IMDb score: 9.3

Daredevil’s first season has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s the season finale that hit with IMDb users.

The finale sees Murdock desperate to stop the antics of Wilson Fiske. He almost succeeds in getting the legal evidence required to put Kingpin behind bars – until he escapes. Murdock has to don his iconic red daredevil suit for the first time to stop him.

New York’s Finest – Season 2 Episode 3

IMDb score: 9.4

Season 2 of Daredevil introduced Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to the series as one of Matt Murdock’s more morally interesting villains. In ‘New York’s Finest’ we see the duo’s ethical codes come to a head which results in both epic dialogue and fight scenes.

Penny and Dime – Season 2 Episode 4

IMDb score: 9.4

The Punisher really made a name for himself in Daredevil’s sophomore season in Episode 4. The whole episode mainly revolves around Frank Castle as he is tortured and kidnapped by the Irish mob and then turns the tables to exact revenge on those who killed his family.

Blindsided – Season 3 Episode 4

IMDb score: 9.5

A prison infiltration episode sees Matt Murdock at a low point as he goes to extreme lengths to get information on Wilson Fiske. Unfortunately, Fiske is ready for him and turns prison against Matt. Daredevil’s famous Season 1 hallway fight (Season 1, Episode 2 is also worth watching for this alone) is taken to the extreme in this episode with a 10-minute long one-shot sequence.

The Devil You Know – Season 3 Episode 6

IMDb score: 9.5

Fiske manipulates a new enemy, Bullseye, into doing his dirty work which sees Daredevil’s name and suit used in vain. The fight that follows between the two is one of the series’ most memorable.

A New Napkin – Season 3 Episode 13

IMDb score: 9.5

Daredevil’s final episode (for now) saw the three major forces come together in an explosive fight as Fiske, Bullseye and Daredevil all try to come out on top. The episode is a “born again” moment for Cox’s hero and one worth witnessing before the future series.

There were many incredible episodes over Daredevil’s three-season run, but these are just some of the best if you’re looking for a quick binge. If you’re ready to start you’ll find all episodes streaming on Disney+.

