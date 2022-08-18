4 Fajita Bowl Recipes You Can Easily Make at Home

It seems that everyone on TikTok is obsessed with fajita bowls of late. So much so that ‘fajita bowl recipes’ have amassed over 19.6M views on the platform so far. Because we’re such good people, we’re leaning into the love and giving all of you readers four delicious fajita bowl recipes, so you make the heavenly dish yourself.

As a gluten-free person, ditching flour tortillas and making a fajita bowl is the best thing to ever happen in my life. The best part about fajita bowls is that they are so easy to make and still maintain all the tasty goodness of a classic fajita.

Note: These recipes are naturally gluten-free but not suitable for coeliacs

Fajita bowl recipes

These four fajita bowl recipes come from the good people over at HelloFresh, so let’s dive right in.

Mexican black bean rice bowl recipe

Serves 2

What you’ll need:

2 cloves garlic

1 avocado

1/2 brown onion

Shredded Cheddar cheese

1 sachet Mexican Fiesta spice blend

70 g Greek-style yoghurt

100 g basmati rice

1 red capsicum

1 bunch coriander

1 tin black beans

1 lime

Olive oil

1/2 cup water

20 g butter

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Finely chop the garlic (or use a garlic press). In a medium saucepan, heat the butter and a dash of olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant. Add the basmati rice, water and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover with a lid. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and keep covered for 10 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed. While the rice is cooking, slice the red capsicum into 1cm strips. Slice the brown onion into 0.5cm wedges. Roughly chop the coriander. Dice the avocado. TIP: Cut the avocado into cubes while the flesh is still in the skin, then scoop the cubed flesh out with a spoon. Drain and rinse the black beans. In a medium frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the black beans and Mexican Fiesta spice blend and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes or they look blistered. Transfer to a bowl. Return the frying pan to medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the red capsicum and brown onion. Cook, tossing, for 5-6 minutes or until softened and browned. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Zest the lime to get a pinch. In a small bowl, combine the zest and Greek yoghurt. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper and mix to combine. Slice the lime into wedges. Divide the garlic rice between bowls and top with the spiced black beans, capsicum, onion and shredded Cheddar cheese. Serve with the avocado, coriander, lime yoghurt and lime wedges.

Chicken fajita bowl

Serves 2

What you’ll need:

2 capsicums

100 g basmati rice

2 chicken thighs

Baby spinach leaves

70 g Greek-style yoghurt

3 clove garlic

1 sachet Tex-Mex spice blend

1 tomato

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Olive oil

1/2 cup water

1/2 tsp white wine vinegar

20 g butter

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced. Cut the capsicum into 1cm strips. Spread the capsicum on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast until softened, 15-20 minutes. While the capsicum is roasting, finely chop the garlic. Melt the butter with a dash of olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add the basmati rice, water and salt, stir, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover with a lid. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and keep covered until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed. In a medium bowl, combine the Tex-Mex spice blend and a drizzle of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken thigh and toss to coat. Heat a large frying pan to medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook the chicken until browned, 2 minutes on each side. Transfer the chicken to the oven tray with the capsicum and roast until cooked through, 8-12 minutes (depending on the size of the fillet). While the chicken is roasting, roughly chop the tomato. In a small bowl, combine the tomato, white wine vinegar and a drizzle of olive oil Remove the chicken from the tray and slice. Add the baby spinach leaves to the capsicum on the tray and toss to wilt slightly. Divide the garlic rice between bowls. Top with the chicken, veggies, dressed tomato and shredded Cheddar cheese. Serve with the Greek yoghurt.

Mexican black bean and veggie bowl

Serves 2

What you’ll need:

2 cloves garlic

1 capsicum

1 tin sweetcorn

1 packet tomato paste

100 g tomato salsa

1 sachet Mexican Fiesta spice blend

100 g basmati rice

1/2 brown onion

1 tin black beans

1 bunch coriander

100 g light sour cream

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Olive oil

1/2 cup water

40 g butter

1/2 tsp brown sugar

Directions:

Finely chop the garlic. In a medium saucepan, melt 1/2 the butter with a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add the basmati rice, the water and a generous pinch of salt. Stir, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover with a lid. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat. Keep covered until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, While the rice is cooking, slice the capsicum into thin strips. Thinly slice the brown onion. Drain the sweetcorn. Drain and rinse the black beans. In a medium frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium-high heat. Cook the beans, stirring occasionally, until blistered, 3-4 minutes. Add the Mexican Fiesta spice blend, tomato paste, brown sugar and remaining butter and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add a splash of water and cook until thickened, 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl. Cover to keep warm. Return the frying pan to medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook the capsicum, corn and onion, tossing, until softened and browned for 5-6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Roughly chop the coriander. Divide the garlic rice between bowls. Top with the spiced black beans, veggies and shredded Cheddar cheese. Dollop over the tomato salsa and light sour cream. Garnish with the coriander to serve.

Loaded pork fajita bowl recipe

Serves 2

What you’ll need:

1 capsicum

1/2 brown onion

1 cob corn

2 clove garlic

100 g basmati rice

Pork strips (however many you wish)

Tex-Mex spice blend

Greek-style yoghurt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced. Thinly slice the capsicum. Slice the brown onion into wedges. Cut the corn cob into four pieces. Place the capsicum, onion and corn on a lined oven tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and roast until tender, 20-25 minutes. While the veggies are roasting, finely chop the garlic. Melt the butter with a dash of olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add the basmati rice, water and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover with a lid. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and keep covered until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed In a medium bowl, combine the Tex-Mex spice blend and a drizzle of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pork strips, tossing to coat. In a large frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil over high heat. Cook the pork strips, in batches, until golden and cooked through or for about 2-3 minutes. Divide the garlic rice between bowls. Top with the pork strips, roast veggies, tomato salsa and shredded Cheddar cheese. Serve with the Greek-style yoghurt.

Staple ingredients

If you’re looking to become inventive with your own recipes, Hannah Gilbert, Director of Culinary Innovation and Operations at Hellofresh, revealed the staple ingredients for a fajita bowl.

Black beans

“Black beans are a must for an authentic fajita bowl recipe, loaded with protein and nutrition, these are indigenous to Mexico and make them a vital component of Mexican cuisine,” Gilbert said.

Cheese

According to Gilbert, cheese is a must-have ingredient for your fajita bowl recipes, whether you’re creating a Tex-Mex bowl or a traditional one. This is because cheese adds richness to the flavours.

Peppers and guacamole

It seems obvious to add guacamole and peppers to anything Mexican cuisine-related, but Gilbert highlighted that topping your fajita bowl with peppers in particular is an easy way to add some greens to your meal.

If you still have leftover avocadoes after making your guac, try some of these recipes.

There you have it! Four mouth-watering fajita bowl recipes and staple ingredients for you to try out at home.

Happy cooking!