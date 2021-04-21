You Should Be Adding Jennifer Garner’s Maple Butter To Everything You Eat

If you’ve been following along at home, you’ll know that we’re big fans of Jennifer Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show here at Lifehacker Australia.

This time, the actor turned cooking personality has shared a super simple recipe that literally anyone can pull together successfully. That recipe would be for Maple Butter.

As Garner put it, this cooking staple is kind of “duh” but if you’ve never made it before, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s about as easy as cooking gets and only requires two ingredients.

Here’s how to make Jennifer Garner’s Maple Butter

What you’ll need:

8 tablespoons butter (one stick)

1 cup Grade B maple syrup

Directions:

Pop either the butter or the maple syrup into a saucepan and heat. You obviously want to melt down the butter until it’s liquid. Add the second ingredient to the first (whichever order you do this in is fine). Whisk together. As Garner wrote, “That’s it! Yum.”

You can pop this sweet syrupy mixture on top of ice cream, or French toast (which we have an excellent hack for by the way), or anything your heart desires, really.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what Grade B maple syrup is, it’s a distinction the U.S Department of Agriculture applied to its classification of maple syrups. It’s all a little confusing, but according to Epicurious, Grade A is golden in colour and delicate to taste whereas Grade B is a darker tone and has a more robust flavour. You can read about that here if you’re a purist.

In saying all that, however, Garner admits in this video that she used “not Grade B maple syrup” so you’re fine to use whatever you have on hand.

Check out the full video below:

If you decide to give this recipe a whirl let us know in the comments below. We’d love to hear what you think!