5 Avocado Recipes to Help You Smash Through Them While They’re So Cheap

You’ve probably already heard that Aussie avocado farmers are pleading with us to buy the influx of avo crops that are hitting our shelves. With a bumper harvest, there are avocados absolutely everywhere so it’s never been a more perfect time to grab those green goodies. But what can you do with that many avocados? Well, here are five delicious avocado recipes that you can make to use up your stash.

In a funny coincidence, National Avocado Day is coming up on the 31st of July. Even Guzman Y Gomez is slinging free guac for the special occasion.

Was this extra avocado harvest planned to time with the national day? Probably not but here are five recipes to make anyways.

Orange and avocado chocolate cake

This decadent orange and avocado chocolate cake recipe comes from Vitamix and is created by Samira Damirova.

Ingredients:

1 medium size orange

180g dark chocolate

50g butter

3 eggs

2 avocados

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup almond meal

1/3 cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)

Coconut ganache:

150g dark chocolate

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp maple syrup

Directions:

Place orange into a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a simmer for 15 minutes then discard the water, refill again with fresh water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat for 2 hours or until orange is tender. Discard the water and allow the orange to cool (this step can be done a day ahead). Preheat the oven to 170°C fan-forced and butter a 22cm diameter tart pan. Break the chocolate into small pieces, place into a microwave-proof bowl, add cubed butter and microwave at 30-second intervals until melted (it shouldn’t take longer than 1 minute and 15 or 30 seconds). Once melted stir well to combine and set aside to cool. Add eggs, sugar, cut-up orange and avocado into a Vitamix jug in the listed order. Blend starting from the lowest setting gradually increasing to speed 6 and run it until the mixture is completely smooth. In a bowl mix almond meal with sieved cocoa powder, add the avocado mixture and the melted chocolate with butter. Mix well until all ingredients are combined. Move the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the with a spatula. Bake for 40 minutes or until the middle is set. Remove from the oven, and set aside to cool for 20 minutes before removing it from the pan. Cool completely before icing with the ganache. To make the ganache, break chocolate into pieces add coconut milk and microwave at 30-second intervals for 1 minute and mix well until smooth. Add the maple syrup, mix well and set aside to cool in the fridge for 20 minutes before icing the cake.

Note: Optionally decorate with candied orange slices. To make candied orange slices, slice 3 oranges to 3mm thick add them to the pan cover with 2 cups of sugar and 1 cup of water. Simmer for 1 hour on low heat. Once translucent remove from liquid and drain on a cooling rack. You can use the syrup in the place of maple syrup for extra orange flavour as well as add the zest of an orange to your ganache.

Avocado hummus recipe

If you’re sick of regular old hummus, you should try this Vitamix avocado hummus. Created by Marion Adraste (@veggiemaz), you can dunk your veggies or bread into this hummus.

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp tahini

2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 avocados

2 tbsp water (more if needed)

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Chuck everything in the blender. Blend until smooth.

Yes, that’s all it takes to make this delicious avocado hummus recipe.

Hemp and avocado green goddess dressing

This Tom Walton hemp and avocado dressing recipe is perfect over roast veggies, salads, grilled meats, or seafood.

Ingredients:

Handful each parsley, mint and coriander washed well

2 shallots, sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp hemp seeds

1/2 avocado

1/2 cup Greek style natural yoghurt

Flake salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in the 600ml blending cup, secure the blade base and mix on speed 6 for 30 seconds to a smooth consistency

Avocado and Cucumber spread

This delicious avocado recipe is from our good friends over at Wiltshire.

Ingredients:

1/2 avocado, diced

1/4 small cucumber, diced

A squeeze of lemon juice

Drizzle of olive oil

A few sprigs of fresh dill

1/2 tsp of chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients together in a small bowl. Butter some toasted sourdough and top with the avocado mix.

Note: This simple yet delicious combination could also be eaten as a salad. Just add chickpeas or some grilled chicken or enjoy it as is.

Vegan avocado pesto pasta recipe

This avocado pasta recipe comes from Veggieful and is the perfect vegan dinner. It serves four.

Ingredients:

Sauce:

2 medium avocados (400 g)

2 large garlic cloves

1 cup tightly packed basil leaves

Salt and pepper

4 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Other:

500g pasta of choice

2 handfuls of cherry tomatoes, halved

Lemon wedges to serve

Fresh basil leaves to garnish

Vegan parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cook pasta according to packet instructions. Add all of the sauce ingredients to a processor and process until smooth. Taste and season with more salt and pepper is needed then set it aside. Drain pasta and add to a large bowl. Add the sauce and cherry tomatoes. Toss to combine. Serve immediately with parmesan cheese, basil leaves and lemon wedges.

Note: The sauce will slightly brown the next day due to the avocado but it won’t alter the taste.

Now go forth and eat lots and lots of avocados!