Level Up Your Life

How to Make the Oozing Honey-Glazed Halloumi Recipe TikTok Can't Get Enough Of

Tiffany Forbes

Published 25 mins ago: February 9, 2022 at 10:03 am
How to Make the Oozing Honey-Glazed Halloumi Recipe TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of
Image: TikTok
The latest and greatest from FoodTok (the food lover niche of popular video app, TikTok) is here — which means our old friends, birria tacos, and yoghurt toast, might have to take a back seat. What TikTok recipe are we making room for? Halloumi recipes. Specifically, this honey glazed halloumi dish dripping with mouth-watering flavour.

HONEY GLAZED HALLOUMI ???? ???? #yum #food #recipe #fyp #snack

Why Your Next Taco Filling Should Be Halloumi

What is honey glazed halloumi?

I don’t know about you, but before I was enlightened by this FoodTok from foodie @victoriaminell, I used to cook my halloumi in a non-stick pan for five minutes, serve it up on a plate and call it a night. But, this method recommends marinating your iconic Cyprus cheese in a sweet honey mixture to complement the saltiness of the halloumi. It also makes it much more juicy and indulgent than ever before. The perfect side dish or starter!

So, how do I make this epic halloumi recipe?

Ingredients: Serves 2-4

  • A block of halloumi
  • 3 tablespoons of honey
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • A few sprigs of thyme
  • A tablespoon of oil

Method:

  1. Using this eco-friendly chopping board and a sharp knife, cut your block of halloumi into 2cm thick slices. Lay these slices out on a baking tray or bowl.
  2. In a small dish, combine your honey, lemon juice and thyme. Brush half of the marinade over the slices of halloumi with this handy Silicone Basting Brush and set aside in the fridge for an hour (or more if you prefer).
  3. Once your halloumi has spent enough time marinating in the fridge, add them to a hot oiled pan — use some mini tongs to flip sporadically until both sides are brown and crispy.
  4. Before removing the slices from the pan, add the remaining marinade and leave it to sit for two minutes after turning off the stovetop.
  5. Put on a serving platter, making sure to pour any of the remaining sauce in the pan over the top of your cheese.
  6. Enjoy!

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

