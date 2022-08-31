Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Emmys, From Nominations to Where to Watch

Just like the pandemic, it feels like Hollywood’s awards season never ends. The difference in 2022 is that live events are back on in the U.S., and stars will once again be attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in person. The television academy’s night of nights is scheduled for September and, as always, the Emmys will be available to watch live for those of us at home.

Here’s how Australians can tune in.

When and where are the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The 2022 Emmys are taking place on Monday, September 12 at 10:00 am AEST (9:30 am ACST, 8:00 am AWST).

The event is being held at the Microsoft Theatre in the L.A. Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles, Entertainment Weekly has reported.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards, so expect a ceremony full of laughs.

Who’s nominated?

The old pickle with awards shows is that most of us regular folk haven’t even seen half of the nominees. But times have changed with access to streaming services, which means your favourite show might’ve made the cut this year.

If you want to see a full list of this year’s Emmy nominees and where to watch them, you can find that here, otherwise here are some of the main contenders.

Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Yellowjackets

Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark Brian Cox, Succession Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Succession

Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Zendaya, Euphoria

If you’re wondering who’s tipped to take out the gold this year, you can check out some expert opinions here.

How can you watch the 2022 Emmys in Australia?

Similar to previous years, the 2022 Emmys will also be available on-demand on Aussie streaming service Binge.

If you’d like to watch live, however, previous years suggest that you will likely be able to do so on Fox Arena at about 10:00 am on September 13. There is usually also an encore screening in the evening at about 7:30 pm.

Foxtel Now and Foxtel Go usually also offer streams of the Emmys for subscribers.

If you’re interested in the red carpet, this will also be broadcast on E! on Foxtel.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates about the 2022 Emmy awards as we get closer to the event.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.