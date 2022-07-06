From Ramen to Ragu, Here’s a List of Recipes Using Leftover Pork

Food, drink, good conversation and leftovers – what’s not to love about hosting dinner parties? Especially if you went to the effort of making a pork roast. With tender meat and crispy crackling, it’s a surefire way to impress. But now the party is over, what are you going to do with all that leftover pork? Keep on impressing yourself of course. Instead of reheating and eating the same thing for the next two nights, try these quick-and-easy leftover roast pork recipes.

What to do with leftover roast pork?

You can add leftover roast pork to your next bento lunch box, or you can get fancy and try roast pork salad, roast pork ramen or roast pork ragu. The possibilities are endless! Get started with our pork crackling air fryer recipe, then slice, shred or chop those leftovers and get cracking with these easy pork recipes.

Leftover roast pork salad

The highest calling for any leftover roasted meat is a salad. It’s the easiest way to make a boring salad exciting and you can combine it with any ingredients you want! For extra efficiency, fill up the salad with the fruit and vegetables at the bottom of your fridge.

Recipe: Leftover meat salad

How to adapt using leftovers

To breathe life into dry leftover pork add oil and salt. Slice the roasted pork as thin as you can, drizzle on just enough oil to lightly coat the slices, and give it a little massage. This recipe also works with leftover roast ham or leftover roast chicken.

Leftover roast pork ramen

There are a lot of options when it comes to ramen toppings, and roast pork is an obvious choice. For an authentic Japanese taste combine the pork with ingredients like seaweed, egg, kamaboko (steamed fish cake), bamboo shoots and bean sprouts.

Recipe: Japanese style ramen

How to adapt using leftovers

Simply just add the leftover roast pork along with your chosen vegetables to the ramen broth. No need to reheat as the broth will cook it for you.

Leftover roast pork ragu

Make a hearty ragu by combining leftover roast pork with burnt onions. Using a pressure cooker allows you to develop deep, roasted flavours – which is exactly what you want when cooking caramelised onions. Combine with the pork and you’ve got a warm winter meal.

Recipe: Pork Ragu With Burnt Onions

How to adapt using leftovers

Add the leftover roast to the burnt onion sauce and leave on the heat for another 5 minutes. Once heated through, add cooked pasta and toss to coat.

Can you freeze leftover roast pork?

You can freeze leftover roast pork as long as you pack it in airtight containers or heavy-duty freezer bags. Leftover roast pork can be stored for up to three days in the fridge, or for up to two months in the freezer.

How do you reheat leftover pork?

Like a leftover roast lamb, avoid thawing leftover roast pork at room temperature. Doing so leaves room for bacteria to grow. Instead, thaw roast pork in the fridge. If you need to thaw it quickly, a cold water bath is also a good option. Just make sure you don’t forget about it! For a bonus hack, try pouring a cup of vinegar over the frozen meat. This will make it thaw more quickly.

