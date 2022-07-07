Level Up Your Life

TikTok’s Lasagne Bread Bowl Is a Modern Take on a Classic Winter Dish

Tiffany Forbes

It’s always a great day when you’re innocently scrolling through TikTok and get pivoted into the depths FookTok. For those of you playing at home who haven’t heard of this iconic phenomenon. FoodTok is one of TikTok’s sub-genres where people from all around the world share videos of hundreds upon thousands of different recipes and how to make them.

As it stands, the hashtag has over 24.5 billion views, meaning there’s a damn treasure chest of weeknight dinner ideas just waiting to be found in there.

So, “Mum, what is for dinner this week?” I hear you ask. Well, my dear children, this week, we’re cooking a weeknight favourite that’s good enough to give the Friday night Maccas drive-through a run for its money. Enter: a lasagne bread bowl recipe.

Before you pass any judgement, at least hear us out and watch the video.

@cookinwithmegg

Lasagna…in a bread bowl? Count me in.

♬ What You Did (feat. Ella Mai) – Mahalia

Looks good, hey?

Now that we’re all on the same page, and it’s been concluded this lasagne bread bowl recipe is a pure work of art, we’re going to show you how you can make it yourself at home.

Ingredients: 

Method: 

  1. Using a sharp bread knife, cut the centre out of your chosen loaf or bread rolls and brush a thin layer of melted garlic butter in the groove and all over the outside of the loaf.
  2. If your lasagne sheets are larger than your bread roll’s groove, now’s a good time to cut them all to size with a small knife.
  3. Place one layer on the bottom of your roll or loaf.
  4. Grab some béchamel sauce or ricotta and thinly layer that on, followed by a generous amount of shredded cheese and bolognese sauce.
  5. Repeat a few times until the entire groove is filled with your delicious toppings, ensuring you finish with cheese on the top layer.
  6. Now, add some Italian herbs to finish.
  7. Pop your loaf or mini rolls on a baking tray and pop these babies into the oven at 200 degrees for about 15-20 mins until your cheese is fully melted over.
  8. Leave to cool for 10 minutes, then cut open and serve!

