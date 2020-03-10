Blister Sizzling Strips Of Bell Pepper In Your Waffle Maker

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Photo: Claire Lower

My waffle maker is an instrument for chaotic good, but it is rare that I use it to make something that is technically good for me. That’s not really my aesthetic. There are rare moments, however, in which something I want to eat happens to provide some sort of nutrition.

Such is the case with waffled bell peppers. Somewhere in between “roasted” and “sautéed,” these blistered strips work well in salads, sandwiches, tacos, and (obviously) fajita-inspired meals. (I say “fajita-inspired” because if you are making actual fajitas, there is no reason to dirty a waffle maker in addition to a scorching hot skillet.)

The waffle maker’s direct heat sweetens, softens, and chars strips of pepper in about four minutes. You can drizzle a little oil on the pepper strips before cooking them, but you don’t have to. I didn’t notice an appreciable taste difference between oiled and un-oiled peppers.

Just set your waffle maker to the hottest setting, and slice whatever peppers you like to eat into strips so they lay fairly flat. Bell peppers are good, but why not waffle a jalapeño or some other spicy friend? Place the strips on the iron, close it, and let the peppers cook until they are soft and marked with dark, charred squares (about four minutes). Put them in a sandwich, on a hummus plate, or just eat them with some flaky salt (that’s what I ended up doing, and it was a good—and good for me—snack.)

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?
How To Reverse Park Your Car Like A Pro [Infographic]

Some drivers reverse parallel park their cars without even thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's a prolonged nightmare where every turn of the wheel does the opposite of what you were expecting. Meanwhile, multiple bystanders are watching your attempts in a mixture of amusement and pity. Fun times. Fortunately, it's possible to correct your shocking parking antics by following a few simple tips. This infographic explains how to pull off three types of parking on your first attempt, every time.

