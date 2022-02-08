How to Make the Oozing Honey-Glazed Halloumi Recipe TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of

The latest and greatest from FoodTok (the food lover niche of popular video app, TikTok) is here — which means our old friends, birria tacos, and yoghurt toast, might have to take a back seat. What TikTok recipe are we making room for? Halloumi recipes. Specifically, this honey glazed halloumi dish dripping with mouth-watering flavour.
@victoriaminell
HONEY GLAZED HALLOUMI ???? ???? #yum #food #recipe #fyp #snack
What is honey glazed halloumi?
I don’t know about you, but before I was enlightened by this FoodTok from foodie @victoriaminell, I used to cook my halloumi in a non-stick pan for five minutes, serve it up on a plate and call it a night. But, this method recommends marinating your iconic Cyprus cheese in a sweet honey mixture to complement the saltiness of the halloumi. It also makes it much more juicy and indulgent than ever before. The perfect side dish or starter!
So, how do I make this epic halloumi recipe?
Ingredients: Serves 2-4
- A block of halloumi
- 3 tablespoons of honey
- Juice of half a lemon
- A few sprigs of thyme
- A tablespoon of oil
Method:
- Using this eco-friendly chopping board and a sharp knife, cut your block of halloumi into 2cm thick slices. Lay these slices out on a baking tray or bowl.
- In a small dish, combine your honey, lemon juice and thyme. Brush half of the marinade over the slices of halloumi with this handy Silicone Basting Brush and set aside in the fridge for an hour (or more if you prefer).
- Once your halloumi has spent enough time marinating in the fridge, add them to a hot oiled pan — use some mini tongs to flip sporadically until both sides are brown and crispy.
- Before removing the slices from the pan, add the remaining marinade and leave it to sit for two minutes after turning off the stovetop.
- Put on a serving platter, making sure to pour any of the remaining sauce in the pan over the top of your cheese.
- Enjoy!
In need of more life-changing TikTok recipes and hacks? Head here for the complete lowdown. Want to shop the best kitchen appliance sales this week to complement your newfound love for cooking? Head here.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in