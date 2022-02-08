How to Make the Oozing Honey-Glazed Halloumi Recipe TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The latest and greatest from FoodTok (the food lover niche of popular video app, TikTok) is here — which means our old friends, birria tacos, and yoghurt toast, might have to take a back seat. What TikTok recipe are we making room for? Halloumi recipes. Specifically, this honey glazed halloumi dish dripping with mouth-watering flavour.

READ MORE Why Your Next Taco Filling Should Be Halloumi

What is honey glazed halloumi?

I don’t know about you, but before I was enlightened by this FoodTok from foodie @victoriaminell, I used to cook my halloumi in a non-stick pan for five minutes, serve it up on a plate and call it a night. But, this method recommends marinating your iconic Cyprus cheese in a sweet honey mixture to complement the saltiness of the halloumi. It also makes it much more juicy and indulgent than ever before. The perfect side dish or starter!

So, how do I make this epic halloumi recipe?

Ingredients: Serves 2-4

A block of halloumi

3 tablespoons of honey

Juice of half a lemon

A few sprigs of thyme

A tablespoon of oil

Method:

In need of more life-changing TikTok recipes and hacks? Head here for the complete lowdown. Want to shop the best kitchen appliance sales this week to complement your newfound love for cooking? Head here.