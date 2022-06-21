From Pasta to Baked Potatoes, Here’s a List of Tasty Recipes Using Leftover Ham

Is there such a thing as too many leftovers? Never. Especially when it comes to leftover roast ham! Be it a casual family get-together or something more festive like Christmas or Easter, a leg of ham is the perfect centrepiece. So, it makes sense that you’d find yourself with a fridge full of ham after big events. But don’t fret! There are loads of delicious leftover ham recipes you can create.

What to do with leftover ham?

Of course, you can make ham sandwiches, but if you want to get a little more creative, here are some of our favourite uses for cooked ham. From pasta to baked potatoes and more.

Leftover ham pasta

Whenever I’m stuck on what to cook for dinner, my mind always goes to pasta. It’s quick, it’s easy and you can pretty much add anything you want! Keeping this in mind, the addition of salty slices of leftover ham can make pasta dishes even more warming.

How to adapt recipes using leftover ham

Recipe: Cacio e pepe

Add the leftover roast ham when heating the butter and cracked pepper. One ham is lightly cooked add boiled pasta and Parmigiano. This recipe also works with leftover roast pork.

Leftover ham baked potato

One of the easiest ways to use up all your leftover roast ham is by piling it on top of hot baked potatoes. Add some melted cheese and you’ve got a classic marriage of flavours.

Leftover ham recipe: Restaurant-quality baked potato

How to adapt with leftover roast ham

Reheat leftover roast ham by lightly frying it in a pan. Once cooked add to baked potato and combine with sour cream, cheese and chives. This recipe also works with leftover roast lamb or leftover roast chicken.

How long can you keep ham in the refrigerator?

You can keep leftover roast ham in the fridge for up to 5 days. When serving cooked ham, make sure you don’t let it sit out at room temperature for a long time. Put the cooked ham in the refrigerator as soon as possible.

Can you freeze leftover ham?

You might be wondering: can you freeze cooked ham? The answer is yes. You may lose a bit of quality in terms of texture but the flavour will still be there. Once you’ve properly wrapped and frozen your leftover roast ham, you can keep it in a frost-free freezer for up to 2 months.

